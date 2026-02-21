'It's like a lash lift in a tube': Our beauty team put the trending £9 Ordinary Lash Curl Finisher to the test

If you keep your eye on the beauty landscape, you might've heard the whispers of The Ordinary's newest launch – the Lash Curl Finisher. Despite only recently hitting the market, this buy is already the talk of the town.

Truly unlike anything we've ever tried before, the formula hidden inside this tube is a hybrid between one of the best mascaras and a lash lift, delivering the lashes with a natural fluttery effect. Whether you're seeking one of the best mascaras for straight lashes or perhaps you're on the hunt for the best natural-looking mascara to perfect the no-makeup makeup look, you might be drawn to this clever lifting and curl-boosting buy.

Having garnered lots of attention online, it was only natural that our entire beauty team got our hands on the Lash Curl Finisher, in order to put it to the test on our three different lash types and lengths. So, let's cut to the chase, below you'll find our honest first-hand experiences with the formula and whether we think it's worthy of a place in your makeup arsenal...

Our team's honest review of The Ordinary Lash Curl Finisher

Having launched a decade ago, The Ordinary has quickly become one of the most recognisable drugstore skincare brands thanks to its lineup of science-backed formulas that all boast affordable price tags.

Now, the brand's latest launch, the Lash Curl Finisher, has already been making waves on social media for rivalling some of the best clear mascaras, with shoppers hailing its ability to curl even the straightest of lashes. Naturally, our entire beauty team had to get their hands on it so we could share our verdict...

The Ordinary Lash Curl Finisher £9.40 at The Ordinary RRP: £9.40 Described by the brand as a transparent anhydrous (AKA containing no water) gel, this innovative formula isn't like any old clear mascara. This gel coats each individual lash for an enhanced, awakened, lifted and curled appearance. In fact, it's equipped with four technologies that deliver a strong yet flexible film on the surface of the lashes for immediate and long-lasting results. Not to mention, it's also formulated with a high concentration of squalane, which conditions and moisturises the lash hairs for comfortable wear. It's worth noting that you will also need a eyelash curler for this formula to achieve the desired effect - we recommend the Kevin Aucoin Eyelash Curler.

Aleesha Badkar, Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor

After hearing an abundance of impressive reviews, Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor, was intrigued to try this unique formula: "I've heard so much about the Ordinary Curl Enhancer and honestly, I didn't believe it would work - but it really is like a lash lift in a tube. I was very wary of this before trying. I thought that either it would be too wet that my lashes would just immediately drop or it would be such a robust formula that it would be more like a clear mascara and leave my lashes with a crispy finish."

(Image credit: Future/Aleesha Badkar)

However, going against her initial predictions, Aleesha was left pleasantly surprised: "But somehow, it manages to toe the line between the two, giving my lashes a subtle and fluttery lift, without making it look like I'm actually wearing anything - and not so much as a tacky finish in its wake. While I would love everyone to think I simply have naturally curled, lifted and fluttery lashes, I thought it's only fair that I share."

Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer

After much testing, Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson speaks highly of the formula in question: "For days when you're not in the mood for heavy makeup, or really any at all, but still want to feel a bit put-together and fresh, The Ordinary's Lash Curl Finisher will make a great addition to your routine. It subtly defines your lashes and holds their curl (afforded by a lash curler - it's worth noting that this product doesn't curl them for you) all day long."

For context, Naomi's natural lashes are on the shorter, straighter side but she says: "I find that this really gives them an elongated and glossy look that is so much more enhanced than just curling them and calling it a day, whilst remaining just as easy and low-maintenance."

(Image credit: Future/Naomi Jamieson)

As with anything, nothing can be totally perfect. "My one main gripe, though, is that the formula does stay slightly tacky. This is fine when I'm staying in for the day, but add windy weather and my long hair into the equation, and things do get a bit annoying and uncomfortable - much like when strands stick to your lip gloss and so on," notes Naomi.

What's more, Naomi highlights the finish of the formula after applying: "You can also see the formula at the very ends of my lashes; sometimes it will look a bit white from where it's picked up a tinge of concealer or setting powder, but this feels like a small price to pay for the lovely, defined look it gives them. I also like that it features squalane to condition the hairs and add shine."

"All in all, I think it's a great alternative to mascara if you prefer a more natural makeup look, or none at all, but want to accentuate the look of your eyelashes. If you have quite sensitive eyes, though, I'd stick to a clear mascara that has been formulated with that in mind and dries down completely, for a similar effect."

Sennen Prickett, Digital Beauty Writer

As someone who has had Korean lash lifts, Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett hailed this formula similar: "While you remove it at the end of every day, as you would with a mascara, this innovative formula is like a temporary lash lift in a tube. I can say the results of this lash finisher is very similar – but for a fraction of the price."

Despite her initial scepticism, Sennen was left impressed with this buy: "I have naturally have very straight lashes (I'm talking so straight that they practically point downwards) that struggle to hold a curl, even when wearing mascara, so I was sceptical to try this formula. However, I quickly ate my words as this gel-like formula effortlessly lifted and slightly curled my eyelashes for a natural, fluttery effect."

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Acting as a more natural-looking alternative to mascara, but boasting slightly more noticeable results than a clear mascara, Sennen adds: "I find myself wearing this on no-makeup days to bring a bit of life to my face and even to the gym – of which it withstands exercise and sweating. Not to mention, it doesn't cause your lashes to droop as soon as you step outside."

Much like Naomi, the only downside Sennen found worth noting was that: "The formula doesn't fully dry down, meaning your lashes are left with a slight stickiness. While it's not that noticeable, there have been an odd few occasions where I've had strands of hair stick to my eyelashes. However, it's a small price to pay for that lash lift effect."

The Ordinary Lash Curl Finisher: Our team's overall verdict

The team's verdict is in. The Ordinary's Lash Curl Finisher is essentially a more affordable, temporary alternative to a salon lash lift. It's especially great for those with naturally straight lashes that struggle to achieve any lasting lift or curl and also a stellar choice for those who prefer a natural lash look. That said, if you can bear the slight stickiness that it leaves behind after application, it's well worth the investment – even more so when it costs you less than £10 for a tube.