The best makeup gift sets to impress any beauty lover this Christmas, approved by our in-house editors
From Charlotte Tilbury to REFY, these nifty makeup gift sets pack a festive punch - with options to suit every budget
Christmas is creeping up on us, which means it's time to start thinking about our gift shopping. But, don't worry, our beauty team has got you covered with a roundup of the best makeup gift sets on the market this year.
Investing in a set, such as the best skincare gift sets or the best makeup gift sets, is a great (and easy) present idea for beauty lovers. Not only are they impressive to unwrap on the big day, but they also give the recipient a chance to trial a lineup of products from top beauty brands - such as the best Charlotte Tilbury products.
So, whether you're on the hunt for a Christmas gift for a friend, loved one or perhaps just wanting to treat yourself, we've scoured the entire beauty landscape to find the very best makeup gift sets available on the market this festive season. Think curated assortments from the likes of L'Oréal Paris, Trinny London and Merit Beauty that are set to make Christmas shopping a breeze!
Makeup gift sets for every budget, hand-picked by our beauty team
Makeup Gift Sets Under £15
If you're wanting to spend £15 and under, you'll be pleased to know that there are an array of budget-friendly gift sets on the market. Whether you're on the hunt for a secret santa gift or a present for a friend, you can snap up a lip and cheek duo from No7 or a set of the only makeup brushes you need.
Hydration at its core
RRP: £12
This gift set makes home to two of Pixi's award-winning lip balms, which are enriched with hyaluronic acid and natural butters to plump and hydrate the pout. You'll be treated to the 'Clear' and 'Rosette' shades, of which the latter delivers a sheer tint of colour with a dewy finish.
Glossy pout unlocked
RRP: £10
Hidden inside this adorable mini REFY gift bag, you'll find a mini version of the brand's best-selling Topaz lip gloss - a limited-edition high shine formula with a subtle golden shimmer.
Glow-boosting lip duo
RRP: £14
Get your hands on Glow Hub's limited-edition collagen-boosting lip duo, the exclusive Lip Slick Collagen_up Beauty Balm in shade 'Cloud' and the Gen Gleam Collagen_up Lip Glo in shade 'Millionaires'. The creamy lipstick pairs effortlessly with the brand's high-shine, lustrous lip gloss for a picture-ready pout.
Say hello to a healthy flush of colour
RRP: £10
Enjoy two of No7's most popular products, the Pro Artist Lip Shine and Luxe Liquid Blush. The coordinating shades of these formulas work in harmony to deliver a soft rose-taupe hue to the lips and cheeks for a natural flush of colour.
The answer to a long-lasting look
RRP: £10
For those who struggle to keep their makeup in place all day long, look no further than The Beauty Crop's Prep Set & Pop gift set. Making home to their best-selling Oui Cherie Hydrating Gripping Primer and a mini version of the Translucent Vitamin Babe Setting Powder, this duo are the secret to a flawless, long-lasting look.
Equip your tools collection
RRP: £12
If your makeup tools kit is in need of a refresh, this Real Techniques Blend and Jet Set needs to be on your radar. This travel-friendly set features three mini complexion brushes, including a buff brush, setting brush and multi-task brush, plus the brand's iconic Miracle Complexion Sponge - perfect for touch-ups while on-the-go.
Makeup Gift Sets Under £30
You can bag a few neat makeup gift sets from some of the biggest names in beauty for less than £30, including Laura Mercier, Clinique and UKLash - think everything from the best mascara for short lashes to a cult classic best tinted lip balm.
Perfect for on-the-go
RRP: £25
The ILIA Minis for Any Mood set hosts three limited-edition, skincare-powered mini beauty buys for your eyes, lips and cheeks, the Multi-Stick, a Limitless Lash Mascara and a Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon. This versatile set can create a plethora of looks, whether you're on your way into the office or heading out for dinner.
The key to radiant skin
RRP: £22
Unlock your lit-from-within glow thanks to Sculpted By Aimee's The Glow Duo, which features the Liquid Lights blush and the HydraLip Oil. Together, these two formulas impart a touch of healthy radiance onto the complexion and lips for an effortless, fresh-faced appearance.
Iconic duo
RRP: £25
Enjoy two of Laura Mercier’s most renowned makeup products, the Translucent Loose Setting Powder and mini Caviar Stick Eye Shadow. The iconic loose powder is loved for its finely milled formula that banishes shine for a smooth complexion, whilst the creamy eyeshadow stick is designed to last up to 24 hours without fading, creasing or transferring.
Long, luscious lashes
RRP: £23
UKLASH is a favourite amongst the woman&home beauty team, so it's no surprise that their Gift of the Lift Duo has found its way into this list. This nifty set hosts the brand's Lengthening Mascara and Eyelash Curler. While the latter works to provide your lashes with the ultimate lift and curl, the mascara boasts an ultra-pigmented, nourishing formula and curved silicone brush to help define and sculpt each individual eyelash.
Must-try trio
RRP: £30
Nestled inside this L'Oréal fresh-faced gift set you'll discover a pore-blurring primer, the lengthening Lash Paradise Mascara and a nourishing balm-like lipstick. Whether used together or individually, this complete collection works to create a naturally glowy, put-together look.
Cult classic formulas
RRP: £20
Give the gift of Clinique's cult classic duo this Christmas thanks to the Cult Classics On-The-Go gift set, which features mini versions of the popular Black Honey Almost Lipstick and High Impact™ Mascara.
Makeup Gift Sets Under £50
For those willing to part ways with slightly more pennies, we've spotted an abundance of gift sets to snap up from some of the most popular beauty brands on the market, including Trinny London, Givenchy and Iconic London. You can expect to enjoy to the best lip liners, a glow-boosting setting spray and a set of limited-edition kajal eyeliners.
Sculpted, fuller-looking lips
RRP: £35
If you're on the lookout for a natural beauty gift set, Tropic Skincare's The Enhancing Lip Service Sculpt and Define Trio might just be what you're in the market for. Making home to some of the best Tropic Skincare products, this set includes two enhancing lip sculptor crayons, the plumping Lip Silk and a nourishing ceramide lip serum for a fuller-looking pout - plus, a Biofibre Sharpener.
Glass skin glow
RRP: £35
Hello glowing skin! Iconic London's Everyday Glow Gift Set makes home to two full-sized favourites that are designed to instantly blur, brighten and boost radiance. The Underglow Blurring Primer protects and smooths the skin for a soft-focus glowing complexion, while the Prep-Set-Glow multi-tasking mist leaves the skin with a dewy, luminous finish.
Long-wearing lip duo
RRP: £35
This festive season you can snap up two of Kulfi's Lassi Lips Staining Lip Oils with the Be My Date Holiday Duo set. Offering up to 8 hours of wear time, these lightweight lip oils withstand feathering, flaking and transferring thanks to their nourishing formulas, which are packed full of mango seed oil, coconut oil and vitamin E. Their hydrating, glossy finish fades leaving behind a matte tinted effect.
A touch of luxury
RRP: £34
Offering a touch of luxury this Christmas, Givenchy's L'interdit Mascara Gift Set is sure to be a winner. This set consists of the brand's new l'Interdit Mascara Couture Volume, which delivers intense volume to your lashes, and a mini Rose Perfecto lipstick for a radiant and nourished pout.
Trial a fan-favourite trio
RRP: £32
Calling all Trinny London devotees, The Effortless Glow Makeup Set has everything you need to create a radiant makeup look in minutes. The set in question includes the best-selling Lip2Cheek in 'Veebee', Lip Glow in 'Bella' and Lash2Lash mascara, for the ultimate healthy-looking cheeks and glossy lips.
Smokey eye essentials
RRP: £49
Jazz up your eye looks this festive season with Hildun Beauty's Kajal Eyeliner Trio, which features three new and exclusive Silk to Set Kajal liners. Boasting the brand's signature ultra creamy formula, you'll experience a rich aubergine hue, a golden bronze shimmer and a milk cool-toned chocolate shade.
Makeup Gift Sets Under £100
If your budget stretches to £100, you'll have plenty of choice when it comes to snapping up a makeup gift set. Whether you're wanting to treat someone special, or even yourself, there are a plethora of stellar options waiting to be snapped up - from Merit Beauty to Dior.
Our beauty writer's favourite
RRP: £87
A favourite of our Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, Merit Beauty's limited-edition Winter Set is a must-have this festive season. This gift set is comprised of six makeup buys (four of which are exclusives) for a soft, glowy winter look. Think their Shade Slick Sheen lip oil, Signature Lip Liner, Solo Shadow, mini Flush Balm, mini Clean Lash mascara and a handy brush - some of which arrive in a limited-edition warm rose brown hue.
Hollywood glow best-sellers
RRP: £55
Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Superstar Glow Kit is your answer to a healthy, glowing complexion. You'll be treated to two mini versions of the brand's best-selling Beauty Light Wands in 'Pinkgasm' and 'Spotlight!', which will give your skin a radiant flush of colour, plus the Hollywood Contour Wand to sculpt the skin.
Limited-edition edit
RRP: £51
Jones Road's coveted, cult-favourite colourway, Pinky Bronze, is taking centre stage this season with their Pinky Bronze Kit. This exclusive edit includes limited-edition versions of Just A Sec shimmer cream eyeshadow, The Bronzer and Cool Gloss, for the ultimate glow.
Luxury lip assortment
RRP: £70
Treat your pout to Dior's Addict Lip Makeup Gift Set thanks to the Dior Addict Lip Glow, the Dior lip balm, Dior Addict Lip Maximizer. This trio work together to instantly boost your lips' glow, deliver a custom natural colour and visibly plump them for a smooth, glossy pout. I don't know anyone that wouldn't be over the moon to unwrap this set on Christmas Day!
The ultimate set
RRP: £90
Overhaul your makeup kit and create endless looks with No7's full collection of makeup must-haves, full of fan-favourite formulas and limited-edition shades. This gift set contains everything from liquid blush and lip oils to an eyeshadow palette and highlighter-bronzer duo.
Healthy, luminous cheeks unlocked
RRP: £69
Give your cheeks a healthy, radiant flush of colour thanks to Rare Beauty's Triple Threat Set. Designed to enhance the complexion with a dewy glow, this set makes home to the iconic Soft Pinch Blush, Positive Light Luminizer and a soft-bristled brush.
