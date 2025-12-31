Cat Deeley's masterful maxi skirt outfit formula delivers daytime elegance, and it's the fashion hack we're taking into 2026

For some, the floaty, elegant silhouette of a maxi skirt has seen them reserved for occasions and partywear, but Cat Deeley knows they’re ideal for everyday outfits too, and she understands just how to style them.

Presenting This Morning back in October, she proved this by teaming an embroidered tulle maxi skirt from ME+EM with a simple, pink long-sleeve top. The jersey fabric and turtleneck silhouette brought a more casual touch to the elevated staple, making it appropriate for daytime wear, giving the smart skirt plenty of longevity.

Against the rich black of her skirt, which boasted a muted, floral design, Cat’s pink top introduced a playful splash of colour that highlighted the pink hue in the print, pulling the whole outfit together. Bold yet subtle enough to tie in with the florals, the shade feels more laid-back than the same style in a black hue might have, making the colour combo one that’s perfect for day-to-day wear this season.

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Shop Cat Deeley's Style

Working for date night outfit ideas, as well as elevated day wear and smart casual outfit ideas, Cat’s combination of a maxi skirt and a more casual top is an easy outfit formula we’ll be wearing all through winter to keep warm and look chic while doing so.

Florals might be most associated with spring and summer, but Cat's outfit is a reminder that moody blooms and dark-based floral prints are a great addition to winter wardrobes, and serve as a reminder that brighter times are ahead. Teamed with a pair of tights and the best winter boots, even tulle skirts like Cat's are ready for the winter chill.

Her pink long-sleeve top is just as versatile, too. Its jersey fabric introduces a more casual feel to her look, without having an overly laidback feel. The pink shade also gives a nod to one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends of 2025, and the hue is going nowhere as we head into the New Year, so don't be afraid to invest.

