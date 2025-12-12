Jump to category:
Back To Top

Perfume always makes for a chic present - these are the savvy gift sets that will get you the most luxury for your money

While a bottle of fragrance would make anyone's Christmas, these chic perfume gift sets offer luxury for less...

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540, Jo Malone London and Maison Margiela Replica perfume gift sets on a glittery background
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:
Aleesha Badkar's avatar
By
published
in Features

Christmas is fast approaching, so if you've still got some shopping to do and are stumped for what to get, perfume gift sets can be a thoughtful and practical but still somewhat indulgent option.

Beauty gift sets are great present options for loved ones interested in everything from hair and makeup gift sets to bodycare and perfume, with skincare gift sets and nail polish gift sets among some of the most popular ideas for Christmas gifting.

Perfume gift sets for every budget, handpicked by our beauty shopping editor

From affordable picks that get you the most for your money, to luxury sets for the ones you want to treat the most, these are the perfume gift sets I think everybody should buy this year...

Perfume gift sets under £30

Perfume gift sets under £80

Luxury perfume gift sets

Where to shop Christmas perfume gift sets

Luckily for our fellow fragrance fans – and those seeking an easy but luxe-looking gift – there's no shortage of perfume gifts sets, from both designer and cult-favourite brands, nor retailers who stock them.

You can find a plethora of festively wrapped gift bundles (featuring the scent and a travel-size, or a matching lotion, hand cream or candle and so on), at the likes of Cult Beauty, SpaceNK, Sephora, John Lewis and LOOKFANTASTIC – as well as directly from the brands you're looking to gift, such as Jo Malone London. Better still, several of the larger beauty retailers, like Sephora, often have discounts available, which will likely increase as the festive period draws nearer.

Aleesha Badkar
Aleesha Badkar
Beauty eComm Editor, woman&home

Aleesha is Beauty eComm Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance.

Previously, she was Deputy Editor and Beauty & Fashion Editor for My Imperfect Life, where she headed up the beauty, fashion and eCommerce pages. In the past, she has contributed to a number of women's lifestyle publications, including Women's Health and Stylist, and has earned an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London and an AOP awards nomination for her past work on woman&home's news team.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top