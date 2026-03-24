Before you reach for your trainers, try styling white jeans with the shoe of the summer, like Anne Hathaway

White jeans really come into their own at this time of year, but it can be tricky to know how to style them. One option is to go classic and nautical with a Breton striped top and your best white trainers, but undoubtedly the bolder, fresher way to do it is to take notes from Anne Hathaway.

The Devil Wears Prada star was pictured enjoying a family dinner in Milan at the weekend, wearing a pair of wide-leg white jeans (we hope she didn't order spaghetti or red wine - dangerous with white jeans!). But it was her choice of shoes and coat that really elevated her denim to new levels of chic.

She added a leopard print coat by Michael Kors Collection, as well as the trending Chloe Jeanette studded clogs, which are priced at a whopping £990, plus a pair of tinted aviator glasses to complete the look.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

Shop the look

For anyone who finds leopard print intimidating (I'm firmly in the wear it head-to-toe camp but do understand where you're coming from), a coat is a really great place to start. It will add glamour to even the simplest of ensembles, plus the sleek styles we're seeing this season are a world away from the bulky faux fur coats you might have in mind.

And as for clogs, they're one of the biggest spring/summer shoe trends 2026, so you're going to see them everywhere this year. Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo, Gucci and Bottega Veneta all have similar style wooden clogs that can be worn with jeans or to add a boho feel to dresses and skirts.

If you're worried about wooden platform clogs being comfortable, Dr. Scholl's Joy platforms should be your first port of call. One reviewer wrote: "I love these clogs. They’re comfortable because they fit snug around the foot, without being tight. You don’t have hug your foot to the clog to hang onto them."