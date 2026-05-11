Jump to category:

Amal Clooney wears Kate Middleton's favourite designer to celebrate 50 years of The King's Trust

She looked glowing in her gold embellished gown

Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News
Amal Clooney &#039;A King&#039;s Trust 50th Anniversary Celebration&#039; at Royal Albert Hall on May 11, 2026 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

George and Amal Clooney were amongst the glamorous guests arriving at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday evening ahead of the King's Trust 50th Anniversary Celebration.

She chose a gold sequin gown by Alexander McQueen for the occasion, which is of course, the Princess of Wales' go-to designer label. It's actually a gown she was pictured in last year, so it's a clear favourite, and it's from the Autumn/Winter 2007 collection - making it a vintage piece.

Amal Clooney &#039;A King&#039;s Trust 50th Anniversary Celebration&#039; at Royal Albert Hall on May 11, 2026 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Amal's style

You can see the dress up close in all its intricate detail here. There's a split up the back so the column skirt is easy to walk in, and the V-back echoes the V-neckline at the front.

Two images of Cameron Diaz at the &quot;Shrek the Third&quot; Tokyo Premiere

Cameron Diaz wearing the McQueen dress in 2007

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amal kept her accessories simple, sticking to her usual styling trick: metallic heels. Her gold pointed heels picked up on the dress perfectly, but also allowed the gown to be the star of the show. She added a simple little clutch bag too, plus gold earrings which she highlighted by sweeping her voluminous hair to one side.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.