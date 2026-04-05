Prince Louis' Easter appearance delights fans - but it's a sweet moment with the King that stands out

Easter Sunday is a special time for many, and this year, royal fans had extra reason to celebrate - Kate Middleton and her family marked their return to the fold after a two-year absence (missing the service in 2024 and 2025 amid Kate’s cancer treatment).

Dressed in an elegant beige ensemble from Self Portrait - an outfit Kate had previously worn in 2022 during an engagement with Princess Anne - the Princess of Wales was all smiles returning for the service, accompanied by Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Clearly just as thrilled at their return as royal fans will be, King Charles greeted Louis with the sweetest gesture that delighted fans and nodded at Charles's reputation as a very hands-on, present grandparent.

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As His Majesty approached the chapel, he couldn’t resist a playful pat on Louis’s shoulder - a very comforting gesture that perhaps wouldn’t strike anyone as particularly notable, except this is the Royal Family we are talking about.

Louis was all smiles after the exchange, dressed sharply in a navy suit with a pale blue tie that perfectly matched his older brother, Prince George.

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The King dropping any sense of airs and graces to greet his grandchildren with a warm gesture offers a look at how he is prioritising his role as a grandfather first.

Louis and Charles’ adorable relationship is well known, with adorable moments between the duo often proving to be a highlight of royal events.

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At 2025’s Trooping the Colour, the King was all smiles, laughing and pointing away at Louis’s antics on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, as the youngster was earnestly copying his grandfather’s actions and taking his lead.

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Fans will also remember the adorable scenes from the 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebrations when Louis just had to sit on his grandfather’s knee - it didn’t matter that, at the time, Charles was the heir apparent, celebrating a historic milestone for both his family and his country. He was still happy to be on grandpa duties for the youngster.

This approach to grandparenting is something that the King’s nearest and dearest have praised over the years.

Previously, for the documentary, Prince, Son & Heir: Charles at 70, Queen Camilla shared how Charles is not afraid to act silly for the grandchildren.

"He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know making funny noises and laughing and my Grandchildren adore him, absolutely adore him."

Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, has also previously told People how "wonderful" Charles has been.

Tom said, "He has been a wonderful step-grandfather. He has his own grandchildren, obviously. The children utterly adore him. From an early age, he’s read them stories, been there, and swung them around."

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It was a strong, united showing of the family following a tough few months with the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were, perhaps understandably, not at the service, choosing to remain low-key and out of the public eye for now. Duchess Sophie and Lady Louise Windsor were also not present.

However, the likes of Princess Anne, Prince Edward and James, Earl of Wessex, Peter Phillips and his bride-to-be, Harriet Sperling, and Lady Sarah Chatto, Princess Margaret’s daughter were all in attendance.

The happy family times will continue for the royals after their service. It’s understood that the family enjoy a longstanding tradition of coming together for a four-course roast dinner and luxurious chocolate eggs after church.