'Stay alert but don't panic' - Dr Amir Khan reveals early meningitis symptoms and when to seek help

An outbreak of meningitis in Kent has renewed concerns about the disease in the last few days, sparking questions around symptoms and vaccination eligibility.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has told the BBC that officials are "proactively managing" the situation and advised that "general risk is low, even if the disease itself is extremely serious".

Two people have died in the outbreak - a university student and Juliette, a sixth-form pupil. Five new cases have been confirmed by the UK Health Security Agency today.

Article continues below

Meningitis is an "inflammation of the meninges, the protective layer around the brain and spinal cord", says our resident doctor, GP Dr Amir Khan. He told woman&home: "It can be caused by viruses or bacteria, but bacterial meningitis is the form doctors worry about most because it can become life-threatening very quickly", as it gets into the bloodstream or spinal fluid. Authorities have confirmed that Meningitis B (or MenB) is the bacterial strain responsible for some cases in the recent outbreak.

What are the early signs of meningitis?

Early symptoms can look deceptively like flu, a bad viral illness, or even a hangover, the doctor warns, and include the following:

Fever

Headache

Vomiting

Stiff neck

Dislike of bright lights

Drowsiness

Confusion

Rapid breathing

Cold hands and feet

Muscle or limb pain

A rash that does not fade when pressed

The typical rash that many people associate with meningitis may be harder to spot on darker skin tones, the doctor warns, so "look for pale, mottled, or blotchy skin, and check lighter areas, such as the palms, soles, inside the eyelids, and the roof of the mouth."

It's important to look for all the symptoms on this list and seek medical help immediately if you have them, rather than waiting for the rash to appear. "It can be a late sign or may not appear at all," he says.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"If someone becomes suddenly very unwell with possible meningitis or septicaemia symptoms, get urgent medical help immediately. NHS advice is to seek emergency help, and in the Kent incident, UKHSA has specifically said anyone with symptoms should seek urgent care at the nearest A&E or call 999, because early treatment can be lifesaving."

How is meningitis spread?

Bacterial meningitis, which has caused the outbreak in Kent, can spread easily from person to person through droplets from coughing, sneezing, kissing, or sharing drinks or vapes.

A university setting, where young people study and live close together, can increase the risk of a disease like this spreading fast. “In this outbreak, the concern is invasive meningococcal disease, caused by meningococcal bacteria, which can lead to meningitis and/or meningococcal septicaemia,” says Dr Khan.

"The illness itself can progress over hours rather than days, which is why public health teams act fast with contact tracing and preventative antibiotics. That also means outbreaks are containable, because meningococcal disease does not spread as easily as the flu or measles. It usually requires close contact, not casual contact in the street," he says.

Though meningitis is very serious and can be life-threatening, much like avoiding norovirus or flu, the key to minimising spread is wearing a mask, keeping rooms ventilated, and washing hands regularly.

Who can have the meningitis vaccine?

MenACWY is a single-dose injection offered to teenagers (usually in year 9) as older children are more likely to carry and spread meningococcal strains A, C, W and Y, especially in schools, colleges and universities, the doctor says.

"Young people who missed MenACWY can still get it free up to their 25th birthday, including first-time university entrants under 25," he notes.

For babies and younger children, MenB is a routine vaccination at 8 weeks, 12 weeks, and one year. "Meningococcal B is an important cause of disease in young children and infants are at highest risk."

"MenB is not routinely offered as a catch-up for healthy older children. Missed routine doses can generally be caught up only up to age 2, while people in certain clinical risk groups may also be eligible," he says.

Do I need to be concerned about meningitis?

Antibiotics are being offered to anyone who may have been in close contact with those infected. At present, Health Secretary Wes Streeting says there is "no" concern that the disease will spread geographically, that it's "OK" some students in Kent have decided to leave the area and return home, and that the situation is "not a national incident as we saw in the Covid pandemic".

If you have teenage children or children in their early 20s, and you don’t know if they’ve been vaccinated against Meningitis B, you should check with their doctor’s surgery.

Meningitis doesn’t spread as easily as flu or measles, so Dr Khan is hopeful that this outbreak will be contained with swift action from the health authorities.

Are older adults susceptible to meningitis?

Meningitis is often thought of as a disease that affects children and very young adults almost exclusively, but those over 60 are at an increased risk compared to younger adults.

Weakened immune systems and chronic conditions such as diabetes, chronic nose and/or ear infections, kidney failure, and sickle cell disease increase risk.

All age groups need to follow guidance around meningitis, look out for symptoms, and seek immediate help when needed.