Meryl Streep just gave straight-legged jeans the coolest of spring updates thanks to this very comfy shoe choice
If you've been looking for an easy way to update straight-leg jeans for spring, take style notes from Meryl Streep
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In search of a spring update to your favourite straight leg jeans? Take inspiration from Meryl Streep's latest look, which draws on some of the latest spring/summer fashion trends for 2026. The Devil Wears Prada 2 star was spotted in New York channelling her style icon status in a chic polka dot satin duster coat over a pair of straight leg jeans.
After the interest in Ryan Murphy's series Love Story and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's 90s style, straight-leg jeans have once again made it to the forefront of denim trends 2026, and this classic cut is not only timeless but easy to update with key pieces from your spring capsule wardrobe. If you've been debating between skinny vs straight leg jeans, let Meryl's chic look be the deciding factor.
While Streep's bold polka dot duster coat was the first thing to catch my eye, I couldn't help notice her footwear update that adds a relaxed yet polished finishing touch to her outfit, and while the bold coat is hard to pull off, Meryl's sleek shoe of choice is the comfortable, easy-going-style I can't wait to pair with jeans this spring.
Update your denim with this surprisingly chic shoe
Meryl's shoe of choice appears to be a pair of clogs from Los Angeles-based designer Beatrice Valenzuela but there are plenty of high street alternatives. This summer looks set to be the season of the clog - these comfortable sandals are perfect if you're looking for a closed toe alternative to strappy styles that still look chic.
With a pared back and uncomplicated design, clogs are also some of the best flat shoes to wear with dresses. Whether you opt for a pair with traditional wooden soles or something more flexible, this shoe style will instantly elevate your outfit for the summer months.
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Ever since Topshop returned to the high street, I'm ready to crown their Orson straight leg style the most comfortable jeans in my denim wardrobe.
Meryl's Giorgio Armani bag might be out of budget for most but this style from Polene is one of our favourite affordable designer handbags,
pared-backMeryl's latest outfit gives a masterclass in how to balance bold items such as her bright green polka dot coat with a pared back outfit underneath, finished with subtle accessories.
While I've long been debating adding a pair of clogs to my summer capsule wardrobe, seeing the actress' chic outfit combination has sealed the deal for me - if Miranda Priestley gives her nod of approval, I'm sold.
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This timeless shoe is ideal for pairing with bold dresses and classic jeans and a blazer outfits alike - now my only decision is what style to pick. From classic wooden soles to soft slip-on styles, there's a wealth of choice for your summer wardrobe.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
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