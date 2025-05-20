Alexa Chung stuck to the golden styling rule all French women follow - and you'll never guess where her trench coat is from
Blink and you'll miss the clever little jewellery trick she used to elevate her trench coat
Between paying a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show and walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, it's safe to say Alexa Chung has had a very stylish couple of weeks.
She wore gowns by Celine and Balenciaga for the film premieres she attended, but it was this much more low-key ensemble that really piqued my interest during her trip to the French Riviera.
Creating one of the chicest white jeans outfits I've seen in a while, she teamed her straight-leg denim with a simple lace-trim black top. Block heel pumps added some contrast, and then to top things off, she wore the one item French women always seem to have in their wardrobes: a classic trench coat.
Her oversized layer is from none other than Mango, and I love the effortless effect of the wrinkled fabric. She also gave the look an American edge thanks to her canvas monogrammed tote bag by L.L.Bean, and I'm bookmarking the result for cool May days.
Shop the look
Exact match
The cotton-blend fabric makes this ideal for summer. The longer length and creased design really give it a high end feel, and it's also up for grabs at Nordstrom. It's available in small, medium or large, and it's very much designed to have a loose fit and flowy silhouette. Get it before it sells out!
Exact match
It doesn't get much more classic than this L.L.Bean tote, and the bonus is it's relatively affordable for a celebrity-aproved bag. You can have your initial added for that personal touch, plus blue and white is a timeless colourway that will work with any outfit.
I love a statement cuff, but I've never thought about wearing it over a sleeve à la Alexa. This one is a great Tiffany Bone Cuff lookalike, by a jewellery brand Kate Middleton loves.
I don't know about you, but I've certainly struggled with outerwear on some of the windier days we've seen in the last few weeks, so a lightweight trench hits the mark perfectly.
What I really love about Alexa's styling is that if you look closely enough, you'll notice the gold cuff on her arm, worn over the sleeve of the trench coat. It's such a simple yet effective twist that's easy to recreate. She kept all other jewellery to a minimum to let her arm candy do the talking.
Maybe you weren't surprised about Alexa's high street choice? She did, after all, wear Mango's viral barn jacket last year, and she's previously collaborated with high street stalwart M&S, too. A woman after my own heart!
