Kate Middleton believed William and Harry's 'fundamental differences' as heir and spare made this royal moment inevitable

In March it will be six years since Prince Harry and Meghan undertook their final engagement as working royals. So much has changed since then and before they announced their intention to step back, the couple were reportedly hoping for a hybrid half-in, half-out position.

This wasn’t to be and now a new biography has suggested that Kate thought there was an "inevitability" about her brother-in-law "wanting more" from his role. Because of this, it’s alleged that she had "less interest" in trying to change Harry’s mind.

"As an ‘outsider’, Catherine had witnessed the deterioration of William and Harry’s relationship," claims Russell Myers in William & Catherine, before adding. "Sources suggest Catherine had less interest than her husband in trying to persuade Harry to stay in his current role."

The author went on, "She believed William and Harry’s fundamental differences as ‘heir and the spare’ had created the inevitability of Harry wanting more from his role than being a bit-part player."

The Duke of Sussex has been incredibly candid about how he feels about being the "spare" to his brother the "heir" and how this shaped his life. In an interview with The Telegraph in 2023 he expressed fears about Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis going through what he experienced as the sibling of a future King.

"[T]hough William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare," he said. "And that hurts, that worries me."

Prince Harry grew up one place behind Prince William in the royal line of succession, though he’s now below his nephews and niece. It’s clear how being the "spare" has affected him and a former senior courtier told Myers, "If you’re born first there’s a path set out for you, and if you’re born in any order after that, you’re on a different path and it is almost impossible, barring family tragedy, to change those dynamics."

Perhaps, as the author claims, Kate saw William and Harry’s "fundamental differences" and recognised that trying to convince the Duke of Sussex to stay would be futile. When it comes to her children, she and William are predicted to be doing "everything" they can to prevent Charlotte and Louis feeling secondary and tertiary to George.

"They have already shown that they have a different and modern attitude to bringing up royal children and I’m sure they will do everything to make Charlotte and Louis feel every bit as special, loved and valued as George," Jennie Bond, former BBC royal correspondent, has said in the past.

They will surely be eager to avoid their own family facing a similar situation to Princes William and Harry. According to Myers, "William was intensely saddened at his brother’s decision to quit" as a working royal and "knew deep down that there would be no turning back".

"Fond memories of their childhood, from helping each other through the tragedy of their mother’s death to growing up in the public eye, were now tarnished by the division at the heart of the family," the author declared.