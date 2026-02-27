Mother's Day gifting made simple, chosen by mums and daughters to suit every budget
While your mum will tell you you're the best gift, here's what she actually wants you to buy her this Mother's Day
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
You truly are your mother's greatest gift of all, utterly priceless, but if you were to ask, could my toddler proffer something to me on the 15th of March to say thank you for endless snacks and sleepless nights, absolutely I absolutely can be convinced to forget the sleeplessness if it comes with a cute card attached.
Mother's Day gifting can be quite the source of stress, not as outlandish as big birthdays or Christmas gifts, you want the thing you're buying to not just say 'I love you mum', but also 'I've thought about why this is exactly what you'd love'.
It's OK, you don't need to panic, our team is ready to share with you what we're buying for our mums and if on the receiving end, what we're hoping our nearest and dearest have bought this year. Feel free to casually leave this webpage open for whoever needs a prompt, too.
The best Mother's Day gifts 2026: whatever your budget
You don't have to spend a fortune to show someone that you appreciate them, and our gift guide is testament to that. From as little as £10 to purchases in the £100s, the most important thing is to show appreciation and thought.
Thoughtful gifts under £20
Charming
Bag charms are still a key spring/summer handbag trend for 2026, and a lettered charm is a fun way to accessorise your favourite handbag. Whether you're buying your mother's initials, or marking her out with your own, this makes for a is a sweet gesture.
Take a coffee break
A super simple gift, but if your mum loves a flavoured coffee or hot chocolate, the sampler set of Monin syrups means you can get that coffee shop experience at home. Better still. Switch your coffee machine on and make the first one for her.
the gift that keeps giving
Ensure mum never misses an issue of her favourite monthly read with a subscription to woman&home magazine. Subscribe to the magazine for £6 for 6 issues, to give her a gift that keeps on giving for many more months to come.
Berry berry nice
'As a parent to a toddler I didn't realise how preoccupied with having a constant stock of berries I would become, but these ceramic baskets will certainly also help with the fridge appeal, instead of plastic cartons' - Rivkie Baum, fashion editor, womanandhome.com
Filled with memories
'I brought this for my mum, and it's been such a gift to both of us - it's filled with her photos and old stories. It's sparked so many conversations, questions, and memories - and ultimately brought us closer together. I've treasured it for years, and look forward to passing it down to my daughter. I'll definitely be buying another copy and writing my own memories for her too one day.' - Anna Bailey, womanandhome.com content director
Her forever florals
Flowers will always be a Mother's Day classic, but these are the kind that will never fade. Dunelm's faux flower collection boasts some beautiful blooms, from delicate mini daisies to joyful sunflowers. Whilst each stem is crafted with remarkable realism, this bouquet in particular feels especially timeless, blending soft pinks, whites, and greens with a boutique florist's touch. Pair it with one of Dunelm's stunning (and affordable) vases, for the final flourish.
Luxury gifts under £50
Handmade
Who doesn't love the traditional designs of Emma Bridgewater pottery? The earthenware is hand-decorated with jolly flowers and personalised with 'Mum', so there's no doubt whose cuppa is whose. This iconic china becomes collectable, with many different designs to mix and match, forming a bespoke set to enjoy for years to come.
Her versatile vase
Handcrafted in Portugal, the Parnham vase has been long-celebrated as one of The White Company's best home pieces. The contemporary, simple style marries a soft, glossy white glaze with a rustic, matte base. The sculptural silhouette elevates everything from your faux flowers to freshly cut garden foliage. Even standing alone on a mantle, it will make an elegant statement.
If she Loves candles
This delicious new Kelly Hoppen scented candle was originally pitched for Valentine's Day due to the notion of love and hearts, but we think that makes it more than perfect to make mum feel the love. The fruity fragrance is a delicate blend of Baies rose, bergamot, blackcurrant, juniper and patchouli.
For the homebody
More budget-friendly than UGG Tasman slippers but no less stylish, these tan slippers have a water-repellent outer as well as a cosy, fluffy interior. With an easy-to-wear, slip-on/slip-off style, these will make some of the best slippers.
For garden lovers
An essential garden tool is always a winning gift for those who love to garden, and this heart-shaped trowel is a sweet way to show some love. More than just attractive, this charming tool is expertly crafted from hand-forged steel with a fine ash wood handle to ensure durability and excellence.
Gift to nurture
This stunning coral rose is a gift built to last, giving any green fingered mum the chance to nurture the plant to grow and bloom for years to come. As a gift it comes in an adorable pom-pom basket but your mum then has to the option to repot into a bigger indoor containing or plant in an area of the garden to let it flourish.
Cheers to chocolates
Is it really a celebration without a few bubbles and chocolates? This gift set includes a signature collection of Hotel Chocolat's most-loved chocolates including 14 milk, white, and dark classics paired perfectly with a 75cl bottle of crisp and refreshing Classic Prosecco, cultivated in the Dolomite foothills.
Her signature scent
Few things feel more luxurious than a beautiful candle, especially one from The White Company. Their iconic Seychelles fragrance is a creamy blend of fresh coconut, warming amber, and buttery vanilla. It's soft, cocooning, and instantly transports you to calmer climes. Even more special, their botanical collection is set with delicate sea shells, keeping the candle beautiful and tidy right down to the final fragrant flicker.
Her perfect picnic
A wicker hamper makes the perfect base for any gift, because you can turn it into a memory too. Available in small, medium, and large, M&S supply a premium wicker hamper, thoughtfully prepared with a filling and card, leaving you room to add all the personal touches. Pack yours with a springtime lunch for Mother's Day or curate a cosy cinema feast complete with fizz and her favourite treats. M&S has plenty of indulgent ideas in their special M&S Collection range.
At-home spa treatments
If you can't take your mum to a spa, bring the spa to her, and this Elemis set is a great starter kit for those who want easy to follow skincare that feels luxurious. A quick and easy, ready built routine for busy mums.
Luxurious scrub
Jo Malone London's care collection is one of our favourites, offering reliable products backed by gorgeous scents. This exfoliator has to be my top pick from the line, with a soft scrub doused in nourishing oil that leaves skin brighter, softer and smelling incredible.
Luxury gifts over £50
Leather gloves - tick, lined in cashmere - yes, please. This glove design comes in several neutral colourways to ensure they go with any and every coat, and the hands that receive this gift will be exceptionally grateful every autumn when these get pulled out again. A timeless and elegant design with beautiful stitchwork, the price for these is far more inexpensive than they look.
Pure elegance
A cashmere jumper is a welcome addition to any spring capsule wardrobe, and this cosy piece from M&S comes in literally dozens of colours, so you can pick the one that most suits your intended recipient.
Comfortable workwear
'My mum would say the best gift I've bought her in recent years is a complete set of workout wear from Sweaty Betty, after she started going to the gym a couple of years ago. This year, I'm shopping practically and topping up her collection with a pair of stylish, flared workout leggings," says Grace Walsh, digital health editor at womanandhome.com.
For the style icon
A bit more of a splash out purchase, the best brown handbags are here to stay, so if you have a mum who appreciates a fashion flurry, this luxe suede bag is a beautiful gift she'll get plenty of wear from. The shoulder strap features a stylish knot, and the deep, roomy shape is ideal for everyday wear. And while there are many neutral bags out there on the market, this rich camel hue is absolutely divine and definitely adds to the bag's luxurious look. The woven fabrication plays into current trends but offers an artisanal feel too.
For those that love sparkle
'My mum has been a loyal Swarovski shopper for years, and it's the gift we all regularly turn to when special dates come up. A little bit sparkly, always well-made and elegant enough for any outfit, I love the nod to trending hues with a splash of pink'. - Rivkie Baum