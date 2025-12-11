Dr Zoe Williams reveals the difference between cold vs flu as cases of 'serious' strain rise

With winter here, cases of flu and colds will inevitably rise, but experts are issuing fresh warnings this year as a new strain of flu, spreading more easily than others, is set to put hospital admissions up by 8,000 this week.

Working out the difference between the flu vs cold could be key to keeping those around you from getting ill and managing your own symptoms, said GP Dr Zoe Williams, who regularly shares advice on the risks to our health in winter.

In conversation with Ben Shephard and Alison Hammond on ITV's This Morning, she said: "It's really helpful if people have a certain level of concern. When we have an outbreak like this, we can all do something to help support the NHS and those susceptible," she said.

"This strain of flu is more dangerous in a way because it's more transmissible. It adapts every year, and [this strain is] more transmissible. It's more threatening to those who are very vulnerable, so the very old, very young. Those with long-term conditions. It's more likely to cause severe illness in those groups."

Flu vs cold

Timing: The doctor says that if you become "very unwell" in just a few hours, then it's likely to be the flu.

The doctor says that if you become "very unwell" in just a few hours, then it's likely to be the flu. Symptoms: If it's the flu, you'll be more likely to have symptoms like a fever, body aches and pains, exhaustion, and stomach aches. On top of this, you'll have regular cold symptoms like a runny nose and sneezing.

If it's the flu, you'll be more likely to have symptoms like a fever, body aches and pains, exhaustion, and stomach aches. On top of this, you'll have regular cold symptoms like a runny nose and sneezing. Intensity: "You go to work in the morning, fine, you have to come home at lunchtime" when you have the flu, the doctor says. "That doesn't happen with a cold. You can soldier on. With flu, you can't soldier on."

"You go to work in the morning, fine, you have to come home at lunchtime" when you have the flu, the doctor says. "That doesn't happen with a cold. You can soldier on. With flu, you can't soldier on." Children: Spotting flu vs cold in children is easier, as those with flu may also find they have an earache and be "off" their food without an appetite.

Colds tend to build up over a longer period, and the symptoms tend to be milder, although certainly not pleasant. You can shorten a cold, however, by taking care of yourself with plenty of rest and adding a simple supplement to your routine.

Fellow GP Dr Amir Khan, our own resident doctor here at woman&home, said: "If you've got a cold, take zinc. It can reduce the length of your cold by two and a quarter days."

Washing your hands and wiping down surfaces can also help prevent viruses from spreading. The same goes for other winter illnesses like norovirus. Washing your hands, cleaning surfaces, and keeping those infected at home are essential to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Dr Zoe Williams says wearing a mask is a good way to keep others safe, whether you have a cold or the flu. If you are vulnerable, it can also flag to others that you need to keep yourself safe.

Should you wear a mask with the flu?

Dr Zoe Williams acknowledged that masks don't "100% prevent transmission" but urged people to consider wearing one if they have to go outside when they are unwell.

"What I would say to people, if you are unwell, if you've got cold symptoms, or if you think you might potentially have flu symptoms, then wearing a mask can prevent that spreading to other people," she said. "If you are not able to stay at home, which some people aren't, then wearing a mask can prevent [spreading]."

"Also, I think for people who are vulnerable, wearing a mask can give some protection. But more than anything, it signals to other people that you're somebody who's trying to protect yourself. It gives that signal: 'Don't come too close, don't breathe on me, don't talk to me'," she adds.