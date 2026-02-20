Kate Middleton privately expressed 'reservations' to William over taking over Princess of Wales title
A new biography claims Kate was 'conscious' of the public's love for Princess Diana and wanted to 'find her own path' as a royal
The Princess of Wales title had gone unused for decades by the time she took it on in 2022 and behind closed doors, Kate is said to have had reservations about receiving it. The title is traditionally held by the wife of the heir to the throne and the late Princess Diana was the last royal woman to use it before her daughter-in-law.
Queen Camilla chose not to go by this out of respect for Diana and in his book, William & Catherine, Russell Myers writes that Kate was "conscious" of the associations too.
"Courtiers said that while Catherine had a full appreciation of the history associated with the role, she was determined to find her own path," royal editor and author Myers alleges. "But Catherine had also privately expressed to William and to Charles her reservations about taking over the title, conscious of the British public’s exceptional feeling for, and connection to, Princess Diana even 25 years after her death."
William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story by Russell Myers | £11 (was £22) at Amazon
Drawing on exclusive access to numerous palace insiders, this book offers never-before-told context about the biggest stories to have followed the Prince and Princess of Wales in recent years. This ranges from the Sussexes' departure to the forming of the ‘Cambridge way' and the passing of Queen Elizabeth.
For many people, Diana was synonymous with the title and this was cemented when it remained unused by Camilla. In the soon-to-be-released biography a former senior aide to William and Kate stated that the current Princess of Wales has "benevolent intentions" but "wishes to carve out her own role for both herself and her family".
According to the former aide, Kate took a "bit of convincing" to take on her late mother-in-law’s title but when she was persuaded, her approach was clear: do things her way as Princess of Wales whilst being respectful of the past.
They claimed, "She felt that while there would be inevitable comparisons with Diana, she could manage it in her own way while having full respect for the way Diana carved out a very different role for herself within the Royal Family."
Prince William always envisioned her doing this and he revealed it during the couple’s engagement interview. Interviewer Tom Bradby questioned if Kate found the prospect of filling Princess Diana’s shoes one day as Princess of Wales "intimidating".
"Well, obviously I would love to have met her," Kate responded. "And she’s… obviously, she’s an inspirational woman to look up to."
Prince William then kindly jumped in, saying, "There’s no pressure though. There’s no pressure because, like Kate said, it’s about carving your own future. No one’s going to try and fill my mother’s shoes and what she did is fantastic."
"It’s about making your own future and your own destiny and Kate will do a very good job of that," he added admiringly.
Twelve years later she took on the title when Prince William became Prince of Wales following the accession of King Charles. Her husband has been there to support her all the way and when Kate was told in June 2022 that she’d make a "brilliant Princess of Wales" she indicated to William and said, "I’m in good hands."
She’s already made the role her own in many ways, including with her focus on early childhood development. Princess Diana was famously dubbed the People’s Princess and Kate’s ongoing work has already earned her the similar, but distinct, moniker of Children’s Princess amongst fans.
