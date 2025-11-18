The best makeup gift sets to impress any beauty lover this Christmas, approved by our in-house editors

Christmas is creeping up on us, which means it's time to start thinking about our gift shopping. But, don't worry, our beauty team has got you covered with a roundup of the best makeup gift sets on the market this year.

Investing in a set, such as the best skincare gift sets or the best makeup gift sets, is a great (and easy) present idea for beauty lovers. Not only are they impressive to unwrap on the big day, but they also give the recipient a chance to trial a lineup of products from top beauty brands - such as the best Charlotte Tilbury products.

So, whether you're on the hunt for a Christmas gift for a friend, loved one or perhaps just wanting to treat yourself, we've scoured the entire beauty landscape to find the very best makeup gift sets available on the market this festive season. Think curated assortments from the likes of L'Oréal Paris, Trinny London and Merit Beauty that are set to make Christmas shopping a breeze!

Makeup gift sets for every budget, hand-picked by our beauty team

Makeup Gift Sets Under £15

If you're wanting to spend £15 and under, you'll be pleased to know that there are an array of budget-friendly gift sets on the market. Whether you're on the hunt for a secret santa gift or a present for a friend, you can snap up a lip and cheek duo from No7 or a set of the only makeup brushes you need.

Makeup Gift Sets Under £30

You can bag a few neat makeup gift sets from some of the biggest names in beauty for less than £30, including Laura Mercier, Clinique and UKLash - think everything from the best mascara for short lashes to a cult classic best tinted lip balm.

Makeup Gift Sets Under £50

For those willing to part ways with slightly more pennies, we've spotted an abundance of gift sets to snap up from some of the most popular beauty brands on the market, including Trinny London, Givenchy and Iconic London. You can expect to enjoy to the best lip liners, a glow-boosting setting spray and a set of limited-edition kajal eyeliners.

Makeup Gift Sets Under £100

If your budget stretches to £100, you'll have plenty of choice when it comes to snapping up a makeup gift set. Whether you're wanting to treat someone special, or even yourself, there are a plethora of stellar options waiting to be snapped up - from Merit Beauty to Dior.