Cool and contemporary, if you're updating your spring 2026 wardrobe, Kylie Minogue's elegant two-piece is a great starting point
Wearing a co-ord makes for easy spring styling, and Kylie Minogue expertly styled the trending colour of the season
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
Kylie Minogue shared a video of herself twirling around in the streets of Paris in a gorgeous, olive green two-piece that offers a cool and comfortable spring update to any wardrobe. The elevated look had a sporty feel to it, thanks to the chic bomber jacket-style shirt and matching A-line skirt, that created the chicest of fit and flare silhouettes.
Wearing Simkhai’s Stiles cropped gathered ribbed-knit trimmed cotton-poplin shirt and the matching Simkhai Ovie pleated ribbed-knit trimmed cotton-poplin midi skirt, Kylie looked elegant, yet contemporary as she finished offer look with a pair of strappy, studded heels. The olive green hue is a spring-ready neutral that just happens to be one of the biggest colour trends for 2026, and it's easy to see why. A shade that works all year, it teams effortlessly with other classic colours, such as tan, chocolate, black, cream and blue, making it easy to style in multiple ways.
Twirling around, Kylie demonstrated the beautiful movement of the skirt, that featured a V-shaped waist panel, which elongates the figure and narrows the waistline. The matching top borrowed from this season's trending bomber jacket cut, and brought it into a shirt, for a very contemporary finish. With both pieces crafted from cotton poplin, not only does the set look good, it's light and breathable too.
A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue)
A photo posted by on
Recreate Kylie's Style
EXACT MATCH
Featuring a ribbed-knit panel across the waist and a fuller, bomber jacket style on top, this fashion-forward shirt combines classic and contemporary shapes with ease. Ideal for pairing with its coordinating skirt, you could always add this sporty number to a jeans outfit too. The olive green adds a utilitarian undertone that is also on trend for the months ahead.
EXACT MATCH
Kylie's olive green midi skirt is a feminine and flattering piece that features a full skirt and a nipped-in waist, delivering an hourglass silhouette. With a knitted waistband that reflects the waistline of the coordinating top, it is cut to a V-shape, which will draw the eye down to create a longer frame. Easy to style with knits or a classic white shirt, it's a great spring wardrobe buy.
A bubble hem gives this faux suede bomber jacket a similar look to Kylie's designer style. With a similar hue and a shirt-like shape, you could wear this design done up over a simple tee or camisole, or worn open for a more relaxed and sporty finish. Suede fabrics remain a key look for the coming months, making this an excellent investment.
With a coordinating faux-suede skirt, in a similar olive hue to Kylie's set, this is a budget-friendly way of recreating the singer's stylish outfit. The midi hem length is flattering, and is ideal for early spring weather when the best knee-high boots are still seen as the most appropriate footwear. As the months progress, team with a tee and strappy sandals.
It's time to start thinking about bolstering your spring capsule wardrobe, and a colour block co-ord is a great place to start. An elevated two-piece like Kylie’s, is a chic option for everything from the office to a date night outfit idea, and of course, you can always wear the two pieces separately to really max out on that cost-per-wear.
The full and voluminous midi skirt can be easily styled with a classic white shirt for an equally elevated but slightly more laid-back look, while pairing it with neutral knitwear or a plain white t-shirt allows for a more casual finish. Swap Kylie’s heels out for a pair of your best white trainers or, take your look up a notch, with the spring/summer shoe trends for 2026, including and style your olive coord with jazz shoes or clogs.
Equally, styling the top with your favourite jeans or a pair of tailored trousers can inject a sporty feel to even your most polished denim looks.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.