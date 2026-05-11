Amal Clooney wears Kate Middleton's favourite designer to celebrate 50 years of The King's Trust
She looked glowing in her gold embellished gown
George and Amal Clooney were amongst the glamorous guests arriving at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday evening ahead of the King's Trust 50th Anniversary Celebration.
She chose a gold sequin gown by Alexander McQueen for the occasion, which is of course, the Princess of Wales' go-to designer label. It's actually a gown she was pictured in last year, so it's a clear favourite, and it's from the Autumn/Winter 2007 collection - making it a vintage piece.
Cameron Diaz wore the same dress back in 2007, and it's easy to see why this design has stood the test of time. The sequins are strategically placed to flatter, and there's just the perfect amount of a cap sleeve to be incredibly flattering on the arms.
Shop Amal's style
I much prefer to cover the tops of my arms, and whilst often that means long sleeves (which can be particularly heavy on an embellished dress), this has very flattering little sleeves that fall just above the elbow. The geometric pattern isn't a million miles away from Amal's dress.
If you tend to wait for the festive season to break out the sequins, allow this glamorous option to change your mind. This Asos dress is proof that you don't have to spend a fortune when it comes to sequins - high street can look just as luxurious!
You can see the dress up close in all its intricate detail here. There's a split up the back so the column skirt is easy to walk in, and the V-back echoes the V-neckline at the front.
Amal kept her accessories simple, sticking to her usual styling trick: metallic heels. Her gold pointed heels picked up on the dress perfectly, but also allowed the gown to be the star of the show. She added a simple little clutch bag too, plus gold earrings which she highlighted by sweeping her voluminous hair to one side.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.