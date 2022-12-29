How to build a winter capsule wardrobe: What to wear for warmth and style

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Learning how to build a winter capsule wardrobe can save you both money and wardrobe space. A smart edit of pieces that are stylishly interchangeable that provide the right amount of warmth for the season, your winter capsule wardrobe should also be full of timeless pieces you can wear year after year.

A winter capsule wardrobe is an edit of essentials that will see you through the season in style. While, like any type of capsule wardrobe, there is no set number of pieces it should hold, the idea is that if you create a minimalist capsule wardrobe for each season, you can invest in better quality items that can be mixed and matched together to create numerous outfit options. This, in the long run, saves time, money and closet space.

To create your winter capsule wardrobe, you will need a range of basics that will cover you for everything from smart-casual outfits, and work ensembles, to cozy pieces, and as it's for winter, some party-ready holiday items too. Your winter capsule wardrobe should incorporate all the basics you need, such as the best sweaters, a winter-ready coat, and boots to help you beat the chill. And while your basics should be of high enough quality that you can wear them for several winters, you can add a directional feel by weaving in more trend-led pieces each year for an automatic refresh.

How to build a winter capsule wardrobe

Deciding the volume of what you need in terms of a winter capsule wardrobe really is down to personal taste and there is no set number of items you need to stick to. However, for the most effective winter capsule wardrobe, it is good practice to start each season by reminding yourself how to clear out a closet. This will involve going through existing items, checking what needs to be repaired, what should be cleaned, sold, or donated, and making a list of missing items or styles so you know what to replace.

When it comes to picking colors for your winter capsule wardrobe, the top priority is to think about what color suits me and build your wardrobe around pieces in colors that make you feel good. Having said that, make sure you have a good selection of neutral basics that can team up with pops of color for easy styling.

These are the items we suggest find a home in your winter capsule wardrobe, to help you make a range of winter outfit ideas.

Items you need in a winter capsule wardrobe