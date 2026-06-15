Kate Middleton just wore one of her most meaningful pieces of jewellery on Garter Day in special nod to parents Carole and Michael

The Princess of Wales's upbringing was very different from Prince William's and their marriage blended these two approaches, drawing the Middletons into the royals' inner circle for the first time. Kate has remained incredibly close to them all and she just chose this year's Order of the Garter service to re-wear a very sentimental piece of jewellery linked to her parents.

Arriving at St George's Chapel ahead of the Orders' procession, the Princess of Wales wore a buttermilk coloured coat dress by Patrick McDowell with her wedding earrings. They're more subtle than a lot of the 2026 jewellery trends and were commissioned as a wedding gift by Carole and Michael Middleton and are white gold set with diamonds.

(Image credit: Photo by FIONA HANSON/POOL WPA/AFP via Getty Images // Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Shop Buttermilk Staples For Summer

M&S Ribbed Frill Detail Knitted Top £16 at M&S Affordable and easy to throw on, this top would look amazing with blue or white jeans, or with neutral linen trousers. It's knitted with a streamlined shape and feminine ruffles on the cuffs and hem. The buttermilk-yellow tone is subtle and summery. Boden Yellow High Cut Ballet Flats £99 at Boden If you want something a little different to white trainers but still comfy and flat, then ballet flats make a great alternative. These ones are crafted from flexible suede and have a rounded toe and rise higher on the foot for a flattering fit. M&S Textured Pleated Midaxi Skirt £40 at M&S This graceful midaxi-length skirt has pretty pleats and a crinkle texture that adds to the relaxed summery feel. The elasticated waistband makes it extra comfy and you can style it with a smart top and heels for a wedding or dress it down with flat sandals and a T-shirt. Mint Velvet Yellow Linen Blend Dress £199 at Mint Velvet This gorgeous summer dress also comes in dusty blue and blush pink, as well as this gentle lemon yellow. It's A-line, with a high slash neckline and flared midi-length skirt. The floral lace running across the bottom hem is a delicate addition. Next Yellow Knee Length Shorts £25 at Next The next heatwave is on the way and longer shorts are not only incredibly comfortable but on-trend. The Duchess of Edinburgh owns a pair of Bermuda shorts too and these Next ones give a lovely amount of coverage and come in various hues, including pale yellow. Hobbs Adalee Wide Leg Trousers £69 (was £119) at Hobbs Jazz up your plain white T-shirts this year with a fabulous pair of tailored trousers like these pale yellow ones. They come in both regular and petite lengths and are a comfy wide-leg cut with a high-rise waist. The pure linen material makes them so breathable.

The custom design of these delicate drop earrings ties them even more closely to the family, as they're inspired by the Middletons' Coat of Arms. The top portion is the shape of an oak leaf and there is a tiny acorn suspended in the middle of each earring too.

West Berkshire where Kate grew up is surrounded by oak trees and this is why they feature in the Middleton Coat of Arms. There are three on there - one to represent each of Michael and Carole's children - and when the details were announced back in 2011 the Royal Family also noted that oak trees are a symbol of 'strength' and 'England'.

The acorns are accompanied by a gold chevron representing Carole, whose maiden name was Goldsmith, and two thinner chevrons for mountains and hills since the family loves getting outside together. The level of meaning in each detail is astonishing and Carole and Michael carried this across in the design for Kate's wedding earrings.