'Knowing your normal could save your life' - Dr Amir Khan reveals how to spot the signs of breast cancer

While we don't know exact figures, we know that most cases of breast cancer occur in women over 50 who have been through menopause - about 80%, according to Breast Cancer Now.

We should all be checking our breasts regularly, but Breast Cancer Awareness month serves as a good reminder when life gets in the way. "This month, get to know your normal," says Dr Amir Khan, woman&home's resident GP. "Feel your breasts, remembering to go all the way up to the collarbone and under your armpit. Encourage your loved ones to do the same, and never delay getting changes checked. Knowing your normal could save your life."

We all know our own bodies best, which means we know when something is off. Dr Khan says listening to this instinct, knowing what’s normal for you, and knowing the signs of breast cancer to look for are key. “Breasts naturally change with periods, pregnancy, menopause and ageing, but if something feels new, different or persistent, get it checked,” he says.

Signs of breast cancer

1. Lump or breast thickening

A lump is the most well-known symptom of breast cancer, which is why checking your breasts regularly is essential, says Dr Khan.

If you can feel a new lump, you should see your GP urgently. Cysts and fatty growths can often create benign lumps, but sometimes they are a sign of cancer.

Dr Khan says: “Don’t be embarrassed about going to see your GP. You can ask for a female doctor if you prefer, and you can always bring in or ask for a chaperone during the examination procedure. Most doctors will offer this to you without you having to ask.”

2. Breast changes

Apart from a lump, other changes to look out for include a change in the “size, shape or feel of your breast”, says Dr Khan.

Your breast might look larger than the other, or the shape of one breast may be different to the other.

3. Skin changes

Changes to the way your skin looks can be a sign of breast cancer, says Dr Khan. This includes dimpling and puckering, which might make the skin "look like orange peel".

You may also see a rash or a sore on your skin which has no obvious cause. All of these changes should be examined by a doctor.

4. Nipple changes

A symptom of breast cancer is your nipple “becoming inverted or a rash around the nipples or discharge (especially blood-stained),” says Dr Khan.

Cancer Research UK says other nipple changes to look out for include one turning inwards or sinking into the breast, or generally looking different to normal.

As the doctor says, no change is a certain sign of breast cancer, but it's better to be safe.

5. Pain or discomfort

As women, we're used to brushing away breast pain as a symptom of periods and hormonal changes. However, if there is any "redness, swelling, or warmth that doesn't go away", then you should visit your doctor.

Equally, if you have any "persistent pain in one breast and swelling around the collarbone", that needs checking.

Inflammatory breast cancer is a rare type of cancer which can cause your whole breast to look inflamed and feel hard and sore.

How to check your breasts

The NHS has the complete guide on how to check your breasts. It suggests:

Look at your breasts or chest in a mirror to look for any changes. Start with your arms by your sides and then raise them.

Feel around each breast or side of your chest in a circular motion all the way up to your collarbone and under each armpit. Use a mix of light and firmer pressure. Do not press so hard it hurts.

Feel around and over each nipple.

The guide also notes that you might find it easier to feel your breasts in the shower or when you're lying down.

It’s important to check your breasts and chest regularly, so why not set a monthly reminder on your phone to do it? It doesn’t matter what time of day or where you do it, just make sure it’s happening often.

It’s important to remember that breast lumps are very common and can be caused by other conditions and our hormones. They are not always a sign of cancer. However, it’s always best to get checked by a GP, who may refer you to a specialist.