Kate Middleton carried a subtle but special tribute to Princess Charlotte with her as she completed Three Peaks challenge

The Princess of Wales couldn't have gone through her cancer treatment and recovery without the support of her family and they were all there to congratulate her as she completed the National Three Peaks Challenge on 28th June. She raised money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and wore what was likely a special tribute to her daughter Princess Charlotte.

In pictures shared after Kate finished this monumental challenge of climbing Scotland, England and Wales' highest peaks, you can see the turquoise bracelet on her left wrist. A lot of her jewellery is meaningful and this looks like a woven friendship bracelet.

Eleven-year-old Charlotte is known for crafting these for her loved ones and it's possible that she made this turquoise one and Kate decided to wear the special gift.

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Charlotte first got into making friendship bracelets when she, George and Prince William attended a Taylor Swift concert in June 2024. A few months later William was seen sporting a blue and white bead bracelet with 'Papa' on it and he revealed it was from his daughter.

He promised to wear it on his trip to South Africa for the Earthshot Prize and said he'd "try not to lose it". King Charles has also worn several woven friendship bracelets in recent years, including to Trooping the Colour in June where they stood out against his military uniform.

Whilst we don't know for sure that Princess Charlotte made his, it's a fair guess that she did. It would explain why His Majesty kept them on for his birthday parade, even though they didn't quite complement the formality of the occasion.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images // Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

If the Princess of Wales's woven bracelet was also from her daughter, then it's so heart-warming she wanted to have it with her as she finished the Three Peaks Challenge in Wales. It would've been a little piece of Charlotte she carried with her and you can see it most clearly in the picture of mother and daughter hugging tightly afterwards.

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Even if it wasn't made by Charlotte, it's still a similar style to the ones the eleven-year-old makes and loves. Kate also wore her birthstone garnet Spells of Love drop earrings and her wedding ring stack, including what looks to be the diamond eternity band William reportedly gave her after Prince George's birth.

All three of her children, her husband, her parents Michael and Carole and brother James were there when she completed the challenge. When his sister was diagnosed with cancer, James posted that, "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too".

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Now, a year after announcing she was in remission, Kate has conquered three literal mountains as well. She took on the Three Peaks challenge to raise money and "to raise awareness for the deeper impact of serious illness and the importance of holistic healthcare".

"Healing, whether personal or collective, is not just about fixing what is wrong," the Princess declared. "It is about finding balance in how we live. Between effort and acceptance, between control and trust, between thinking and simply being. Because in the end, bravery isn't just about pushing forward. It is about knowing how to stay grounded, connected and present, no matter the terrain or landscape you are walking."