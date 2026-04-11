'We don't talk about it enough' - Dr Amir Khan reveals what causes driving anxiety in menopause

Driving anxiety is feeling suddenly fearful, having a racing heartbeat, sweating, or feeling sick at the thought of getting behind the wheel or even being in a car. As one of the many side effects of menopause, it can be scary, frustrating, and confusing.

Dr Amir Khan, woman&home's resident GP, says it's something his own sister has been dealing with. "She's suddenly become really anxious when she gets into cars, either when she's driving or when she's a passenger in the car, and that's when it's worse, when her husband or her kids are driving her somewhere. She has to hold on really tight, and she comments when they're driving, and it's not like her at all. She actually used to be a bit of a girl racer."

It happens to women who've been driving confidently for decades, and the doctor wants all of us to know that it's completely "normal". There's also a reason for it, which means there are several ways to help yourself if you're struggling.

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A post shared by Dr Amir Khan GP MBChB(hons)MRCGP DCH DRCOG DipDiab PGCE (@doctoramirkhan) A photo posted by on

What causes driving anxiety in menopause?

"Chemicals in your brain are linked to oestrogen, so when oestrogen and progesterone levels drop, serotonin, your happy brain chemical, goes down. GABA, which is your calming brain cushion, is taken away. Things that didn't feel like a threat before suddenly feel really threatening, and your brain goes into fight or flight mode," the doctor explains.

"That's what's happening to lots of women during the perimenopause and menopause. They don't even know why. That kind of driving anxiety is linked to low oestrogen and progesterone, causing low serotonin and GABA in your brain.

The doctor's Instagram followers were quick to agree with him - it's something many women experience. "I struggled with this for years and had no idea why...I used to get two minutes down the road and have to turn the car back and come home! Lots of ladies tell me it's worse at night, but I can (I'm postmenopause by many years now) that I love driving again!" writes Claire Hattrick, a menopause coach.

"Yes...it's so debilitating and makes our world a little smaller as just staying home feels easier," wrote another follower.

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"This is me! I have to have the radio off so I can see better and if anyone speaks...🤯🤯🤯," wrote another.

Other experts add more to the explanation, revealing why driving anxiety tends to increase at this time. "Plus, oestrogen receptors exist in the retina and optic nerve, so fluctuating levels can alter visual processing. This can affect spatial awareness and depth perception - another reason why driving can suddenly feel harder," writes Claire Hurst, a fellow doctor and menopause specialist.

"At the same time, reduced oestrogen increases light sensitivity, making bright lights and night driving more uncomfortable," she writes. "It's not our imagination, it's our neuro-visual system adapting to hormone change."

What helps?

"It's completely normal, so knowing that might help. HRT might help. Cognitive behavioural therapy might help. Breathing exercises and grounding exercises can help as well," says Dr Khan.

Anxiety in menopause is a very common general symptom, several studies and surveys have revealed over the years. According to a recent study in the American Journal of Translational Research and the Menopause Centre, up to 50% of women experience anxiety in this life stage, ranging from mild to severe.

Other possible ways of dealing with general anxiety in menopause include lifestyle changes like more exercise and prioritising relaxation, along with hormone replacement therapy (HRT), talking therapies, and other medications.