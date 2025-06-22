No-fuss meals to feed a crowd when you haven't got much time to prep

Hectic modern life doesn’t always leave us as much time as we'd like when hosting. With packed diaries and busy schedules, an elaborate dinner party with a three-course meal for each guest often isn’t practical.

Yet dinner parties are on the rise, with 22% hosting or attending dinner parties at least once a month, according to stats from a recent M&S report. According to the World Happiness Report 2025, sharing meals is one of the strongest drivers of happiness worldwide. In addition to being good for our mental health, cooking at home for our loved ones is more economical.

It also provides the opportunity to connect with friends and family without the distractions of a restaurant, as well as without time constraints. There has also been a surge of creativity around hosting, with social media abuzz with inventive ways to dress a table, serve drinks, and offer guests creative party food before the main event. If you're looking to feed a crowd, but don't have all the time in the world, here are some easy dishes that will still impress your guests.

Crowd-pleasing foods that require minimal prep

A pasta party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Big bowls of pasta make for a great dinner party main course. Sturdy dishes like lasagna, baked gnocchi, or a baked parmigiana with layers of aubergines and cheese will last well and also freeze well if there’s any left over.

You could also try a few different types of lasagnas that offer an inventive twist on the old classic - we love butternut squash and sage, or a loaded veggie lasagna.

While it arguably does take some prep, it’s something you can do in stages - layer up and make your pasta and sauces in the morning, and then just pop it in the oven once guests arrive.

A French picnic (indoors or outdoors)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bring the picnic indoors, whatever the weather, with a French-themed spread - think pate, rotisserie chicken, French sticks and wine. Sophisticated yet straightforward, a French theme will elevate your event and prompt some ideas around decor as well.

If the weather allows, this is a lovely idea to bring outside too, complete with hampers, picnic blankets, or a table dressed in a checked tablecloth.

Curry and rice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Curry and rice have been a staple for feeding crowds for generations as a one-pot meal that the whole family loves. Choose from Indian, Thai, Caribbean, Chinese or Sri Lankan (to name a few options).

It's a dish that spans much of the globe and can be prepared in advance - the flavours will only intensify.

Coriander chicken

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A simple one-pot meal served with rice is always a crowd pleaser. Try a Coriander Chicken dinner party meal for an easy-to-cook and serve option that's packed with flavour.

Serve with steamed pilaf rice for a delicate accompaniment that complements the herby taste of the chicken.

Pasta bake

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it may seem a little retro, that's part of the charm of a pasta bake. When it comes to food that can feed a crowd with ease, you're looking for simple dishes that won't spoil when prepared in advance.

Hearty pasta dishes that are baked rather than served fresh are ideal in this situation. If you want to try something different, baked gnocchi is also a delicious option.

Risotto

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Still on the Italian theme, risotto is a quick and easy way to feed a crowd when you're throwing a dinner party, and this dish has a wealth of variations.

Try a simple mushroom and parmesan risotto for a healthy vegetarian option or chorizo and prawn for a flavour-packed Spanish-inspired dish. A simple salad is the only accompaniment you need.

Salmon en Croute

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While this option is slightly more complex and not entirely straightforward, it is always extremely popular with guests and can be prepared in advance to avoid any stress on the day.

Salmon en Croute dish is best served simply with steamed vegetables or a salad, and accompanied by buttered potatoes.

Paella

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to embrace traditional Spanish cooking, try a huge Seafood Paella topped with shell-on prawns and lemon wedges. This dish is a classic for a reason and is visually appealing thanks to its rustic appearance - a main course that's bound to impress your guests.

Serve sangria in jugs and easy-to-prepare tapas like shop-bought croquettes and olives to complete the spread.

A taco bar

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When in doubt, have your guests build their own meal. A taco bar is an excellent option for a buffet-style dinner, as guests can choose from various dips and fillings to personalise their meal.

Choose a base, such as pulled pork, spicy chicken, prawns, or fried fish, and then add bowls of salsa, guacamole, and a crunchy slaw for some texture.

Pulled pork burgers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A burger station is another way to offer guests a DIY food experience. Cook pulled pork in the slow cooker in advance and then serve with bread rolls, coleslaw, salad and sauces (barbeque and apple work particularly well here) for a delicious and casual main.

Moroccan stew

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moroccan flavours only intensify as time goes on, so this dish can be prepared well in advance. There are many variations on a typical tagine to experiment with.

A Moroccan stew can be served with some delicious accompaniments too - think cooling yoghurt, couscous and grilled flatbreads.

Grilled meats and salads

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the summer months, BBQ season makes feeding a crowd much more manageable. Meats or veggie kebabs can be marinated in advance and then cooked on the grill quickly.

Big, hearty salads with plenty of toppings (herbs, pomegranate, seeds, mozzarella pearls and seasonal veggies are our favourites) are all you need as an accompaniment.

French-style beef stew

(Image credit: Getty Images)

French-style beef stew is a joy to cook as it's so simple. Opt for cheap cuts of meat (as these will soften more easily) and cook on a low heat for around six hours until the beef is butter-soft and falls apart - the perfect dish to start in the morning and tend to in between other jobs in the house.

Diagonally chopped carrots and small new potatoes are the other main ingredients in a traditional French stew, so this is also an economical option. Serve alongside crusty bread for a heartwarming meal.

Pizza

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pizza is always a huge crowd pleaser and one of the easiest things to serve to a crowd. Yes, you could make your own (or even host a pizza-making party), but for those who don't quite have the time or resources for that, take-away pizza is a great option. Or you could buy shop-bought pizzas and dress them up with a drizzle of olive oil, extra mozzarella and toppings.

Easy canapes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While they may not be the most adventurous food to serve, in our experience, pre-prepared heat-up canapes like mini quiches, burgers, and samosas always go down well with guests alongside crisps and dip.

If it's more of a casual drinks party you're throwing, this type of food has a kitsch charm.

Beef Wellington

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Similar to Salmon en Croute, Beef Wellington takes a little more time to prepare, but it will keep well and easily serve a group.

This one might take a little practice, but it's an impressive dish and a great alternative to a traditional Sunday roast if you're opting for a buffet-style meal.

Chicken Caesar salad

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Try a deconstructed Chicken Caesar salad if you want to feed your guests a hearty lunch. A simple roast chicken can be served with salad and croutons (make your own by toasting small cubes of bread in the oven or buy them if you're short on time), along with a homemade dressing.

You could also add a bowl of roasted mini potatoes to bulk out the meal.

Chicken Provençal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A hearty French dish that will go down a storm with guests, Chicken Provençal is a medley of heartwarming flavours.

This dish combines chicken thighs with a flavourful selection of herbs, roasted tomatoes, olives and artichokes. You can also add baby potatoes to make the dish go further.

Loaded nachos

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nachos are such an easy dish to create, but they always go down well with guests. Shop-bought tortilla chips can be jazzed up with a homemade salsa (invest in a professional chopper tool to create this quickly), sour cream, guacamole and cheese.

You could also serve pulled pork or a chilli con carne on the side to bulk out the meal.

Summer frittata

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Frittatas take a bit of practice to get right, but once you've mastered it, they become an impressive yet easy option for feeding a crowd at lunchtime.

Our favourite is butternut squash and feta for a summery dish that works well accompanied by a simple salad.

Slow cooker stew

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The slow cooker is your best friend when it comes to feeding a crowd with minimal effort. For most stew recipes, you can pop everything in the cooker and let it simmer for hours while you get on with other jobs. It's also a great way to use up any extra vegetables in the fridge that are about to go bad.

Cottage pie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cottage pie is considered a classic British dish and may not appear to be that imaginative, but it's an example of true comfort food that always goes down well with guests, particularly in the colder months.

It's cheap to make and can be prepared in advance - pop this dish into the oven once guests arrive to feed a crowd with ease.

A huge cheeseboard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If in doubt, a cheeseboard is quick to pull together and easy to make look attractive. Don't just stop at the cheese, though, if you're feeding a group. Serve with bread, olives, crackers, fruit and nuts for a more substantial offering.

A baked Camembert with bread for dipping, topped with rosemary, olive oil, and garlic, makes a great centrepiece.

Fish tray bake

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tray bakes are an easy way to feed guests well and save on washing up. A few interesting options to try could be a puttanesca-style fish traybake with white fish surrounded by tomatoes, olives, and anchovies, or a Moroccan-style dish with apricots and cubed butternut squash, all seasoned with cumin and cinnamon.

Sausage and bean casserole

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another classic when it comes to slow-cooked meals, sausage and bean casserole, is comfort food that will feed guests for less.

Pan-fry the sausages until they are browned all over, then add them to the slow cooker with the beans and any other vegetables, along with some stock, for a classic and simple hearty dish.

Chilli con carne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tex-Mex favourite chilli con carne, similar to a curry or stew, can be made in bulk ahead of an event, and its flavours will only intensify with time. Serve alongside chunks of crusty bread, rice and a cooling pot of sour cream.

Tomato and feta pasta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This viral TikTok sensation has remained a staple for many. It's easy to create and very satisfying to eat. Add feta and tomatoes to an oven dish, toss with a generous drizzle of oil, and then combine with cooked pasta once the feta has melted and the tomatoes are roasted.

Top with black pepper, and this easy-to-make dish is complete.

Moroccan chicken tray bake

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A great traybake idea that's easy to throw together is the classic Moroccan traybake. Try using a spice mix like ras-el-hanout as a shortcut and add it to chicken thighs, butternut squash, peppers, courgettes, and apricots.

This dish can be served straight out of the oven with couscous and yoghurt.

Enchiladas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A popular Tex-Mex classic, Enchiladas consist of rolled-up flour or corn tortillas filled with the likes of stewed chicken or pulled pork (or diced butternut squash if you're going for a veggie option). They're then topped with the usual Mexican-style toppings like sour cream, salsa and cheese.

Jambalaya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jambalaya is a dish thought to have originated in New Orleans and, similar to a paella, makes an attractive rice dish to serve guests. There are plenty of different flavour combinations to try, but typically its made with a few different meats like chicken and prawns (or shrimp, as they would say in the US) and onions, celery, and bell peppers.

One pot orzo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Orzo has become a popular one-pot dish in recent years, thanks to its appealing silky texture and ability to hold flavour, much like a risotto. Chefs can pour dry orzo into a pot with sautéed veggies and stock for a quick and easy one-pot meal.

It doesn't take as long to cook as risotto rice, making it an excellent option for those who are short on time.

DIY Gyros

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Greek-inspired gyros are another DIY option that doesn't require a lot of time to prepare. Pair grilled or baked chicken in a herb marinade with a bowl of creamy tzatziki, fresh salad and warmed flatbreads for a satisfying do-it-yourself meal. You could also add some skinny chips to the offering.

Meatball stew

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Classic meatballs are well-suited for a stew. This Italian-style dish is versatile and can be served with mash, rice, pasta, bread, or dumplings on top - the choice is yours. It's also a good option for the slow cooker.

Just be sure to brown the outside of the meatballs first (no need to cook them through).