Cool and contemporary, if you're updating your spring 2026 wardrobe, Kylie Minogue's elegant two-piece is a great starting point

Kylie Minogue shared a video of herself twirling around in the streets of Paris in a gorgeous, olive green two-piece that offers a cool and comfortable spring update to any wardrobe. The elevated look had a sporty feel to it, thanks to the chic bomber jacket-style shirt and matching A-line skirt, that created the chicest of fit and flare silhouettes.

Wearing Simkhai’s Stiles cropped gathered ribbed-knit trimmed cotton-poplin shirt and the matching Simkhai Ovie pleated ribbed-knit trimmed cotton-poplin midi skirt, Kylie looked elegant, yet contemporary as she finished offer look with a pair of strappy, studded heels. The olive green hue is a spring-ready neutral that just happens to be one of the biggest colour trends for 2026, and it's easy to see why. A shade that works all year, it teams effortlessly with other classic colours, such as tan, chocolate, black, cream and blue, making it easy to style in multiple ways.

Recreate Kylie's Style

It's time to start thinking about bolstering your spring capsule wardrobe, and a colour block co-ord is a great place to start. An elevated two-piece like Kylie’s, is a chic option for everything from the office to a date night outfit idea, and of course, you can always wear the two pieces separately to really max out on that cost-per-wear.

The full and voluminous midi skirt can be easily styled with a classic white shirt for an equally elevated but slightly more laid-back look, while pairing it with neutral knitwear or a plain white t-shirt allows for a more casual finish. Swap Kylie’s heels out for a pair of your best white trainers or, take your look up a notch, with the spring/summer shoe trends for 2026, including and style your olive coord with jazz shoes or clogs.

Equally, styling the top with your favourite jeans or a pair of tailored trousers can inject a sporty feel to even your most polished denim looks.

Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

