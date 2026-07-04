'It's about what she stood for' Princess Diana's most iconic looks to be reimagined in unmissable new exhibition

Fashion lovers and royal fans alike, rejoice. A stunning new exhibition honouring the late Princess Diana will become one of London’s hottest tickets later this year.

Fleurs de Villes, an international flower show known for its floral installations with past works including tributes to everything from The Gilded Age and Wicked to Maria Callas, will stage the exhibition at Somerset House in London in support of The Diana Award, the charity established in her memory in 1999.

The exhibition will feature 15 spectacular fresh floral mannequins inspired by some of Princess Diana’s most iconic looks, all created by London’s leading floral designers.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Diana: Her True Story - In Her Own Words by Andrew Morton | £10.85 (was £12.99) at Amazon This Sunday Times best-seller was written with the co-operation of the late Princess Diana herself. Described as the closest we'll come to an autobiography from her, it's carefully researched and shares fascinating insights.

A fitting tribute to the enduring legacy of Diana’s charity and humanitarian work, the 15 mannequins will each represent a moment the late Princess supported a cause close to her heart.

These recreations will span everything from her ground-breaking advocacy for HIV/AIDS and the empathy she showed patients at a tough time, to her defiant walk through an active minefield in support of the HALO Trust - a charity that her youngest son, Prince Harry, continues to support.

The late Princess Diana - who died aged 36 in 1997 - would’ve turned 65 with this birthday, but she remains a popular presence, with her fashion still inspiring the different generations - including the new Princess of Wales, Princess Catherine.

But beyond fashion, Diana's often rule-breaking approach to royal life and her pioneering humanitarian efforts have made her a constant source of fascination and inspiration.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Fleurs de Villes (@fleursdevilles) A photo posted by on

One of the founders of the flower show, Karen Marshall, said in a statement, “Diana’s enduring influence was never simply about what she wore, but what she stood for. We are retelling the stories of the causes she championed and the people whose lives she touched through compassion, courage, and human connection.”

The show will run from September 16 through October 6, and tickets are available now - first going on release on July 1, what would have been her 65th birthday. A portion of every ticket sold will help support The Diana Award, the charity legacy established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Inspired by the Princess’s belief that young people have the power to change the world, the award empowers young people to create positive change in their communities and beyond.