Kate Middleton's surprise tribute to Prince William at Trooping the Colour was subtle but incredibly special

The Princess of Wales's wardrobe is packed full of elegant options for formal occasions so we know when she picks a particular piece that a lot of thought has gone into her look. At this year's Trooping the Colour, the future Queen stepped out in a pale blue Catherine Walker coat dress with white piping along the crisp collar, pockets and cuffs.

Her sculptural hat matched the two tones of her frock perfectly and the rest of her accessories were plain white for a timeless feel. Prince William wore his scarlet Welsh Guards dress uniform for the occasion like we expected, but Kate's Trooping the Colour outfit subtly honoured her husband in a surprising way, as well as more obviously reminding us of Princess Diana.

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It's surely no coincidence that Kate's Trooping the Colour outfit for 2026 is unbelievably similar to the blue and white coat worn by Diana in 1987 for the Royal Family's Easter Sunday service. She was pictured walking out of St George's Chapel, holding hands with four-year-old Prince William who matched his mother.

His coat was the same delicate shade of blue and had white detailing too, as well as military-style buttons. Both of these coats were crafted by British clothing brand, Catherine Walker, who also made the Princess of Wales's Trooping the Colour dress.

Clearly, they were a reference point for Kate's new look and because the two women are often compared for their sense of style and royal positions, it's easy to see the new dress as purely a tribute to Diana.

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Shop Earrings like Kate's

Oliver Bonas Mayzee Cluster Hoops £12.50 (was £14) at Oliver Bonas These gold-toned hoop earrings are adorned with faux pearls and are currently on sale. They're studs for a secure fit and you can also get the Mayzee cluster hoops in a larger size if you prefer your earrings to make a big statement. Olive & Piper Pearl Cluster Studs £29.16 at Nordstrom These affordable cluster studs are gold-toned have creamy white faux pearls for a touch of glamour. They're not overly statement for the daytime and would look amazing with eveningwear or occasionwear too. Lemon Daisy Accessories Studs £15 (was £20) at Debenhams Perfect if you're looking for jewellery to go with your favourite wedding guest dresses or occasionwear looks, these studs have clustered faux pearls and crystals for sparkle. The simpler the outfit, the more these will stand out.

I think this is definitely a nod to the late Princess and Kate regularly incorporates meaningful links to her mother-in-law into her outfits. However, the original coat was part of that iconic matching mother/son moment and so the Princess of Wales was simultaneously honouring Prince William and his close bond with Diana.

Kate could've chosen to echo one of Princess Diana's other outfits if she'd wanted to, yet she picked this one from that day with him. As soon as he saw his wife's frock for Trooping the Colour, I'd be surprised if the Prince of Wales didn't think back fondly to that Easter Sunday with Diana. This would've been very special and was likely as much for him as it was his mother.

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Princess Diana's memory is kept alive by her sons and their families, and we've seen pictures of the Mother's Day cards Prince George, Charlotte and Louis write to "Granny Diana". Meanwhile, in the Waleses' engagement interview Kate described her as "an inspirational woman to look up to".

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She reportedly had some "reservations" about taking on the Princess of Wales title, according to royal author Russell Myers in William & Catherine. He writes, "Catherine had also privately expressed to William and to Charles her reservations about taking over the title, conscious of the British public's exceptional feeling for, and connection to, Princess Diana even 25 years after her death."

Kate supposedly took a "bit of convincing" to take on her late mother-in-law's title but then she decided on her approach.

"She felt that while there would be inevitable comparisons with Diana, she could manage it in her own way while having full respect for the way Diana carved out a very different role for herself within the Royal Family," they declared.