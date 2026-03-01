Is your back pain more than poor posture? Dr Amir Khan reveals 5 signs it’s something serious

Whether it's a niggle as you bend down to pick something up or real pain getting out of bed in the morning, millions of us suffer from lower back pain every day. Sometimes it's poor posture or a need for more back exercises. Other times, it's something that no amount of stretching will sort out.

Dr Amir Khan is woman&home's resident GP. He explains that our “lower back is designed for movement and load-bearing, which also makes it vulnerable”. The key to reducing your risk of back pain is understanding the common causes. These could be “muscle or ligament strain, poor posture, prolonged sitting, weak core or glute muscles, sudden awkward movements, or lifting incorrectly,” says Dr Khan. Other risk factors include being overweight, physically inactive, being chronically stressed, or dealing with mental health issues, like depression.

For most of us, the lifestyle adjustments mentioned above mean back pain improves after a few weeks, but in some cases, you should see a doctor. Dr Khan says some symptoms need urgent medical attention.

1. Bladder and bowel issues

If you’re experiencing back pain alongside bladder and bowel problems, you should see a doctor immediately.

These include:

Pain during urination

Frequent urination

Blood in your urine or bowels

Loss of bowel control

Fatigue

Nausea

These symptoms could indicate issues with your kidneys, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and some types of cancer, the doctor says.

2. Numbness around the inner groin or thighs

A compressed nerve in your spine can cause numbness in your groin and the upper parts of your legs. This is usually caused by a herniated disc, which might require specific pain management and physiotherapy. In more serious cases, surgery might be needed.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Progressive leg weakness

Sciatica, which is another type of nerve pain, can also cause leg pain and weakness. The NHS says the pain in your legs could be worse than your lower back pain. It can also cause weakness in your foot, pins and needles, burning or shooting sensations and muscle spasms in your back.

The symptoms will usually subside after 12 weeks, but this will depend on how severe it is. You should speak to a professional to find out the best way to treat it.

4. Severe pain after illness or accident

If you’ve had an accident and your back pain hasn’t eased after a few weeks, you should seek medical attention, says the doctor. As well as pulled muscles or tendons, you could have damaged a disc in your spinal column, or even fractured a vertebra.

A spinal fracture will take 6 to 12 weeks to heal and you may need specialist physiotherapy to strengthen your back after your recovery.

5. Unexplained symptoms

If you have a fever or chills or unexplained weight loss at the same time as your back pain, you should speak to your doctor. These might seem like completely separate symptoms, but together, they can be symptoms of an inflammatory problem such as arthritis, an infection like a UTI, or even cancer, the doctor tells us.

If you’ve been treated for cancer before and have new pain in your back, you should speak to your GP or oncologist as soon as possible. A scan will be able to show if cancer is present in organs such as your colon, lungs or kidneys and also your bones.

Studies, such as one in the British Medical Journal, have shown that up to 60% of the adult population will have lower back pain in their life. Dr Khan says as we get older, other causes include disc changes, such as bulges or degeneration, poor posture and poor sleep can also “amplify pain by sensitising the nervous system”.

It’s important to say that we’ve outlined some worst-case scenarios above and that some of these conditions are rare. However, the key is to seek advice as soon as possible so treatment can begin quickly, if it’s needed. “Early, sensible support can prevent short-term pain becoming a long-term problem,” says Dr Khan.

“When it comes to the management of uncomplicated lower back pain, the evidence is clear: staying active is key. Gentle movement, walking, and targeted exercises help recovery more than bed rest,” says Dr Khan. “Physiotherapy can improve strength, flexibility, and confidence with movement. Heat, reassurance, and time are often powerful healers.”

Dr Khan adds that painkillers aren’t always the best way to manage lower back pain because they can cause “dependence, gut issues, drowsiness and may actually worsen pain sensitivity over time”. “They treat symptoms, not the cause,” he says.