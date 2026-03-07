Doctor says ‘we must do better’ as poll shows most women don't know how menopause can impact mental health

We know everyone’s experience of menopause is different. While the conversation around perimenopause and its challenges is more open than ever, knowledge gaps remain - especially around the impact of menopause on our mental health.

A new YouGov poll, commissioned by the Royal College of Psychiatrists, has found that only one in five (21%) of UK adults know that new mental illnesses can be associated with menopause. This is in stark contrast to the 81% of respondents who associated it with hot flushes, the 74% who linked menopause with mood changes, and the 64% of people who associated menopause with a reduced sex drive.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists say that this lack of awareness among the general population and medical professionals means that women aren’t getting the mental health support they need when they’re struggling. It can have serious repercussions.

President Dr Lade Smith says, “Menopause can have a significant yet often overlooked impact on women’s mental health and wellbeing. Women account for 51% of the population, and all will experience menopause at some point. This is a societal issue for everyone. Simply put, we must do better.”

Common mental health issues associated with menopause include anxiety, depression, problems with focus and memory, and mood swings. For some people, the fluctuations in oestrogen, progesterone and testosterone trigger new symptoms, while others may find hormonal fluctuations exacerbate existing issues.

In a position statement released after the poll results were published, the RCPsych highlighted studies that have looked at how the prevalence of serious mental health problems can increase during perimenopause. A study in World Psychiatry found a 112% increase in the incidence of bipolar disorder and a 30% increase in major depressive disorder among participants going through perimenopause. It’s also thought that women who experienced postpartum bipolar episodes may be at higher risk of problems during perimenopause, too.

HRT and cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) in menopause can be effective in the treatment of low mood and anxiety symptoms. If you’re struggling with day-to-day activities and have had your symptoms for longer than a few weeks, speak to your GP, who will be able to offer support.

Speaking about the poll’s results, TV presenter and menopause awareness advocate Davina McCall, who is also an RCPsych Honorary Fellow, says: "Some women sail through the menopause unscathed. But some don’t, and the impact on their mental health can be devastating and have a huge impact on their lives and their relationships.

“Lack of knowledge and ingrained stigma still prevent open conversations between doctors and patients, in the workplace and among friends and family, leaving women without the crucial support they need at an incredibly vulnerable time in their lives. And it’s just not acceptable. Why are women still fighting to be heard?

“Together, we must make the link between mental health and menopause known across society - among health professionals, NHS, government, members of the public and employers - to improve the policies, care and support provided for all women experiencing menopause.”

The survey also found that just one in four UK women (28%) feel comfortable speaking to a male boss about the menopause. The researchers say menopause-related problems cost the UK economy 14 million working days per year, and thousands of women leave their jobs because of their symptoms.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “It’s unacceptable that women are facing barriers to the care and support they need. We’re taking action – bringing a menopause question into NHS health checks, renewing the women’s health strategy, and investing an extra £688m in mental health services while recruiting 8,500 more mental health workers.

“Women now have access to a wider range of treatments alongside improved training for new doctors to help ensure faster diagnosis and support.”