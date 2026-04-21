Meryl Streep just gave straight-legged jeans the coolest of spring updates thanks to this very comfy shoe choice

In search of a spring update to your favourite straight leg jeans? Take inspiration from Meryl Streep's latest look, which draws on some of the latest spring/summer fashion trends for 2026. The Devil Wears Prada 2 star was spotted in New York channelling her style icon status in a chic polka dot satin duster coat over a pair of straight leg jeans.

After the interest in Ryan Murphy's series Love Story and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's 90s style, straight-leg jeans have once again made it to the forefront of denim trends 2026, and this classic cut is not only timeless but easy to update with key pieces from your spring capsule wardrobe. If you've been debating between skinny vs straight leg jeans, let Meryl's chic look be the deciding factor.

While Streep's bold polka dot duster coat was the first thing to catch my eye, I couldn't help notice her footwear update that adds a relaxed yet polished finishing touch to her outfit, and while the bold coat is hard to pull off, Meryl's sleek shoe of choice is the comfortable, easy-going-style I can't wait to pair with jeans this spring.

Meryl's shoe of choice appears to be a pair of clogs from Los Angeles-based designer Beatrice Valenzuela but there are plenty of high street alternatives. This summer looks set to be the season of the clog - these comfortable sandals are perfect if you're looking for a closed toe alternative to strappy styles that still look chic.

With a pared back and uncomplicated design, clogs are also some of the best flat shoes to wear with dresses. Whether you opt for a pair with traditional wooden soles or something more flexible, this shoe style will instantly elevate your outfit for the summer months.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

Birkenstock Boston Suede-Trimmed Leather Clogs £180 at Net-a-Porter When it comes to clogs, it doesn't get more classic than Birkenstock Bostons. With a suede lining, this cool slip-on shape offers style and comfort. ASOS DESIGN Maude Premium Slipper Mules in Black Leather £85 at ASOS If you prefer a square toe, snap up this super soft style from ASOS. The low profile shape is flattering on the foot and a perfect match for straight leg jeans. Ancient Greek Sandals Classic Closed 70mm Studded Clogs £325 at Farfetch A platform sole is a great way to add height to your look without the discomfort of stacked heels. The added heel strap will keep this style firmly on your feet.

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pared-backMeryl's latest outfit gives a masterclass in how to balance bold items such as her bright green polka dot coat with a pared back outfit underneath, finished with subtle accessories.

While I've long been debating adding a pair of clogs to my summer capsule wardrobe, seeing the actress' chic outfit combination has sealed the deal for me - if Miranda Priestley gives her nod of approval, I'm sold.

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This timeless shoe is ideal for pairing with bold dresses and classic jeans and a blazer outfits alike - now my only decision is what style to pick. From classic wooden soles to soft slip-on styles, there's a wealth of choice for your summer wardrobe.