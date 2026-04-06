Sharon Stone signals the start of trench coat season, and her simple styling offers a combination that won't date

It can be tricky to know what to wear during the interchangeable spring weather - one second it's raining and the next it's gloriously sunny but a trench coat may be the very item to solve your style conundrum.

The best trench coats offer a timeless elegance and can be worn over virtually any outfit, as demonstrated by Sharon Stone. The actress was spotted out and about in New York, looking effortlessly chic in a trench coat worn over a simple pastel-hued t-shirt and beige wide-leg trousers.

If you've ever wondered how to style a trench coat, Stone's outfit is a masterclass in tonal dressing. By opting for wide-leg trousers in a similar shade of beige to her trench coat, the actress creates a stylish, cohesive outfit. Wearing her trench coat open, the gap between the lapels naturally forms a window for the eye to focus on and works as an optical illusion to create a slimline silhouette.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it can be tempting just to follow the spring/summer trends 2026 and snap up the latest styles, a trench coat is a classic item to invest in. Add it to your spring capsule wardrobe, and you won't regret it.

Shop the look

For a timeless, stylish look, don't forget to pay attention to your accessories. Sharon Stone's pared-back outfit is elevated with carefully chosen finishing touches in the form of a brown leather belt, matching suede loafers and a black leather designer handbag styled with a silk scarf.

She subtly echoes the structured shape of her handbag with a pair of oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses, creating a glamorous yet effortless-looking outfit that shows off her A-list fashion sense. Sharon cleverly opts for tortoiseshell rather than black frames for a warming effect to her face and to complement her tonal trench coat-based outfit. For truly Hollywood style, we'll be taking notes from this elegant outfit.