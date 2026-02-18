Katherine Ryan just gave a refreshingly honest take on her post-pregnancy facelift

Katherine Ryan has just shared exactly why she chose to opt for a facelift procedure – and we love her transparency.

You might've been recently swayed by the list of 2026 aesthetic trends, the buzz around the best tweakments or the popularity of using microcurrent facials for a lifted appearance, however facelifts remain a popular choice for many. The surgical procedure involves lifting the skin, tightening muscles and removing excess fat in order to minimise common signs of ageing, such as deep wrinkles, jowls and loose skin.

Comedian and writer, Katherine Ryan has just taken to social media to talk about her recent post-pregnancy facelift procedure – and we can't help but hail her relatable feelings and refreshingly open take on the experience.

Katherine Ryan's honest take on her recent facelift procedure

Posting a candid video to her Instagram, Katherine Ryan just shared the details of her recent facelift procedure.

After stating that she knew she wouldn't be having any more kids, Ryan spoke on the difference between her and her husband's appearance: “I think that we should both have the same amount of physical damage, and after all those babies, I was pregnant six times in five years, we did not have the same amount of physical damage. Bobby's still a hunk, and my face has gotten fat and thin and fat and thin and fat and thin."

With a statement that is relatable for many, Katherine said: "It's important to me that I recognise myself in the mirror as the woman that I feel like.” With that in mind, the comedian recalled: "I needed to do something to reclaim my identity, to reclaim my autonomy, to claw back the face that I had in like 2019.”

So, after wanting to achieve a lifted complexion, Ryan visited consultant plastic surgeon, Dr. Nick Rhodes at the Coppergate Clinic, Katherine settled on a facelift: "A little bit of fat transfer to my, you know, cheekbone area, and a small bleph. If I wanted to lift my face, then the surgery that I needed was a facelift."

Referencing her fellow celebrity cohort, Ryan stressed the importance of transparency with getting this procedure: "I laughed because I thought of some of these celebrities who are around my age, who look suspiciously amazing all of a sudden, and they love to say like, 'oh, well, I've just been icing my face.’ I held the ice pack to my jaw, and I thought, yeah...I've been icing my face too, as part of my recovery from a facelift!"