Claudia Schiffer's boho chic cardigan is the perfect cover-up for between seasons

The sun might be out, but there is still a persistent chill in the air that is making the spring days feel a little more like autumn. I have struggled to decide on a jacket to wear, as my winter coat feels too heavy, but my best trench coat doesn’t feel cosy enough. It's been a tricky one to figure out, but thankfully, Claudia Schiffer is on hand to provide some much-needed style inspiration.

The model took to her Instagram to share some gorgeous snaps of her boho-inspired outfit, and it is the perfect blend of separates for this pre-summer time of year. Claudia wore a gorgeous wrap cardigan by Frame, which she tied at the waist and buddied up with a pair of blue jeans and some flat Isabel Marant suede boots. She finished the cosy-cool combination in true supermodel style with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a black Chloe bag.

It's one of those gorgeous weekend looks that oozes style but is also super practical and easy to wear. Her long-line knit is a chic extra layer that will work right now and for when the temperature drops during summer evenings, too. The bohemian-style print gives it a high-fashion feel, but she kept it low-key by teaming it with raw-hem denim and fuss-free flats. You can find the very same woolly wonder, as well as some high street heroes, to recreate her outfit below.

Get The Look

Exact Match Frame Belted jacquard knit cardigan £680 at NET-A-PORTER APAC This designer piece is the ultimate mix of a jacket and cardigan, and the waist sash helps to add definition and shape to the chunkier knit. It's a great all-seasons investment buy. Reiss Cindy High Rise Slim Fit Jeans £250 at Reiss Raw hem jeans like Claudia's add a lived-in and laid back feel to every day denim. This pair shows off the look nicely, and will sit well over leopard print ballet pumps or trainers. Next Neutral Wide Fit Leather Cowboy Boots £59 at Next UK Boots inspired by the wild west are having a real moment right now, and make a fun and fashion-forward footnote to any outfit. Wear with trousers or use them to finish off a patterned skirt and jumper ensemble.

More Boho Cardigans

Ferbia Boho Aztec Cardigan £32 at Amazon This boldly patterned cover-up will add some oomph to a plain t-shirt and leggings. The mix of colours will work really well with grey, white and black separates. Roman Nordic Pattern Fringe Cardigan £28 at Debenhams The tassle-edged hem of this piece gives the knitwear a pretty and feminine feel, and the contrast panels at the front help to create the illusion of a taller and slimmer frame. Izabel London Fringe Cardigan £45 at QVC This cosy cover-up has a longer length, and will look fabulous when worn over a crisp white shirt or even a striped tshirt in similar hues.

Wondering what is boho style? It's basically a relaxed and free-spirited take on dressing that gives a nod to natural textures and fabrics, and can often feel quite 1970s.

Claudia’s look shows it off perfectly, and I will definitely be trying a similar combination over the coming weeks. I'll throw a patterned cardigan over a top and trousers, or layer it over a white sundress, and then belt in the middle for a totally different spin.

It’s a look that’s so gorgeous, I'm actually hoping summer stays away for a little bit longer…!