Alexa Chung stuck to the golden styling rule all French women follow - and you'll never guess where her trench coat is from

Blink and you'll miss the clever little jewellery trick she used to elevate her trench coat

Alexa Chung is seen during day six of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News

Between paying a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show and walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, it's safe to say Alexa Chung has had a very stylish couple of weeks.

She wore gowns by Celine and Balenciaga for the film premieres she attended, but it was this much more low-key ensemble that really piqued my interest during her trip to the French Riviera.

Creating one of the chicest white jeans outfits I've seen in a while, she teamed her straight-leg denim with a simple lace-trim black top. Block heel pumps added some contrast, and then to top things off, she wore the one item French women always seem to have in their wardrobes: a classic trench coat.

Her oversized layer is from none other than Mango, and I love the effortless effect of the wrinkled fabric. She also gave the look an American edge thanks to her canvas monogrammed tote bag by L.L.Bean, and I'm bookmarking the result for cool May days.

Alexa Chung in Cannes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

Oversized creased-effect trench coat cut out Exact match

Mango
Oversized Creased-Effect Trench Coat

The cotton-blend fabric makes this ideal for summer. The longer length and creased design really give it a high end feel, and it's also up for grabs at Nordstrom. It's available in small, medium or large, and it's very much designed to have a loose fit and flowy silhouette. Get it before it sells out!

L.L.Bean tote bag cut out Exact match

L.L.Bean
Boat and Tote® Open-Top bag

It doesn't get much more classic than this L.L.Bean tote, and the bonus is it's relatively affordable for a celebrity-aproved bag. You can have your initial added for that personal touch, plus blue and white is a timeless colourway that will work with any outfit.

PIECES Women's Pcsiri Sl Top Noos Cami Shirt
Pieces
Cami Top

This bargain top is a great match for Alexa's. With so many trends and prints to choose from, it can be easy to overlook the basics, but this is an easy, everyday piece that will lift any look.

Mango Matilda Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Mango
Matilda Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans

Ok, so Mango is on a bit of a roll. These jeans are a flattering shape, they're available in five colour options, and there's an impressive size range. Straight leg jeans are a great option for all body shapes.

Statement Organic Molten Metal Cuff
Orelia London
Statement Organic Molten Metal Cuff

I love a statement cuff, but I've never thought about wearing it over a sleeve à la Alexa. This one is a great Tiffany Bone Cuff lookalike, by a jewellery brand Kate Middleton loves.

Square-Toe Leather Flats
Arket
Square-Toe Leather Flats

The high silhouette and square toe on these buttery soft leather flats set them apart from a lot of ballet pumps you'll be seeing in the shops at the moment. They're perfect for days when sandals feel too ambitious for the weather!

I don't know about you, but I've certainly struggled with outerwear on some of the windier days we've seen in the last few weeks, so a lightweight trench hits the mark perfectly.

What I really love about Alexa's styling is that if you look closely enough, you'll notice the gold cuff on her arm, worn over the sleeve of the trench coat. It's such a simple yet effective twist that's easy to recreate. She kept all other jewellery to a minimum to let her arm candy do the talking.

Maybe you weren't surprised about Alexa's high street choice? She did, after all, wear Mango's viral barn jacket last year, and she's previously collaborated with high street stalwart M&S, too. A woman after my own heart!

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸