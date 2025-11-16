Trust me, Merit's winter makeup set is worth every penny - I've never had so many compliments

Boasting everything from eyeshadow and mascara to the chicest of rose-brown lip liners, the Merit Winter 2025 set has the power to instantly elevate your look this season. In fact, it might become all you'll ever need for simple but sophisticated all-occasion makeup - speaking from experience.

I'll confess that I've never been bothered by beauty sets, no matter the discount they offer. There's usually only ever one shade or product that I want, surrounded by things I don't, making the deal feel somewhat pointless anyway. Merit's 'The Winter 2025 Set,' however, swiftly made a fan out of me, with every single product becoming a holy grail in my collection. If you're unfamiliar with Merit Beauty products, they focus on minimalism. They're designed to be 'impossible to mess up,' with flexible, multipurpose or easy-to-blend formulas that slot seamlessly into your everyday routine.

Before this season, I'd only really sampled a couple of things from the brand, but now, five iterations of their best-sellers are swiftly becoming favourites in my makeup bag. So, if you're in the market for some transformative beauty buys, here's why I can't stop talking about this new, limited-edition set (just ask my beauty colleagues, all of whom now have one too...)

Why Merit's The Winter 2025 Set is worth every penny for the compliments alone

Aptly named The Winter Set, it's truly no exaggeration when I say that this quintet of Merit beauty buys has become my new go-to. It features four new and exclusive products in two limited edition shades: the Signature Lip Liner, Flush Balm and Shade Slick in the 'Courmayeur,' which is a warm, rosy-brown, as well as the Solo Shadow in Mink - a gorgeously soft, silvery brown. You also get the Brush No. 2 (to use in tandem with the eyeshadow), and a mini of Merit's Clean Lash mascara, all for £84.

For those who favour more subtle, minimalistic makeup, this set is essentially an entire face worth of products, which, when you think about the cost of just one of your best mascaras and liquid blushes, is pretty tempting.

Merit Beauty The Winter 2025 Set View at Merit Beauty RRP: £84 (worth £111) Boasting five of Merit's best-selling products in two limited-edition, winter-ready hues, this set is truly a must-have for those wanting to subtly elevate their look this season. Every formula is vegan and cruelty-free, as well as being so easy to use, no matter your makeup skill level. What's included: Shade Slick in Courmayeur (limited edition), Signature Lip Liner in Courmayeur (limited edition), Mini Flush Balm in Courmayeur (limited edition), Mini Clean Lash in Perfect Black, Solo Shadow Sheen in Mink (limited edition) and Brush No. 2.

The combination of shades just oozes wintery chic, but is also versatile enough to suit any season and occasion thereafter. Together, they build such a lovely, cohesive look, but individually, they all also have the potential to become staples.

(Image credit: Merit Beauty)

Before I dive into my experience with this set, I would like to preface it by saying that while I find that all the products and shades included work well on my fair and neutral complexion, this may not be the case for everyone - as they are either warm-toned or fairly light. So, I do wish they'd brought it out in a few variations or offered some customisation, but as mentioned, this is a limited-edition set to showcase Merit's two new seasonal shades.

Why I'm loving the Merit Winter 2025 set

(Image credit: Future/ Merit)

The right picture really speaks volumes as to how excited I was to use this set. I didn't even give myself enough time to think "hmm, maybe I'll want a nice, aesthetic image of the complete, unused set still in the book-like packaging," before I'd already dived into the Solo Shadow, and slapped the Flush Balm on my cheeks.

It was truly love at first apply with this set, though. I found that everything delivered an effortless, lived-in sort of glow and tint to my face that just felt so on-theme with the season. I felt, for the first time in a long while, excited to do my makeup in the morning, and each one of the five items has now found a spot in my daily rotation - from my lashes to lips. I've even found myself reaching for Merit's Complexion Stick over my other favourite best foundations (Psst, it's not included in the set, but I definitely recommend it for those who prefer more of a minimal, fuss-free base).

Now, let's discuss each individual product, starting with the Signature Lip Liner in 'Courmayeur.' Let's just say, if Merit doesn't bring this shade out permanently, I will cry. Is that a dramatic reaction? Actually, no, as it's the most flattering liner I've ever worn. I have naturally quite rosy lips, and this matches the tone of them perfectly. I'd go as far as to say it's my lip colour, just darker. Which affords me this fuller, moodier look that not only feels easy to wear (because it's not too drastic a change) but is so elevated for winter. The formula is also so creamy and blendable, which I far prefer to a matte pencil, as I am prone to quite dry lips.

Wearing it with the oil of the same shade has already earned me multiple compliments. In fact, on its first outing, I received not one but two queries from colleagues asking what lip combo I was wearing. Having seen me over video call, I might add, which isn't known for being the more flattering of formats. This again speaks to just how gorgeous this duo is.

Above, Naomi is seen wearing the entire Merit Beauty 2025 Winter set on her face, eyes and lips, over the top of Merit's Complexion Stick in the shade Cream. (Image credit: Future)

Now, moving on to the Flush Balm (also in Courmayeur), it offers just the right amount of 'flush' to my cheeks, and is so easy to apply - both with a finger and brush. Personally, I prefer a brush, and I find it offers more control and is quicker to blend. The finish is so dewy and pairs beautifully with the Complexion Stick - no seperating or pilling here. I think the size of it is actually so cute, and I find that a little goes quite a long way, so I think even this mini size will last me just fine.

Similarly, the mini Clean Lash mascara is the perfect size for travel and delivers elongated, feathered lashes. If you're a fan of Glossier's Lash Slick, I can see you also loving this subtle but enhancing formula.

The Solo Shadow, alongside the liner, is one of my favourite elements. I'm not much of an eye shadow wearer, nor am I particularly skilled at all the blending involved with creating a smoky eye and so on. I do, however, like to apply a wash of shimmer or something all over my lids whenever I fancy a change, and this creamy shadow delivers exactly that, effortlessly. It's buildable and buffs so easily across the skin. I find just a few quick swipes with the brush is enough to add a subtle, smoky sheen to my lids. I'd say it's on par with that of Urban Decay's Space Cowboy for a chic but no-fuss look.

As a glass-half-empty kind of girl, I'm already steeling myself for the heartbreak I will feel when this set inevitably sells out and disappears, along with the two limited edition shades I've become so attached to. So, take my advice and snap it up while you can; you won't regret it.