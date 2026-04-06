Sharon Stone signals the start of trench coat season, and her simple styling offers a combination that won't date
You won't regret adding this classic to your wardrobe
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It can be tricky to know what to wear during the interchangeable spring weather - one second it's raining and the next it's gloriously sunny but a trench coat may be the very item to solve your style conundrum.
The best trench coats offer a timeless elegance and can be worn over virtually any outfit, as demonstrated by Sharon Stone. The actress was spotted out and about in New York, looking effortlessly chic in a trench coat worn over a simple pastel-hued t-shirt and beige wide-leg trousers.
If you've ever wondered how to style a trench coat, Stone's outfit is a masterclass in tonal dressing. By opting for wide-leg trousers in a similar shade of beige to her trench coat, the actress creates a stylish, cohesive outfit. Wearing her trench coat open, the gap between the lapels naturally forms a window for the eye to focus on and works as an optical illusion to create a slimline silhouette.
A trench coat never dates
While it can be tempting just to follow the spring/summer trends 2026 and snap up the latest styles, a trench coat is a classic item to invest in. Add it to your spring capsule wardrobe, and you won't regret it.
Shop the look
M&S revisited its design archives to create an elevated trench coat based on heritage styles. Thoughtful finishes include a check lining and leather buckles.
When it comes to how to style wide-leg trousers, look for a pair with a high-waisted fit. This will elongate your legs and highlight your natural waist.
EXACT MATCH
The statement, sacred heart-inspired emblem adds a quirky twist to this otherwise classic quilted bag from designers Dolce & Gabbana.
EXACT MATCH
Nothing adds glamour like a pair of oversized sunglasses - Sharon's classic square frame is flattering on all face shapes, and tortoiseshell adds warmth.
For a timeless, stylish look, don't forget to pay attention to your accessories. Sharon Stone's pared-back outfit is elevated with carefully chosen finishing touches in the form of a brown leather belt, matching suede loafers and a black leather designer handbag styled with a silk scarf.
She subtly echoes the structured shape of her handbag with a pair of oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses, creating a glamorous yet effortless-looking outfit that shows off her A-list fashion sense. Sharon cleverly opts for tortoiseshell rather than black frames for a warming effect to her face and to complement her tonal trench coat-based outfit. For truly Hollywood style, we'll be taking notes from this elegant outfit.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
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