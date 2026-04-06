James Middleton shares rare photo of Carole Middleton and son Inigo, with a special nod to Princess Catherine

It was a family affair for the Middleton family over Easter weekend, but James Middleton’s plans looked a lot different to his older sister’s.

Princess Catherine joined the Royal Family’s annual Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor for the first time since 2023, joined by her family - including Prince Louis who stole the spotlight after a sweet moment with King Charles - and several senior royals including Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

James appeared to have a much quieter get together, sharing a heart-warming selection of photos, including one of his mother, Carole Middleton, reading to his two-year-old son, Inigo, who was sat engrossed in the tale on her lap.

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A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy) A photo posted by on

The adorable picture of Carole with the youngest of her seven grandchildren was preceded by a series of rural snaps of Inigo living a true country lifestyle.

In the series of photos, the youngster, while kitted out in dungarees, is surrounded by dogs, gets up close with some ponies, and cycles down a country road being accompanied by his mum, Alizée Thévenet.

A love of all things nature and a kinship with dogs is something of a Middleton trait. James has been vocal about how his former dog, Ella, helped him throughout his battle with depression.

Ella was the mother of Lupo, William and Kate's former cocker spaniel who was presented to the couple as a wedding present from James. Lupo passed away in 2020, but the Wales's have another cocker spaniel, Orla, and a new puppy that was confirmed by Kate during an engagement in early 2026

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(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Touchingly, while his older sister Kate was busy with the royals, there was a nod to her in James's pictures.

It’s been suggested over the years that the Princess has been a fan of Beatrix Potter and made her characters a part of her children’s upbringing. It was reported that Prince George's nursery had Beatrix Potter characters featured throughout, and his first birthday apparently had a Beatrix Potter theme.

Later, in 2025, during her work with the V&A East Storehouse on a personally curated collection of objects to celebrate its launch, Kate handpicked 10 items - among them items was a watercolour of a forest painted by Beatrix Potter.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As well as offering a glimpse into the idyllic countryside Easter he spent with his family, James’s post offered a poignant message for a modern audience.

He captioned the post, “We are back. Many of you have been asking if I am ok. I have been absent from social media for a while. The truth is, this Lent I decided to give up social media (and it was wonderful).

“Sometimes we don't fully realise the pressure social media puts on us until we take a step back.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“If I could offer one piece of advice for 2026, it would be to try it yourself; a week, a month, or even longer.

“Anyhow… we're back! Alizée, Inigo, the dogs, and I are wishing you all a very Happy Easter and thank you for checking in on me.”