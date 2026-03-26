Show-stopping Easter treats our food team swear by - from chocolate roulade to a rum-and-raisin tiramisu

Looking for the perfect dessert for the long Easter weekend? Here at the woman&home Test Kitchen, we've created a show-stopping collection that delivers maximum impact with minimal stress.

From salted caramel cupcakes topped with playful chocolate nests to a boozy rum-and-raisin tiramisu with a gently spiced twist, there’s something here for every kind of celebration. You’ll also find a crowd-pleasing chocolate roulade, a striking Raspberry and white chocolate meringue stack, and a Malt chocolate cake that is pure joy on a plate.

After testing each of these recipes, what stood out most is how well they lend themselves to making ahead. We developed them with entertaining in mind, so each one can be prepared in advance, assembled in stages or simply finished with a final flourish just before serving.

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As Group Food Director Jen Bedloe says, “Desserts are an easy way to impress your guests for celebratory get-togethers, particularly Easter, when we're all looking for a sweet treat. With a bit of inspiration and a few top tips, you can transform a make-ahead pud into a stunning centrepiece that’s ready to go the day before - what could be better?”

The result is a collection of easy Easter desserts and bakes for every moment - from a more grown-up, boozy tiramisu to an indulgent chocolatey cake perfect with an afternoon cup of tea - all designed to bring a little extra joy to your Easter weekend.

Salted caramel cupcakes

(Image credit: Future)

Makes 12 | Ready in 1hr

Per serving: 400 calories, 21g fat, 13g sat fat, 46g carbs

A sweet nest-topped cupcake filled with gooey salted caramel and mini chocolate eggs. You could bake these cupcakes a day or two before and then decorate on the day to make sure they hold there shape.

TIP: When making the buttercream, if it starts to curdle, don’t worry, just continue whisking, and it will come back together.

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Ingredients

For the nests/decoration:

100g milk chocolate, melted

1 pack of 2 shredded wheat, pulled apart

100g salted caramel sauce

Mini chocolate eggs

For the cupcakes:

175g golden caster sugar

175g self-raising flour

150g soured cream

3 medium free-range eggs, beaten

75g unsalted butter, melted and cooled a little

1tsp vanilla bean paste

For the buttercream:

2 medium free range egg whites

80g soft brown sugar

150g unsalted butter, softened and cut into chunks

You will need: 12 hole cupcake tin, 12 paper cases, piping bag with a large curved star nozzle

Method

To make the nests, in a bowl mix the melted chocolate and shredded wheat. Divide the mixture between 12 cases in a cupcake tray, loosely pressing into a rough doughnut shape. Chill for 15 mins, then remove the nests from the cases and set aside.

Meanwhile, heat the oven to 180C Fan. Put the sugar and flour for the cakes in a mixing bowl. In a measuring jug, mix the soured cream, eggs, butter and vanilla. Pour the wet mixture into the dry, then mix briefly to combine. Divide the batter evenly between the paper cases. Bake for 20-25 mins, until springy to the touch. Cool on a wire rack.

For the buttercream, put the egg whites and sugar in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of barely simmering water (don't let the bowl touch the water). Using an electric mixer, whisk intermittently for 5 mins to dissolve the sugar. Transfer the mixture to a stand mixer and whisk for about 5 mins, until stiff peaks. With the motor running, add the butter and mix until smooth and fluffy.

Put the icing in the piping bag and pipe a rosette of buttercream onto the top of each cake. Fill the centre with salted caramel and top each with a chocolate nest. Fill the nest with chocolate eggs.

Rum and raisin tiramisu

(Image credit: Future)

Serves 8-10 | Ready in 30 mins, plus chilling

Per serving: 483 calories, 28g fat, 17g sat fat, 45g carbs

We’ve given this Italian favourite a hot cross bun inspired twist, with boozy fruit and a touch of spice. If you've got an oval dish you can recreate an Easter egg with your decoration.

TIP: Make the tiramisu to the end of step 3 up to 2 days ahead. Cover and chill until ready to serve. You could also use strong chai tea instead of the rum and coffee, if you prefer.

Ingredients

150g raisins

100ml spiced rum, plus 2tbsp

Juice and finely grated zest ½ orange

6 medium free-range egg yolks

130g soft light brown sugar

2tsp vanilla bean paste

2tsp ground mixed spice, plus extra to decorate

500g mascarpone

25-30 savoiardi biscuits

150ml strong black coffee, cooled

50g dark chocolate, finely grated

Mini eggs, to decorate (optional)

You will need: serving dish (about 1.5lt capacity)

Method

Put the raisins, 100ml rum, and orange juice in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool/soak for at least 30 mins, until the raisins have plumped up and have absorbed most of the liquid.

Using an electric hand mixer, beat the egg yolks, sugar, vanilla paste, mixed spice and orange zest in a large bowl until very pale and fluffy (about 5 mins). Beat in the mascarpone, and remaining 2 tbsp of rum.

Dip half the savoiardi biscuits in the coffee then arrange in the base of the dish. Scatter over half the raisins and soaking liquid, followed by half the mascarpone cream mixture. Grate over half the chocolate, then repeat the layering with the remaining dipped biscuits, raisins and cream. Cover the dish and chill for at least 4hrs, or overnight.

To decorate, arrange thick string, or thin strips of baking paper over the tiramisu in a diamond pattern. Grate over the remaining chocolate, then carefully remove the string/paper, and decorate with mini eggs, if liked.

Easter chocolate roulade

(Image credit: Future)

Serves 10 | Ready in 50 mins, plus cooling

Per serving: 425 calories, 30g fat, 15g sat fat, 30g carbs

Great for a decadent crowd-pleasing family pud or to have with a cuppa for an indulgent treat during the long weekend. Go as wild as you like with the decoration.

MAKE AHEAD: Make up to 1 day ahead. Add the drizzle and chocolate eggs just before serving.

TIP: Rolling the roulade while still warm will stop it from cracking, but don’t worry if it does; any unsightly cracks and creases can be hidden with a strategically placed chocolate drip. Aim to serve the roulade at room temp, getting it out of the fridge 30 mins in advance. Chilling is useful to firm up the cream. So aim to chill for an hour to make cutting neater.

Ingredients

5 medium free-range eggs

100g caster sugar

30g cocoa powder, plus extra for dusting

50g ground almonds

150g Nutella, warmed in the microwave

300ml double cream

2tbsp icing sugar

1 Crunchie and a Flake bar, roughly chopped

Mini eggs and other chocolate eggs for decoration

You will need: 33x23cm Swiss roll tray, base lined

Method

Heat the oven to 180C Fan. Using an electric whisk, beat the eggs and sugar in a mixing bowl until thick and frothy, about 5 mins. Sift over the cocoa, then fold in with the ground almonds and a pinch of salt. Spoon into the lined tray, smooth the surface to level, then bake for 20 mins.

Using the point of a sharp knife, score around the edges of the tin. Dust the top with cocoa powder then cover the surface with a sheet of baking paper and flip onto a cooling rack. Peel off the baking paper and discard then using the new paper, roll, starting from the short end. Set aside to cool.

Once cooled, gently unroll and spread 100g of Nutella over the inside, leaving a few cm at the short end uncovered. Whip the cream and icing sugar together to medium peaks then spread this over the top of the Nutella. Re-roll, then transfer to a serving platter/board. Chill, covered, until ready to serve.

To serve, drizzle the remaining Nutella over the roulade then decorate with the chocolate and eggs

Raspberry and white chocolate meringue stack

(Image credit: Future)

Serves 8-10 | Ready in 1hr 40mins

Per serving: 581 calories, 28g fat, 15g sat fat, 75g carbs

Pretty pink patterned meringues are topped with oodles of white chocolate custard and sweet fresh raspberries. We've added cute Easter bunnies and other chocolates for a cute finishing touch.

MAKE AHEAD: Store the meringues in an airtight container for up to 24 hrs to get ahead.

TIP: When making meringue always start with spotlessly clean equipment. Any grease or egg yolk in your bowl or whisk can stop egg whites from whipping properly.

Ingredients

8 medium free-range egg whites

480g caster sugar

150g smooth raspberry conserve (we used Bonne Maman raspberry intense), plus 1 tbsp

150ml double cream

1tbsp icing sugar

150g fresh raspberries

50g flaked almonds, toasted

25g white chocolate, grated

Easter chocolates to decorate (optional)

For the custard:

3 medium free range egg yolks

50g caster sugar

200ml double cream

200ml whole milk

1 vanilla pod, seeds scraped out

100g white chocolate chunks

You will need: piping bag fitted with large round nozzle, large baking sheet, lined with baking paper

Method

Heat the oven to 170C fan. In a stand mixer, whisk the egg whites to soft peaks. Whilst mixing, gradually add the 480g sugar, then continue until the mixture is stiff and glossy and the sugar has dissolved.

Pipe roughly 15 bulb shaped meringues onto the lined tray, some smaller than others. Using a cocktail stick, swirl some of the 1tbsp raspberry conserve through each meringue. Put the trays in the oven and immediately lower the temperature to 100C Fan. Bake for 1hr then turn off the oven and let the meringues cool inside with the door slightly ajar.

To make the custard, mix the yolks and sugar in a mixing bowl. Heat the cream and milk with the vanilla pod/seeds to a simmer. Once steaming, discard the pod, then pour the milk and cream into the eggs, mixing well. Return the mixture to the pan then cook over a medium heat, stirring constantly. Once the mixture thickens and coats the back of a spoon, strain through a sieve into a clean bowl. Stir in the white chocolate chunks until melted.

To serve, whip the cream with the icing sugar, then layer the meringues on a serving plate/board with generous dollops of cream between them. Pour the custard on top, then drizzle with the conserve, scatter with the fresh raspberries, flaked almonds and white chocolate shavings. Decorate with Easter chocolates, if you like.

Malty chocolate cake

(Image credit: Future)

Serves 10-12 | Ready in 1hr 5mins

Per serving: 900 calories, 49g fat, 28g sat fat, 108g carbs

A show-stopping chocolate cake with a yummy Malteser flavour running between the layers. We've decorated ours to look like a nest sitting on top, which adds a tasty and impressive finishing touch. Fill to the brim with your favourite Easter choccies.

MAKE AHEAD: You can bake the sponges up to 1 day in advance of decorating.

TIP: To make it easier to slice, chill the cake for at least a few hours before slicing.

Ingredients

90g butter, melted

90g vegetable oil

105g soft light brown sugar

165g caster sugar

2 medium free-range eggs

75ml brewed instant coffee

210g plain flour

50g cocoa powder

½tsp bicarbonate of soda

2tsp baking powder

210g crème fraiche

For the buttercream:

300g unsalted butter, softened

600g icing sugar

60g malt powder (we used Horlicks)

150g good-quality dark chocolate, melted and cooled

110g Maltesers, a handful of gold chocolate balls, 3 chocolate flake bars, to decorate

You will need: 2 x 17cm cake tins, greased and base-lined with baking paper

Method

Heat the oven to 170C fan. Whisk together the melted butter and oil followed by both sugars, eggs, coffee and a pinch of salt. Sift in the flour, cocoa powder, bicarb and baking powder and mix well. Then whisk in the crème fraiche until combined, with no streaks.

Divide the mixture between the tins, smooth the tops, then bake for 30 mins or until a skewer comes out clean. Leave to cool for 10 mins in the tins then turn out onto a wire rack to cool completely. Once cooled, use a serrated knife to cut each cake in half.

To make the buttercream, beat the butter in a bowl until soft, then gradually beat in the icing sugar and malt powder. Mix in the melted chocolate until there are no streaks, you can add a splash of milk if the mixture is too stiff.

To assemble, spread a layer of buttercream on one sponge, then scatter a layer of crushed maltesers. Repeat this process until all three cakes are stacked, reserving half of the buttercream. Using a spatula, coat the outside of the cake with the remaining buttercream.

Decorate with a nest of flakes and a scattering of Maltesers and golden chocolate balls.