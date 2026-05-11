Amal Clooney wears Kate Middleton's favourite designer to celebrate 50 years of The King's Trust

George and Amal Clooney were amongst the glamorous guests arriving at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday evening ahead of the King's Trust 50th Anniversary Celebration.

She chose a gold sequin gown by Alexander McQueen for the occasion, which is of course, the Princess of Wales' go-to designer label. It's actually a gown she was pictured in last year, so it's a clear favourite, and it's from the Autumn/Winter 2007 collection - making it a vintage piece.

Cameron Diaz wore the same dress back in 2007, and it's easy to see why this design has stood the test of time. The sequins are strategically placed to flatter, and there's just the perfect amount of a cap sleeve to be incredibly flattering on the arms.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Amal's style

Gina Bacconi Pat Sequin Short Sleeve V-Neck Maxi Dress £340 at John Lewis I much prefer to cover the tops of my arms, and whilst often that means long sleeves (which can be particularly heavy on an embellished dress), this has very flattering little sleeves that fall just above the elbow. The geometric pattern isn't a million miles away from Amal's dress. Asos DESIGN Embellished Sequin Cami Scoop Maxi Dress £70 at Asos If you tend to wait for the festive season to break out the sequins, allow this glamorous option to change your mind. This Asos dress is proof that you don't have to spend a fortune when it comes to sequins - high street can look just as luxurious! TFNC London Joyce Gold Sequin Maxi Dress £71.25 (was £95) at Debenhams I love the contrast black bows on this option, which would be perfect for a black tie wedding. Buy it now, while it's 25% off, and be sure to keep your accessories simple. M&S Gold Textured Chain Strap Clutch Bag £40 at M&S The thing with a clutch bag is once you've found a good one, you'll never need another. Can you imagine a dress this wouldn't work with? I rest my case. Next Gold Forever Comfort® Bow Detail Leather Mid Court Shoes £48 at Next Next's Forever Comfort shoes are my top tip if you're looking for comfortable shoes you can dance the night away in. These feature a sleek pointed toe and a pretty knot detailing. Orelia London Organic Open Circle Drop Earrings £28 at Orelia You can just see a hint of Amal's gold drop earrings, and they look like a double hoop style. Kate Middleton has worn Orelia jewellery before now, so you'll be in good company.

You can see the dress up close in all its intricate detail here. There's a split up the back so the column skirt is easy to walk in, and the V-back echoes the V-neckline at the front.

Cameron Diaz wearing the McQueen dress in 2007 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amal kept her accessories simple, sticking to her usual styling trick: metallic heels. Her gold pointed heels picked up on the dress perfectly, but also allowed the gown to be the star of the show. She added a simple little clutch bag too, plus gold earrings which she highlighted by sweeping her voluminous hair to one side.