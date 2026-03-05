Dark circles under your eyes? Dr Amir reveals causes and 7 easy ways to help

Dark circles turn up as deep, purpley, almost bruise-like bags under the eyes. Sometimes, they come with small broken veins and sore red patches of skin.

We easily blame a bad night's sleep for their appearance, but when they're sticking around, and nothing seems to be treating them, it's beyond frustrating - and may signal there's more going on.

How to get rid of dark circles under your eyes

  • Improve your sleep consistency, aiming for seven to eight hours per night
  • Cold compresses can help shrink vessels and reduce puffiness
  • Drink plenty of water
  • Stop smoking
  • Cut down on alcohol
  • Reduce stress
  • Wear sun cream under your eyes

"Getting more sleep - easier said than done, I know." He says to aim for seven to eight hours of good quality sleep per night and promises, "This can make your dark circles disappear. Using extra pillows to elevate your head at night can help reduce puffiness and dark circles there - trust me, it works!"

"Cold compresses" are another of his suggestions. "Apply cold spoons or cold compresses to your eyes to shrink those dilated vessels and reduce puffiness around your eyes." Cutting up some cold cucumber slices can work wonders, too, he adds, not only because they're cool against the skin but also because they contain vitamin C and water, which can help hydrate your eyelids.

Another kitchen-centric idea he shares is to "Place cold teabags under your eyes. This can increase circulation because tea contains caffeine and lots of antioxidants."

He adds, "Remember to drink plenty of water, stop smoking, manage alcohol levels and stress. Always wear sunscreen, especially around your eyes. Get any skin conditions like eczema around your eyes treated and avoid rubbing your eyes as well."

If none of his suggestions work and all else fails, if your dark circles are really bothering you, he says, "Remember it's nothing serious, so you probably don't need to see an NHS doctor, but private treatments may be available through a dermatologist."

