Dark circles under your eyes? Dr Amir reveals causes and 7 easy ways to help

Dark circles turn up as deep, purpley, almost bruise-like bags under the eyes. Sometimes, they come with small broken veins and sore red patches of skin.

We easily blame a bad night's sleep for their appearance, but when they're sticking around, and nothing seems to be treating them, it's beyond frustrating - and may signal there's more going on.

Dr Amir Khan, a GP and woman&home's resident doctor, revealed the six most common causes of dark circles under the eyes. "One of the most common is ageing," he revealed on Instagram. "As you age, the skin below your eyes begins to loosen and thin out, so the blood vessels under your skin may become more visible. This can darken the appearance of your under eyes. Hollow areas called tear troughs may develop as well. Tear troughs cause shadows that increase the appearance of puffy eyes."

Genetics could also be to blame, he says, as "studies have shown that dark circles under your eyes may run in families".

Skin conditions like eczema and contact dermatitis may also be the cause for some, as Dr Amir says that conditions like these can cause the blood vessels under your eyes to dilate and show through the skin. Rubbing and scratching your eyes when they become irritated because of these conditions can "cause your under eyes to swell as well and your blood vessels to break, giving them a darker appearance", he says.

And, of course, we have to talk about sleep, a lack of it, and how to sleep better. "Poor sleeping habits cause the skin under your eyes to appear pale as well, and your blood vessels can easily show through pale skin," the expert shared.

Pale skin can show off dark circles more, and so can tanned skin. Dr Amir says, "Too much exposure to the sun triggers your body to make more melanin. Melanin is the substance that gives your skin its colour, and it can appear darker if there's lots here," he said, pointing to the under-eye area.

And finally, there's dehydration. "The skin under your eyes can start to look dull when you don't drink enough water," he says. "Other factors, such as chronic stress, excessive alcohol use, and smoking, can all cause dark circles under your eyes."

Though dark circles aren't dangerous in themselves, and "it's up to you" if you want to treat them, there are some basic ways to get rid of dark circles under the eyes.

How to get rid of dark circles under your eyes

Improve your sleep consistency, aiming for seven to eight hours per night

Cold compresses can help shrink vessels and reduce puffiness

Drink plenty of water

Stop smoking

Cut down on alcohol

Reduce stress

Wear sun cream under your eyes

"Getting more sleep - easier said than done, I know." He says to aim for seven to eight hours of good quality sleep per night and promises, "This can make your dark circles disappear. Using extra pillows to elevate your head at night can help reduce puffiness and dark circles there - trust me, it works!"

"Cold compresses" are another of his suggestions. "Apply cold spoons or cold compresses to your eyes to shrink those dilated vessels and reduce puffiness around your eyes." Cutting up some cold cucumber slices can work wonders, too, he adds, not only because they're cool against the skin but also because they contain vitamin C and water, which can help hydrate your eyelids.

Another kitchen-centric idea he shares is to "Place cold teabags under your eyes. This can increase circulation because tea contains caffeine and lots of antioxidants."

He adds, "Remember to drink plenty of water, stop smoking, manage alcohol levels and stress. Always wear sunscreen, especially around your eyes. Get any skin conditions like eczema around your eyes treated and avoid rubbing your eyes as well."

If none of his suggestions work and all else fails, if your dark circles are really bothering you, he says, "Remember it's nothing serious, so you probably don't need to see an NHS doctor, but private treatments may be available through a dermatologist."