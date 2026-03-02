Jump to category:
Back To Top

Gwyneth Paltrow's frosted lip gloss brings the '90s nostalgia, but we also love it for spring '26

Some opted for a classic red lip, but Gwyneth Paltrow's gloss with a hint of sparkle at the 2026 Actor Awards is just so flattering

Naomi Jamieson's avatar
By
published
in News
Gwyneth Paltrow is pictured with her hair in a low-bun style, and wearing a black dress and pink-nude, sparkly lip gloss at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images: Neilson Barnard)
Jump to category:

Gwyneth Paltrow brought a taste of the '90s to this year's Actor Awards with this glossy, frosted lip look, and yet, made it feel so wearable and flattering for spring 2026.

So far, we've seen a lot of subtle looks walk the red carpet this awards season, from sheer, solo eyeshadow shades to blurred, French-style lipstick, but the 32nd Annual Actor Awards brought a few exceptions. There were statement takes on 2026 hair trends (like glamorous bobs and sleek ponytails), as well as the return of classic, bright red lipsticks. Gwyneth Paltrow, however, opted for something in between, keeping her hair and makeup very soft and minimal, with the exception of her lips.

Gwyneth Paltrow's nostalgic, spring-ready Actor Awards makeup

As quite the '90s style icon herself, whenever Gwyneth Paltrow steps out in anything even slightly resembling a trend or nod to the decade, we take note. And note we did, when the Marty Supreme star arrived at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards on March 1st, pairing a sleek and simple low bun with a metallic smoky eye and a swipe of lip gloss.

Gwyneth Paltrow is pictured with her hair in a low bun and wearing a glassy, pink-nude lip gloss at The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images: JC Olivera/Variety)

The gloss was either layered over a nude lipstick or featured a pink-nude tint, as well as a subtle sparkle, which caught the light from flash photography - offering that glassy, 'frosted' look that is so synonymous with the '90s and early 2000s.

Still, though, it was a subtle take on the nostalgic trend, which makes it feel very wearable, especially being paired with classic makeup, including a similarly rosy blush to her lip colour. That said, the sparkly sheen brings freshness and playfulness, a fitting combination for spring. Plus, we love how flattering it looks on her lip shape - the gloss adds a fullness and really draws the eye (a good trick to keep in mind).

Recreate Gwyneth Paltrow's lip gloss look

Alas, while we don't know the exact gloss she wore, we have rounded up a few glossy options, which either feature tint and a hint of shimmer or can be easily layered over the best long-lasting lipsticks to add a glassy finish.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top