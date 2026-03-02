Gwyneth Paltrow's frosted lip gloss brings the '90s nostalgia, but we also love it for spring '26

Gwyneth Paltrow brought a taste of the '90s to this year's Actor Awards with this glossy, frosted lip look, and yet, made it feel so wearable and flattering for spring 2026.

So far, we've seen a lot of subtle looks walk the red carpet this awards season, from sheer, solo eyeshadow shades to blurred, French-style lipstick, but the 32nd Annual Actor Awards brought a few exceptions. There were statement takes on 2026 hair trends (like glamorous bobs and sleek ponytails), as well as the return of classic, bright red lipsticks. Gwyneth Paltrow, however, opted for something in between, keeping her hair and makeup very soft and minimal, with the exception of her lips.

The actor wore a hint of sparkly lip gloss, which, compared to all the aforementioned blurred, understated, and soft matte looks, really caught our eye. And now, we're loving the concept of a shimmery lip for spring - and for a bit of '90s nostalgia.

Gwyneth Paltrow's nostalgic, spring-ready Actor Awards makeup

As quite the '90s style icon herself, whenever Gwyneth Paltrow steps out in anything even slightly resembling a trend or nod to the decade, we take note. And note we did, when the Marty Supreme star arrived at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards on March 1st, pairing a sleek and simple low bun with a metallic smoky eye and a swipe of lip gloss.

(Image credit: Getty Images: JC Olivera/Variety)

The gloss was either layered over a nude lipstick or featured a pink-nude tint, as well as a subtle sparkle, which caught the light from flash photography - offering that glassy, 'frosted' look that is so synonymous with the '90s and early 2000s.

Still, though, it was a subtle take on the nostalgic trend, which makes it feel very wearable, especially being paired with classic makeup, including a similarly rosy blush to her lip colour. That said, the sparkly sheen brings freshness and playfulness, a fitting combination for spring. Plus, we love how flattering it looks on her lip shape - the gloss adds a fullness and really draws the eye (a good trick to keep in mind).

Recreate Gwyneth Paltrow's lip gloss look

Alas, while we don't know the exact gloss she wore, we have rounded up a few glossy options, which either feature tint and a hint of shimmer or can be easily layered over the best long-lasting lipsticks to add a glassy finish.

