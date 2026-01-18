'We don't want to fade away slowly' - Naomi Watts shares the important check many women miss in menopause

Naomi Watts is "on top of it" when it comes to managing menopause, she told us in an exclusive interview, having released her own book on the subject (Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I'd Known About Menopause) and appeared alongside Oprah in a menopause special, along with doing years of her own research. But it hasn't always been this way, and she's still "surprised" by elements of the experience.

"At the beginning, it felt very scary and very lonely," she says. "There were so many things I didn't know within this menopause and perimenopause journey. I thought it was just about hot flashes, as far as I understood from movies or TV shows."

The "litany of symptoms" is still catching her off guard, she says. "There are 34 menopause symptoms and counting, and it continues to surprise me how long the symptoms can go on for, and how they can change. Just as it feels like you're getting one thing, something else might happen."

Her advice for managing it? Educating yourself at every point along the way. "It's empowering, the more we can saturate ourselves in education, the more we can optimise our bodies and our health," she says.

This month, Naomi has teamed up with Johnson & Johnson to raise awareness of one check that women are missing out on in menopause: an eye exam.

Findings from a global survey reveal that 80% of Americans agree that clear vision is key to feeling confident and youthful, and nearly half think they need vision correction, but they haven't been for an eye test in the past year. In the UK, it's thought that 39% of women haven't had an eye test in the last two years, according to data from AOP.

"It's one of the easiest checks to check off the list, in terms of all of the health things we experience in menopause. You can be anywhere in the country, anywhere in the world and get an eye exam. You don't have to have that long, consistent relationship with a doctor. You can just drop by," she says.

A regular eye test can detect over 270 diseases, including those that women are more at risk of after menopause, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. It can also detect macular degeneration, certain cancers through changes in the optic nerve and blood vessels, and any age-related declines in eyesight that may affect activities like driving.

"We're living longer, so we don't want to slowly fade away. We want to be in our full, strong version of health. The strongest health we can be, so that we feel confident. Your vision is very much a part of that," says Naomi.

"[My eyes are] so important to me as a creative person. The things I see trigger creative thought, and so I need my eyes. Also, on screen, when your head is that close up, they are windows to your soul. There's so much story behind your eyes. It's a powerful tool for an actor, so it's been really important to stay on top of it," she says.

"I'm pretty good, and now especially that I know about perimenopause and menopause, I've been really routine about it."

Aside from a regular eye exam, Johnson & Johnson eye specialist Dr Charissa Lee recommends looking after your eyes by looking after your health generally. "Things you would do for your overall wellness will be good for your eyes," she tells us. "Sleep, make sure you drink plenty of fluids, and be aware of your symptoms."