Recipes to help you look and feel good: 5 glow-up dinners full of veg, vitamins, and antioxidants

With the warmer months here, it’s time to think about lighter, brighter dinners, packed full of colour and flavour.

Whether it’s a healthy vegan rainbow bowl or some zingy, spicy chilli pork noodles, these five recipes will not only make you feel good, they’re packed full of ingredients that will give you a glow up - from anti-inflammatory ingredients to complexion-boosting vitamins.

Food director Jen Padloe says, “The spring and summer months are the perfect time to make the most of seasonal veg and the freshest of ingredients. These easy to prepare bowls will give you plenty of the good stuff you need - fibre, vitamins and veg - and they’re so simple to make.”

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Chilli pork noodle bowl

(Image credit: Future)

Serves 4 | Prep 15 mins, plus marinating | Cook 20-25 mins

Per serving: 440 cals, 10g fat, 2.5g sat fat, 42g carbs

Zingy ginger and chilli will give your immune system a kick. Our food editor’s top tip: marinate the pork up to one day ahead. Chill covered, but bring to room temperature at least 30 mins before cooking.

Ingredients

450g pork fillet

2.5cm root ginger, grated

5tbsp soy sauce

1tbsp sesame oil

2 nests (190g) medium egg noodles

1 red onion, sliced

1ltr chicken stock

2tsp sriracha hot chilli sauce

200g green beans, trimmed

125g bean sprouts

1 red chilli, chopped

Sprigs of fresh coriander

1 lime, cut into wedges (optional)

Method

In a bowl, toss the pork with the grated ginger, soy sauce and two teaspoons of sesame oil. If time allows, set this mixture aside to marinate while you prepare the other ingredients

Heat the oven to 180C Fan, and heat a griddle or frying pan over medium-high heat

Once the griddle/pan is hot, sear the pork for 5 mins, turning as needed until browned. Transfer it to an oven tray and roast for 10 mins until cooked through and the juices run clear

Meanwhile, cook noodles according to pack instructions. Drain and set aside

Heat the remaining one teaspoon of oil in a frying pan. Add the red onion and cook for a few mins, to soften. Add the stock, chilli sauce, green beans and bean sprouts, then cook for a few mins until the bean softens

Divide the noodles between bowls, then the beans, bean sprouts and onion mix, plus the chopped chilli and pork. Garnish with fresh coriander. Serve with lime wedges for squeezing.

Vegan rainbow bowls

(Image credit: Future)

Serves 4 | Prep 20 mins | Cook 50 mins

Per serving: 450 cals, 14g fat, 2g sat fat, 54g carbs

Everything cooks in the one dish here, for a nourishing veggie dinner that’s light on washing up.

Red and orange veg are rich in beta-carotene, lycopene and vitamin C - three powerful antioxidants known for their anti-inflammatory properties and skin benefits.

Ingredients

2 red onions, sliced

2 red peppers, deseeded and cubed

4 carrots, cut into chunks

3tbsp olive oil

450g butternut squash ribbons

125g quinoa

750ml vegetable stock, hot

2 x 400g tins chickpeas, drained

1tsp ground coriander

200g cavolo nero or curly kale, roughly chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

1tbsp sesame seeds or furikake seasoning

1 lemon, cut into wedges, to serve

Method

Heat the oven to 180C Fan. In a large roasting tin, toss the onions, peppers and carrots with one tablespoon of olive oil. Roast for 20 mins, then push up to one end. Add the butternut squash ribbons and cook for 10 mins, until softened

Put the quinoa in a pan with the hot vegetable stock and bring to the boil, then simmer for 15 mins, until tender. Strain off any excess liquid

Toss the chickpeas with a pinch of salt, the ground coriander and one tablespoon of oil. Tip into one end of the roasting tin, and add the cavolo nero to the other end, along with the garlic and the rest of the oil. Roast for 4 mins

Pile a selection of all the veg into bowls with the quinoa. Sprinkle over the sesame seeds or furikake and serve with lemon wedges for squeezing.

Superfood Jamaican bowl

(Image credit: Future)

Serves 4 | Prep 15 mins | Cook 40 mins

Per serving: 450 cals, 16g fat, 4g sat fat, 34g carbs

Fill up on fibre-rich veggies and beans, with a boost of healthy fats and protein. You can freeze prepared bowls (without the spinach and avocado), then defrost and microwave on high for four minutes until piping hot.

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Ingredients

1tbsp sunflower oil

1 onion, chopped

450g lean steak mince

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1tbsp chicken seasoning

2tbsp mild Madras curry powder

400ml beef stock

400g tin chopped tomatoes

2tsp thyme leaves

300g sweet potatoes, peeled

400g tin red kidney beans, rinsed

100g baby spinach leaves

1 avocado, peeled, stone removed, and sliced

Dash of hot pepper sauce to serve (optional)

Method

Heat the sunflower oil in a large frying pan, add the onion and cook gently for a few mins, to soften. Add the mince and garlic. Sprinkle over the chicken seasoning and curry powder. Cook for 10 mins to brown

Add most of the stock, chopped tomatoes and thyme leaves. Simmer for 20 mins, until the meat is tender, adding a little more stock if needed

Meanwhile, cook the sweet potatoes in boiling salted water for 20 mins until tender. Drain and slice

Warm the red kidney beans in the microwave on high for two mins

Divide the mince between bowls. Add the beans, sweet potatoes, a handful of spinach and the avocado. Sprinkle over a dash of hot pepper sauce, if you like.

Chicken teriyaki rice bowl

(Image credit: Future)

Serves 4 | Prep 15 mins, plus marinating | Cook 50 mins

Per serving: 448 cals, 10g fat, 1.5g sat fat, 53g carbs

Skip the mid-week takeaway run and make this tasty Asian-style chicken dish instead. Tenderstem and other brassicas are rich in vitamins A, C and K and folate - crucial for a healthy immune system, bone strength and skin vitality.

Ingredients

For the marinade:

6 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, halved

3tbsp teriyaki sauce

1 onion, halved and sliced

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 stem lemongrass, bashed and sliced (or 2tsp lemongrass paste)

2tbsp vegetable oil

Juice 1 lime

For the rice:

200g short-grain rice

2tbsp rice vinegar

1tsp honey

To serve:

200g Tenderstem broccoli

1 bunch spring onions, chopped

2 large carrots, cut with a julienne peeler

1tbsp sesame seeds

Method

Put the chicken thighs in a non-metallic dish with the teriyaki sauce, onion, garlic, lemongrass, vegetable oil and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper, then toss well. Cover and chill for at least 1hr, or up to 12hrs

Rinse the rice in cold water, drain and put into a saucepan with 450ml cold water and add a pinch of salt. Cover and bring to the boil. Stir, then reduce the heat and simmer for 12-15 mins, until the water has been absorbed. Remove from the heat and stand, covered, for 10 mins, to allow the rice to steam and finish cooking, then gently fluff up the rice and mix through the rice vinegar and honey

Meanwhile, heat a wok or frying pan over high heat. Add the chicken and fry for 5 mins, cover and cook for a further 5 mins, until the chicken is golden

Add the Tenderstem broccoli to the pan, cover and cook for 2 mins, then add the spring onion and cook for 1 min. Put the carrots and two tablespoons water in a microwave-safe container and microwave on high for 2 mins

To serve, divide the rice between bowls. Top with teriyaki chicken, broccoli, spring onions and carrots. Sprinkle over sesame seeds.

Thai mushroom and tofu curry

(Image credit: Future)

Serves 4 | Prep 10 mins | Cook 20 mins

Per serving: 332 cals, 17g fat, 7g sat fat, 28g carbs

Smoked tofu adds umami and a meaty texture to this vegan-friendly fakeaway. Tofu is a great vegan source of calcium, while mushrooms are rich in antioxidants and vitamin D. Use oyster mushrooms, or a mix of exotic ones if you can’t find fresh shiitake.

Ingredients

100g rice noodles

400ml tin reduced-fat coconut milk

2tbsp Thai red curry paste

150ml vegetable stock

1tbsp soy or tamari sauce

Finely grated zest and juice 1 lime

250g chestnut mushrooms, sliced

125g shiitake mushrooms

1tbsp sunflower oil

1 red onion, chopped

1 red chilli, deseeded and chopped

200g smoked tofu, cubed

60g baby kale

Method

Cook the rice noodles according to pack instructions, then drain

Meanwhile, put the coconut milk in a saucepan with the Thai curry paste, vegetable stock, soy or tamari sauce, lime zest and juice, and mushrooms. Cook over low heat for 5 mins

Heat ½ tablespoon oil in a frying pan, add the red onion and cook for 5 mins until softened. Add the chilli and cook for 1 min, then transfer the mixture to a plate

Return the frying pan to the heat with the remaining oil. Fry the tofu for a few mins to warm through, then add the baby kale and cook for 2 mins, until wilted. Return the onion mixture to the pan and cook for 1 minute

Divide the drained, cooked noodles between bowls. Top with the curry broth and mushrooms, tofu and kale mixture and serve.