Dr Zoe Williams issues warning about the 'biggest risks' to health this winter as 'prevention is better than cure'

With sudden temperature drops in the UK over the last week, doctors and experts are warning people to take their health seriously, particularly as incidents of three main conditions rise in the colder months: heart attacks, strokes, and chest infections.

While colds and flu are on the rise again, it's these three health conditions that are often underestimated when the temperatures drop. Dr Zoe Williams, a GP and women's health expert, sat down with This Morning hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley to issue a warning and some helpful advice on who is most affected by the weather changes, and how we can deal with them at home and outdoors.

She said: "People who are at-risk of a heart attack or stroke, when it gets cold, the blood gets thicker, it gets more sticky, and your blood vessels constrict to keep the warmth in, so you're much more likely to develop a clot in either the heart or the brain, and that's what causes a heart attack or a stroke."

Within 24 hours of the temperatures declining, there's a "huge spike in the number of people turning up to A&E with heart attacks and strokes", she says. "It's a significant risk."

The most vulnerable are older people, those who already have a heart condition, children under five, and those with lung conditions such as asthma.

"When it's very cold, viral transmission goes up. It also reduces our immune system function, so we see a spike in pneumonias about one week after [the temperature drops]. But prior to that, people can have an exacerbation of their asthma or CPD," she says. "Make sure you've got your inhalers, you're taking them properly, and try and wrap up if you're going outside and stay warm."

How to stay warm at home

If you're going outside, Dr Zoe recommends layering up as "layers are better than just one warm coat". When you're indoors, Dr Zoe has the following tips for keeping your house warm:

Focus on your key rooms: If you don't want to heat your whole home, focus on the rooms you "spend the most time in, and aim for a minimum of 18 degrees with your heating," says the doctor.

If you don't want to heat your whole home, focus on the rooms you "spend the most time in, and aim for a minimum of 18 degrees with your heating," says the doctor. Avoid draughts: If you have any draughts in your home, cover them up.

If you have any draughts in your home, cover them up. Avoid going outside: "If you can avoid going outside, if you're at risk, I would recommend [it] for the next few days," she says.

"If you can avoid going outside, if you're at risk, I would recommend [it] for the next few days," she says. Check your carbon monoxide alarm: "Make sure you've got a carbon monoxide monitor because with heating going up, we see that as well," she says.

While the cold may bring everyone physical risks worth paying attention to, research shows that women also struggle mentally in winter more than men. Previously on This Morning, Dr Zoe Williams shared how to spot the signs of SAD, as one in five women experience seasonal affective disorder, compared to one in eight men.

She said symptoms include: struggling to sleep at night, feeling irritable, and overeating, along with traditional symptoms of depression.

Dr Zoe Williams finished her segment on the show by telling viewers to "take care" this season and stay warm, agreeing with host Cat Deeley that "prevention is better than cure".