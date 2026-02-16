Cool and contemporary, if you're updating your spring 2026 wardrobe, Kylie Minogue's elegant two-piece is a great starting point

Kylie Minogue shared a video of herself twirling around in the streets of Paris in a gorgeous, olive green two-piece that offers a cool and comfortable spring update to any wardrobe. The elevated look had a sporty feel to it, thanks to the chic bomber jacket-style shirt and matching A-line skirt, that created the chicest of fit and flare silhouettes.

Wearing Simkhai’s Stiles cropped gathered ribbed-knit trimmed cotton-poplin shirt and the matching Simkhai Ovie pleated ribbed-knit trimmed cotton-poplin midi skirt, Kylie looked elegant, yet contemporary as she finished offer look with a pair of strappy, studded heels. The olive green hue is a spring-ready neutral that just happens to be one of the biggest colour trends for 2026, and it's easy to see why. A shade that works all year, it teams effortlessly with other classic colours, such as tan, chocolate, black, cream and blue, making it easy to style in multiple ways.

Twirling around, Kylie demonstrated the beautiful movement of the skirt, that featured a V-shaped waist panel, which elongates the figure and narrows the waistline. The matching top borrowed from this season's trending bomber jacket cut, and brought it into a shirt, for a very contemporary finish. With both pieces crafted from cotton poplin, not only does the set look good, it's light and breathable too.

Recreate Kylie's Style

EXACT MATCH Simkhai Stiles Cropped Gathered Ribbed-Knit Trimmed Cotton-Poplin Shirt £350 at Net-A-Porter Featuring a ribbed-knit panel across the waist and a fuller, bomber jacket style on top, this fashion-forward shirt combines classic and contemporary shapes with ease. Ideal for pairing with its coordinating skirt, you could always add this sporty number to a jeans outfit too. The olive green adds a utilitarian undertone that is also on trend for the months ahead. EXACT MATCH Simkhai Ovie Pleated Ribbed-Knit Trimmed Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt £365 at Net-A-Porter Kylie's olive green midi skirt is a feminine and flattering piece that features a full skirt and a nipped-in waist, delivering an hourglass silhouette. With a knitted waistband that reflects the waistline of the coordinating top, it is cut to a V-shape, which will draw the eye down to create a longer frame. Easy to style with knits or a classic white shirt, it's a great spring wardrobe buy. River Island Khaki Faux Suede Bomber Jacket £49 at River Island A bubble hem gives this faux suede bomber jacket a similar look to Kylie's designer style. With a similar hue and a shirt-like shape, you could wear this design done up over a simple tee or camisole, or worn open for a more relaxed and sporty finish. Suede fabrics remain a key look for the coming months, making this an excellent investment. River Island Khaki Faux Suede Full Circle Midi Skirt £46 at River Island With a coordinating faux-suede skirt, in a similar olive hue to Kylie's set, this is a budget-friendly way of recreating the singer's stylish outfit. The midi hem length is flattering, and is ideal for early spring weather when the best knee-high boots are still seen as the most appropriate footwear. As the months progress, team with a tee and strappy sandals. Jigsaw Recycled Satin Pleated Blouse £38 (was £95) at Jigsaw Not a traditional shirt, but a blouse-style top, this rich green design is ideal for transitional weather. Easy to layer under a jacket or cardigan, the floatier fabric will skim your shape. White Stuff Pure Lyocell Midi A-Line Skirt £65 at M&S While this A-line skirt is not made from the same fabric or even brand as the top, you could pair the two together to give a similar look and feel to Kylie's designer buy. I particularly like the full skirt and gathered waist.

It's time to start thinking about bolstering your spring capsule wardrobe, and a colour block co-ord is a great place to start. An elevated two-piece like Kylie’s, is a chic option for everything from the office to a date night outfit idea, and of course, you can always wear the two pieces separately to really max out on that cost-per-wear.

The full and voluminous midi skirt can be easily styled with a classic white shirt for an equally elevated but slightly more laid-back look, while pairing it with neutral knitwear or a plain white t-shirt allows for a more casual finish. Swap Kylie’s heels out for a pair of your best white trainers or, take your look up a notch, with the spring/summer shoe trends for 2026, including and style your olive coord with jazz shoes or clogs.

Equally, styling the top with your favourite jeans or a pair of tailored trousers can inject a sporty feel to even your most polished denim looks.