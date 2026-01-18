'We don't want to fade away slowly' - Naomi Watts shares the important check many women miss in menopause

The star spoke exclusively to woman&home to share what she learnt about looking after her eyes in menopause

Grace Walsh's avatar
By
published
in News
Naomi Watts
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Watts is "on top of it" when it comes to managing menopause, she told us in an exclusive interview, having released her own book on the subject (Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I'd Known About Menopause) and appeared alongside Oprah in a menopause special, along with doing years of her own research. But it hasn't always been this way, and she's still "surprised" by elements of the experience.

"At the beginning, it felt very scary and very lonely," she says. "There were so many things I didn't know within this menopause and perimenopause journey. I thought it was just about hot flashes, as far as I understood from movies or TV shows."

Grace Walsh
Grace Walsh
Health Channel Editor

Grace Walsh is woman&home's Health Channel Editor, working across the areas of fitness, nutrition, sleep, mental health, relationships, and sex. She is also a qualified fitness instructor. In 2025, she will be taking on her third marathon in Brighton, completing her first ultra marathon, and qualifying as a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach.

A digital journalist with over seven years experience as a writer and editor for UK publications, Grace has covered (almost) everything in the world of health and wellbeing with bylines in Cosmopolitan, Red, The i Paper, GoodtoKnow, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.