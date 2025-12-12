Perfume always makes for a chic present - these are the savvy gift sets that will get you the most luxury for your money

Christmas is fast approaching, so if you've still got some shopping to do and are stumped for what to get, perfume gift sets can be a thoughtful and practical but still somewhat indulgent option.

Beauty gift sets are great present options for loved ones interested in everything from hair and makeup gift sets to bodycare and perfume, with skincare gift sets and nail polish gift sets among some of the most popular ideas for Christmas gifting.

But with so many sets out there, it's all about picking the ones that will give you the best quality products inside. And after having my hands on most of this year's options, I can safely say these are the best ones out there.

Perfume gift sets for every budget, handpicked by our beauty shopping editor

From affordable picks that get you the most for your money, to luxury sets for the ones you want to treat the most, these are the perfume gift sets I think everybody should buy this year...

Perfume gift sets under £30

Marks & Spencer M&S Discover Full Fragrance Eau De Toilette Collection £30 at Marks and Spencer UK What's inside: 9x30ml bottles M&S is known to have some of the best perfume blends on the high street, so this set packed full with nine of their scents is a great way to stay smelling good all year round. Maison Margiela Maison Margiela Replica Mini Discovery Set £28 at Sephora UK What's inside: 2x7ml bottles We're big fans of Maison Margiela's Replica perfumes here on the woman&home beauty team, so - with two of our favourite scents, one for the spring/summer months, and one for the autumn/winter months - I'd say this chic set with two adorable mini bottles would make a successful Christmas gift. Victoria Beckham Beauty Fragrance Discovery Set £30 at Victoria Beckham Beauty What's inside: 3x2ml bottles I'm a big fan of the VB Beauty perfumes, with San Ysidro Drive and Portofino`97 up there with some of the most-used scents in my rotation. This set gives you a chance to try them all, with my two favourites as well as the famous Suite 302.

Perfume gift sets under £80

Phlur Phlur Discovery Set £39 at Space NK UK What's inside: 8x2ml bottles A discovery set is a great way to try out perfumes from a particular brand, and Phlur is one that the beauty industry has been loving over the past couple of years. Take these on-the-go or save them for travelling, it's a handy set to get on December 25th. Jo Malone London Jo Malone London Exclusive Bespoke Set £75 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK What's inside: 1x30ml bottle, 1x60g scented candle I don't think I've ever met a perfume-wearer who's not a fan of Jo Malone scents, and not only does this set provide a generous bottle of one of their most famous blends, Pomegranate Noir, it also comes with one of the best Jo Malone candles, Peony & Blush Suede. A treat for any fragrance fan. Le Labo Le Labo Discovery Eau De Parfum Set £55 at Selfridges What's inside: 3x5ml bottles I love Le Labo's cool, chic and somewhat niche scents - they're the type that get you quizzed at parties and complimented every time you walk into a room. This set will give you three, surprisingly long-lasting bottles to revel in the admiration yourself.

Luxury perfume gift sets

Diptyque Diptyque Holiday 2025 Eau De Parfum Set £115 at Selfridges What's inside: 5x7.5ml bottles From the delicate Fleur de Peau to the famous Orpheon, everyone wants to be able to wear the best Diptyque perfumes, and this set includes those and more. Containing five of the chic Parisian brand's most popular scents, this is one I'd love to see under the tree. Editor's pick Maison Francis Kurkdjian Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau De Parfum Bundle £255 at Selfridges What's inside: 1x70 bottle, 1x5ml bottle, 1x30g scented candle If I were asking for a perfume gift set for Christmas, this is the one I would put on my list. Not only does it come with a full 70ml eau de parfum bottle of the cult fragrance, but the set also includes a mini to take on the go - perfect for avoiding the heavy glass bottle in liquids bags - and a candle to fill your entire space with the addictive scent. Jo Malone London Jo Malone London Fragrant Festivities Collection £90 at Selfridges What's inside: 5x9ml bottles What's better than receiving one of the best Jo Malone perfumes? Receiving five of the best festive scents, complete with a chic but adorable themed box. If you or your giftee is stuck on which Christmas perfume to wear, this set could solve all of your problems.

Where to shop Christmas perfume gift sets

Luckily for our fellow fragrance fans – and those seeking an easy but luxe-looking gift – there's no shortage of perfume gifts sets, from both designer and cult-favourite brands, nor retailers who stock them.

You can find a plethora of festively wrapped gift bundles (featuring the scent and a travel-size, or a matching lotion, hand cream or candle and so on), at the likes of Cult Beauty, SpaceNK, Sephora, John Lewis and LOOKFANTASTIC – as well as directly from the brands you're looking to gift, such as Jo Malone London. Better still, several of the larger beauty retailers, like Sephora, often have discounts available, which will likely increase as the festive period draws nearer.