Suffering with back pain? Neurosurgeon reveals the healthiest sleep positions for your spine - plus 3 things to avoid

It’s inevitable we’ll all feel some aches, pains and discomfort from time-to-time. But waking up each day with a sore neck or a stiff back is something you might be able to control better with the right know-how.

Joining Mel Robbins on her podcast, Dr Betsy Grunch, a world-leading neurosurgeon, offers the healthiest sleep positions for a better back, and the important things to avoid if you want a healthier back in the long term.

Offering the statistic that we spend a third of our lives in bed, Dr Grunch highlights "learning how to really sleep better and sleep with higher quality and more protection of your spine will help ease the pain that you may have in the future".

What is the healthiest sleep position for the spine?

The first bit of advice offered by Dr Grunch is to avoid sleeping on your stomach. On your side or back is fine, but there are still ways you can sleep better for your back depending on your preference.

Dr Grunch explained: "You want to just put your spine in a neutral alignment. Our spine has natural curves, you want to support those while you sleep in a position in which we'll kind of maintain that natural shape of the spine."

If you're a back sleeper, put a pillow underneath your knees and keep your knees a little flexed, support the back of the head, and keep the spine neutral

If you’re a side sleeper, place a pillow between your knees. This helps your hips and your back.

Dr Grunch adds, "It doesn't matter if your legs are straight, legs are bent, one leg's bent, one leg straight, whatever is the most comfortable". It’s just important to make sure you have good support under your neck.

What are the best pillows for a healthy back?

While there’s not one brand of pillow that Dr Grunch recommended over another, the thing to focus on is how it helps your neck align.

The best pillows should allow your neck to be "perfectly straight with your body, so your spine is straight".

Tried and tested pillows

Best pillow overall Woolroom Deluxe Washable Wool Pillow View at The Wool Room UK $94.75 at Amazon $105 at Amazon $112 at Amazon We've tested all manner of pillows over the years, and this one from Woolroom is the best all-rounder. It's especially good if you struggle with temperature - few high tech cooling pillows match the Woolroom Deluxe for year-round comfort. You can adjust the amount of fill too, so you can fine-tune the level of support you need over time. Best for back sleepers Simba Hybrid Pillow Check Amazon Now much more common, adjustable pillows mean you can fine-tune both height and firmness, and the Simba version of this is one of the best we've tried. It's adaptable design and comfort-led design makes it particularly good for back sleepers and anyone who tends to change positions during the night. Best for side sleepers Soak & Sleep Cooling Memory Foam Pillow Check Amazon You can get memory foam pillows everywhere these days, but the Soak & Sleep really impressed us in testing. The slightly firmer feel gave good support, particularly for side sleepers, with the foam wrapping around the shoulders and neck helping to maintain maintain alignment through the night. It is not adjustable, but is one of the best pillows for quality support and comfort without the high price tag.

What to avoid for a stronger back

With years of experience under her belt, Dr Grunch argues that "it's not about that moment that injured your back, it's about everything that you did that led to that moment."

As well as correcting how you sleep, she offered three other important things to consider for a healthy spine.

The first is avoid nicotine. She explained, "Nicotine is one of the biggest accelerators of degenerative disc disease in our spine" because "it decreases the amount of blood flow to your spine."

Anything from traditional cigarettes to nicotine vapes, gums and sprays can all contribute to this deterioration of the spine.

The second thing to avoid is a sedentary lifestyle. Even if you’re not into strength training or full workout routines, getting out and walking and moving is essential for back health.

The final thing is learning to lift properly. It’s a well-known bit of advice, but many forget that, when lifting anything heavy, lift with your legs.