How to build a winter capsule wardrobe: What to wear for warmth and style
Need help curating a winter capsule wardrobe? Here's everything you need in your closet to see you through in style
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to W&H Newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Learning how to build a winter capsule wardrobe can save you both money and wardrobe space. A smart edit of pieces that are stylishly interchangeable that provide the right amount of warmth for the season, your winter capsule wardrobe should also be full of timeless pieces you can wear year after year.
A winter capsule wardrobe is an edit of essentials that will see you through the season in style. While, like any type of capsule wardrobe, there is no set number of pieces it should hold, the idea is that if you create a minimalist capsule wardrobe for each season, you can invest in better quality items that can be mixed and matched together to create numerous outfit options. This, in the long run, saves time, money and closet space.
To create your winter capsule wardrobe, you will need a range of basics that will cover you for everything from smart-casual outfits, and work ensembles, to cozy pieces, and as it's for winter, some party-ready holiday items too. Your winter capsule wardrobe should incorporate all the basics you need, such as the best sweaters, a winter-ready coat, and boots to help you beat the chill. And while your basics should be of high enough quality that you can wear them for several winters, you can add a directional feel by weaving in more trend-led pieces each year for an automatic refresh.
How to build a winter capsule wardrobe
Deciding the volume of what you need in terms of a winter capsule wardrobe really is down to personal taste and there is no set number of items you need to stick to. However, for the most effective winter capsule wardrobe, it is good practice to start each season by reminding yourself how to clear out a closet. This will involve going through existing items, checking what needs to be repaired, what should be cleaned, sold, or donated, and making a list of missing items or styles so you know what to replace.
When it comes to picking colors for your winter capsule wardrobe, the top priority is to think about what color suits me and build your wardrobe around pieces in colors that make you feel good. Having said that, make sure you have a good selection of neutral basics that can team up with pops of color for easy styling.
These are the items we suggest find a home in your winter capsule wardrobe, to help you make a range of winter outfit ideas.
- Sweaters: Sweaters and knitwear in general is the obvious first thing to put on our winter capsule wardrobe list, but finding the ideal sweater isn't always easy. Think about the types of sweaters you require and the length. Shorter knits are ideal for wearing with skirts and trousers, where you want the waists of each item to balance one another while nailing how to style oversized sweaters is great for leggings outfits and skinny jeans wearers. The best cashmere sweaters offer the best quality in terms of body temperature regulation but are more difficult to look after, so you need to think about practicalities too. And don't forget classic roll necks in core neutrals as these can be layered under blouses and dresses.
- Thermals: If where you live or are traveling to gets super cold, you may want to consider having some emergency thermal pieces too. This can take the form of thermal long-sleeve tops and leggings. Straight-to-market brands such as Marks & Spencer and Uniqlo have great, cost-effective thermal ranges. If you're heading skiing or to similar temperatures, then specialist base layers may be required.
- Shirts/blouses/tops: Ideal for the office, for adding an androgynous edge to outfits, or for layering under sweaters or dresses, having both formal shirts and dressy blouses are great for a winter capsule wardrobe. You may find that your winter and spring capsule wardrobes can share the same or similar blouses, and just need different separates paired with them. In terms of tops, jersey pieces are great for everyday, while a silky or sequined camisole will help dress up evening looks.
- Skirts: Unlike the spring and summer when long skirt outfits are key if your winter is full of rain and snow, then midi skirts are far more practical. For a winter capsule wardrobe look to hardier fabrics, such as wool pencil skirts for the office, knitted skirt co-ords for cozy casual wear, and discover how to wear a leather skirt, for a versatile separate that wears well and can be dressed up or down. You may also want to invest in a sequin skirt for a party-ready aesthetic. Silver or gold sequins will never go out of style.
- Dresses: Similarly to skirts, maxi dresses should be confined to a spring/summer closet or a capsule wardrobe for travel. But for a winter capsule wardrobe, there are plenty of great dress options. As it is the holiday season you will want to ensure you have a party dress, either in a classic metallic sequin, seasonal red, or a black frock that can double up as the best cocktail dress when the invites start rolling in. In addition to this, you can carry over the best midi dresses from the spring, if they're dark enough in color to feel seasonally appropriate. For added warmth, layer a roll neck underneath, or a jumper or cardigan over the top for added warmth. And don't forget about the best jumper dresses, fusing a sweater and dress in one for a cozy, winter-ready look.
- Trousers: A wardrobe essential, whatever the season, your best jeans can of course find their way into your winter capsule wardrobe, however, as jeans are made of cotton, they're not always the warmest choice. Look for wool and cashmere blend trousers for extra warmth. The silhouette will very much be down to personal preference, but it's good to play with a variety of shapes to ensure you can switch up your look. From high-waisted, wide-leg pants, to tailored cigarette trousers and of course leggings.
- Coat: The best winter coat is essential for a winter capsule wardrobe and there are several types of coat you should own as part of this. The first is something heavy duty, but weekend-ready, such as one of the best puffer jackets, while the second should offer something a little more polished, like one of the best wool coats that will work for both the office and with evening wear.
- Shoes: First and foremost, you will need one of the best winter boots, to solve the sartorial dilemma of what to wear in the snow and rain. Your winter capsule wardrobe should also contain a pair of the best knee-high boots, as these are great for pairing with a skirt for extra leg coverage, offer warmth and a black or brown pair are always on-trend. You should also consider sturdy shoes for work, such as the best loafers for women, a pair of shorter boots that can be paired with trousers or dresses, and a pair of neutral-colored party shoes to see you through the festive period.
- Winter accessories: The best winter hats, gloves and scarves are all important for a winter capsule wardrobe. Opt for the highest quality materials you can, with wool and/or cashmere ideal for cozy knitted hats and scarves, while lined leather gloves will look elegant and keep you snug.
Items you need in a winter capsule wardrobe
RRP: $63.99 / £40 | A jersey roll neck is ideal for layering. Close fitting, similar in style to the best t-shirts, but with added warmth, thanks to the high neck and long sleeve, they can be worn under dresses, blouses or knits for greater protection.
RRP: $202 / £130 | One of the most sumptuous cashmere sweaters, this 100% cashmere, block color knit is great for keeping your body temperature just right. The mix of grey and pink offers a fresh finish, pairing easily with neutral items.
RRP: $39.90 / £29.90 | A selection of crew neck jumpers in appropriate hues for your closet will help you maximize both dresses and separates. This 100% lambs wool sweater is ideal for what to wear over a dress thanks to its waist length finish.
RRP: $59.90 / £45.99 | Oversized sweaters are super versatile in a winter capsule wardrobe. Pair with tights and a pair of over the knee boots to give a nod to the latest boot trends, or wear with leggings and sneakers for a relaxed and dressed down feel.
RRP: $43.99 / £25 | The best leggings are a must for any functional winter capsule wardrobe, adding an instantly sportier feel to any ensemble. Utilizing M&S HeatGen technology, these are also some of the warmest leggings you can buy this season.
RRP: $27.99 / £16 | If you feel the chill, then an emergency stash of thermals is a smart move for when temperatures take a sharp dip. This long sleeve top is ideal for layering under everything from dresses to blouses and pieces of knitwear.
RRP: $79 / £39 | The best shirts add versatility to a wardrobe, and are easy to dress up or down. Tucked in and paired with tailored pants you have an instant office-ready look, but worn untucked, or unbuttoned over a t-shirt you get a more relaxed feel.
RRP: $175 / £125 | Simple blouses are a smart addition to any winter capsule wardrobe. You can also slot in new season styles to give building block pieces such as classic trousers and blazers a seasonal refresh. The ruffle detail here adds a modern twist.
RRP: $40 / £28 | Breton tops are a wardrobe staple, regardless of the season and this long sleeved iteration is great for layering with sleeveless dresses, teaming with jeans or slipping on under a sweater. It can be worn well into the spring season too.
RRP: £29 (UK only) | Available in a staggering 11 colorways, having a selection of camis to call on will help to maximize your wardrobe. For a light layer under a blazer, to adding softness when worn with a chunky robe cardigan, it's a must-have basic.
RRP: £429 (UK only) | Originally finding favor as part of the fashion trends 2022, leather skirts have firmed up their position and demand a spot in your winter capsule wardrobe. Pair with everything from the start of fall through to spring for all occasions.
RRP: $230 / £110 | When it comes to the best work outfits for a winter capsule wardrobe, a wool skirt will help with both style and warmth. Ideal for everyday meetings or for what to wear to a job interview, pair this skirt with a fitted top to highlight curves.
RRP: $110 / £75 | Offering a party-ready aesthetic, having a classic sequinned skirt to hand will ensure you'll never be stuck for what to wear to a wedding or New Year's Eve party. Pair with a silky top for a more glammed up look or a sweater for a cozier feel.
RRP: $59.99 / £35.99 | Knitted skirts are a great winter warmer and can often be found with coordinating tops, creating a step up from your best loungewear. This neutral camel hue will pair with navy, grey and cream particularly well for a smart look.
RRP: $84 / £45 | The little black dress is a classic and a velvet iteration will always feel seasonally appropriate. The ruched detailing at the hips and across the middle, creates a stylish dress to hide a tummy as the gathered fabric smooths your shape.
RRP: $215 / £119 | When it comes to how to wear a wrap dress, there is so much potential. Opt for a classic print such as a geometric or distorted floral to ensure your dress remains timeless. Slip a roll neck underneath on particularly chilly days.
RRP: £125 (international delivery available) | Jumper dresses are great for a winter capsule wardrobe and can be worn with tights, leggings or slipped over a pair of skinny jeans or fitted leather pants. We love this trend-led, half zipped silhouette.
RRP: $160 / £98 | A pair of slim fit trousers will take you from the office to drinks, or even to a black tie even. Team with leather flats for a day time look, or style up with your best designer heels, a glitzy top and a matching blazer for the evening.
RRP: $150 / £99 | Lean into the androgynous feel and wear these wool-blend trousers to add polish to any look. Tuck tops and blouses in to help draw attention to your waist and balance out the fullness of the trousers for an hourglass making style.
RRP: $33.99 / £19.50 | Leggings of all description have a home in your winter capsule wardrobe and beyond. Opt for breathable cotton pairs that can be worn into spring and are the answer to how to style oversized t-shirts, later in the year.
RRP: $84.99 / £59.99 | When it comes to putting together puffer jacket outfits, this coat is super versatile. The slightly waisted silhouette will help to ensure your jacket doesn't swamp you, but the heavy padded detailing will keep you really warm this winter.
RRP: $1,005 / £559 | Every winter capsule wardrobe needs a luxurious pieces of outerwear. This wool blend coat, with faux fur trim cuffs is the ideal layer to slip on for what to wear to a winter wedding and over any evening wear in the festive season.
RRP: $324 / £250 | If you've struggled getting a pair of knee-high boots that fit your calves, then Duo is the place for you. With eight calf widths, they cater for both bigger and smaller calf fits. Top quality leather and stylish cuts seal the deal for us.
RRP: £295 (UK only) | With changeable weather a dead cert during the winter, a pair of ankle boots are ideal for pairing with pants and some skirts/dresses, especially if knee-high boots feel too casual. This classic block heel design will be with your for years.
RRP: $109 / £80 | A pair of leather loafers or a similar style flat is a key shoe for a winter capsule wardrobe. Adding an androgynous feel to any outfit they're paired with, the snaffle detail on the front adds a touch of metallic to proceedings.
RRP: $22.90 / £15.99 | A cozy beanie is great for those that find themselves out and about during the winter. From walking the dog to your daily commute, you can easily stay warm in style with this chic neutral, knitted design with faux fur pom-pom.
RRP: $66 / £45 | Don't get left in the cold, the whip-stitching give this pair of chic leather gloves a could-be-designer finish. The combination of leather and suede panels look both smart and elegant, ideal for pairing with coats of all descriptions.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.