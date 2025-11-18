Jump to category:

The best makeup gift sets to impress any beauty lover this Christmas, approved by our in-house editors

From Charlotte Tilbury to REFY, these nifty makeup gift sets pack a festive punch - with options to suit every budget

Collage of best makeup gift sets from Merit Beauty, Trinny London and Hildun Beauty, on a white background with makeup swatches
(Image credit: Future/Brands)
Jump to category:
Sennen Prickett's avatar
By
published
in Features

Christmas is creeping up on us, which means it's time to start thinking about our gift shopping. But, don't worry, our beauty team has got you covered with a roundup of the best makeup gift sets on the market this year.

Investing in a set, such as the best skincare gift sets or the best makeup gift sets, is a great (and easy) present idea for beauty lovers. Not only are they impressive to unwrap on the big day, but they also give the recipient a chance to trial a lineup of products from top beauty brands - such as the best Charlotte Tilbury products.

So, whether you're on the hunt for a Christmas gift for a friend, loved one or perhaps just wanting to treat yourself, we've scoured the entire beauty landscape to find the very best makeup gift sets available on the market this festive season. Think curated assortments from the likes of L'Oréal Paris, Trinny London and Merit Beauty that are set to make Christmas shopping a breeze!

Makeup gift sets for every budget, hand-picked by our beauty team

Makeup Gift Sets Under £15

If you're wanting to spend £15 and under, you'll be pleased to know that there are an array of budget-friendly gift sets on the market. Whether you're on the hunt for a secret santa gift or a present for a friend, you can snap up a lip and cheek duo from No7 or a set of the only makeup brushes you need.

Makeup Gift Sets Under £30

You can bag a few neat makeup gift sets from some of the biggest names in beauty for less than £30, including Laura Mercier, Clinique and UKLash - think everything from the best mascara for short lashes to a cult classic best tinted lip balm.

Makeup Gift Sets Under £50

For those willing to part ways with slightly more pennies, we've spotted an abundance of gift sets to snap up from some of the most popular beauty brands on the market, including Trinny London, Givenchy and Iconic London. You can expect to enjoy to the best lip liners, a glow-boosting setting spray and a set of limited-edition kajal eyeliners.

Makeup Gift Sets Under £100

If your budget stretches to £100, you'll have plenty of choice when it comes to snapping up a makeup gift set. Whether you're wanting to treat someone special, or even yourself, there are a plethora of stellar options waiting to be snapped up - from Merit Beauty to Dior.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.