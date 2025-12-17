Want to brighten up your winter wardrobe? Gwyneth Paltrow makes a case for bubblegum pink in this gorgeous co-ord

How do you combat winter’s dark and dreary weather? Gwyneth Paltrow has found the remedy, and it comes in the form of bubblegum pink. An unexpected choice for this time of year, when festive reds and greens, as well as cosy neutrals, are dominating our wardrobes. But her bubblegum pink co-ord is just what we needed to inject some playful colour and brightness into our looks.

Spotted in New York, Gwyneth stepped out in a fresh-off-the-runway co-ord by American designer brand Calvin Klein. Comprising of a slim-fit shirt and straight, ankle-cropped trousers with a deep cuff, the look delivered on wow factor thanks to the pink, satin sheen fabric.

Opting for a colour-drenched look, Gwyneth accessorised with a pair of powder pink pumps and a hot pink belt, and the tonal look was quite the head-turner.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Image/Getty Images)

Choosing a tonal, colour-drenched look is a great way to make a statement this season. It's easy to style as every piece is part of the same colour family, just slightly different shades, and it's a fun way of colour blocking your look, but still having plenty of depth and interest.

Although this colour is an unexpected choice for Gwyneth, who usually favours neutral hues, pink has, in all its glory, from punchy iterations to soft pastels has actually been one of the biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025.

An easy way of adding brightness to your winter capsule wardrobe and giving your favourite jeans a seasonal update, pink is one of those colourways you can enjoy right through the year too, so anything you buy now, you can carry through to spring and beyond.

Gwyneth’s choice of loud and unapologetic bubblegum pink makes such a statement, especially with the metallic sheen, and if you're looking for a speedy way of making an impact on New Year's Eve, then this colourway is a great choice.

Beyond the colour of her outfit, Gwyneth’s accessorising is also worth taking note of. Breaking up her colour-drenched look with a slightly darker, but still tonally matching belt, pulls the outfit together, highlighting her waist and ensuring the simple touches look well thought through; and the same goes for her shoe choice, with the lighter pink tones complementing one another beautifully.