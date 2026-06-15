Kate Middleton just wore one of her most meaningful pieces of jewellery on Garter Day in special nod to parents Carole and Michael
The Princess of Wales was given these bespoke earrings as a present and the design has the key elements that link to her family
The Princess of Wales's upbringing was very different from Prince William's and their marriage blended these two approaches, drawing the Middletons into the royals' inner circle for the first time. Kate has remained incredibly close to them all and she just chose this year's Order of the Garter service to re-wear a very sentimental piece of jewellery linked to her parents.
Arriving at St George's Chapel ahead of the Orders' procession, the Princess of Wales wore a buttermilk coloured coat dress by Patrick McDowell with her wedding earrings. They're more subtle than a lot of the 2026 jewellery trends and were commissioned as a wedding gift by Carole and Michael Middleton and are white gold set with diamonds.
Shop Buttermilk Staples For Summer
If you want something a little different to white trainers but still comfy and flat, then ballet flats make a great alternative. These ones are crafted from flexible suede and have a rounded toe and rise higher on the foot for a flattering fit.
This graceful midaxi-length skirt has pretty pleats and a crinkle texture that adds to the relaxed summery feel. The elasticated waistband makes it extra comfy and you can style it with a smart top and heels for a wedding or dress it down with flat sandals and a T-shirt.
The custom design of these delicate drop earrings ties them even more closely to the family, as they're inspired by the Middletons' Coat of Arms. The top portion is the shape of an oak leaf and there is a tiny acorn suspended in the middle of each earring too.
West Berkshire where Kate grew up is surrounded by oak trees and this is why they feature in the Middleton Coat of Arms. There are three on there - one to represent each of Michael and Carole's children - and when the details were announced back in 2011 the Royal Family also noted that oak trees are a symbol of 'strength' and 'England'.
The acorns are accompanied by a gold chevron representing Carole, whose maiden name was Goldsmith, and two thinner chevrons for mountains and hills since the family loves getting outside together. The level of meaning in each detail is astonishing and Carole and Michael carried this across in the design for Kate's wedding earrings.