Kate Middleton declined royal suggestion as it 'wouldn't feel right' because of Harry

The Princess of Wales cleverly uses her clothing and jewellery to send subtle messages and we've come to expect and eagerly look out for these details. At her first Trooping the Colour as Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2023 Kate's emerald green coat dress and glimmering shamrock brooch spoke loud and clear.

What we didn't know at the time was that she reportedly decided against a ceremonial uniform or similar look - out of consideration for Prince Harry. In his new biography, Kate!, royal author Christopher Andersen has claimed that when it was "suggested she wear a military-inspired outfit like the one Camilla wore as honorary colonel of the Grenadier Guards, Kate declined."

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Kate! The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen by Christopher Andersen | £15 (was £20) at Amazon This biography includes startling new details from inside sources and paints a picture of the Princess of Wales. Andersen reveals Kate’s bravery after being diagnosed with cancer and her focus on her family, as he takes readers on a journey through her life.

"'No,' she replied, 'I wouldn't feel right . . . not if Harry can't do it,'" the author continues. "Instead, Kate opted for a green outfit, matching broad-brimmed hat, and her signature gold-and-emerald shamrock brooch."

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As the honorary Colonel of the regiment she was entitled to wear a ceremonial uniform, which Andersen notes "Harry, who served for ten years in the British Army and fought in Afghanistan, was now banned from doing". The Duke of Sussex lost his military patronages and honorary titles when he and Meghan stepped back as senior royals in 2020.

Since then he's not been permitted to wear uniform at major ceremonial occasions, though he can wear his medals. An exception was made for the vigil held by Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren after her death, when Harry and William both wore uniforms.

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Sources close to Harry previously described how he was "disappointed" to have lost his military titles and it's very thoughtful of Kate to have chosen not to wear something similar to a military uniform herself, even though she was entitled to do so. It shows compassion for her brother-in-law and her understanding of how much wearing the uniform and what it represents means to him and the royals who've served.

Her green outfit and brooch proudly showed her connection to the Irish Guards in her own way instead. She and Harry were once incredibly close and were frequently seen laughing and chatting together during visits or events.

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In his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex described feeling Kate was "more sister than in-law, the sister [he's] never had and always wanted". He thought she was a "good match" for his brother and "they made each other visibly happy".

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She was also said to have played a key role as "peacemaker" between him and Prince William after recognising their "competitive" natures. Royal biographer Russell Myers alleged in William & Catherine that her "upbringing in a close-knit, loving family environment, where supporting each other was almost an unofficial family motto, spurred her actions."

"Whether counselling William or having a quiet word in Harry's ear, she saw it as her duty to keep the two brothers on the same team, as did their senior aides," he added.

By the time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back, things had evolved and sources claimed to Myers that she had "less interest" than William in persuading Harry to stay in his role. Since then the Sussexes and Waleses have only reunited publicly a few times and Kate has continued to choose alternative meaningful outfits over military uniform.