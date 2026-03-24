Before you reach for your trainers, try styling white jeans with the shoe of the summer, like Anne Hathaway
Platform wooden clogs are the nostalgic shoes you'll see everywhere this summer
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
White jeans really come into their own at this time of year, but it can be tricky to know how to style them. One option is to go classic and nautical with a Breton striped top and your best white trainers, but undoubtedly the bolder, fresher way to do it is to take notes from Anne Hathaway.
The Devil Wears Prada star was pictured enjoying a family dinner in Milan at the weekend, wearing a pair of wide-leg white jeans (we hope she didn't order spaghetti or red wine - dangerous with white jeans!). But it was her choice of shoes and coat that really elevated her denim to new levels of chic.
She added a leopard print coat by Michael Kors Collection, as well as the trending Chloe Jeanette studded clogs, which are priced at a whopping £990, plus a pair of tinted aviator glasses to complete the look.Article continues below
Shop the look
Designer lookalike
With the stud detailing, these are an impressive high street lookalike for the Chloe clogs. The platform sole is a bit more manageable, but they will still give you extra height that will elongate your legs if you pair them with wide-leg or flared jeans.
Podiatrist approved brand
Dr. Scholl's granny chic sandals made a comeback last year after Sarah Jessica Parker wore them in And Just Like That, but 2026 is all about the Joy clog. They do just that - bring joy to any outfit, and with Dr. Scholl's you know you can expect comfort and support.
Lower heel
Zara's take on the trend have got your name written all over them if you prefer a lower, blocky heel. The slingback strap will keep these firmly on your feet, and I was surprised to see these are 100% leather.
Fashion editor favourite
I'm not sure I'll ever stop raving about the Rixo Milly coat. It's instantly recognisable (I spotted a lady wearing it in my local supermarket the other day and marvelled at how chic she looked!), and it's actually quite a lightweight style that makes it ideal for this time of year. Trust me, it's well worth the investment.
Flattering fit
At just £30, these have to be up there with the best M&S jeans. They're available in five different leg lengths, they've got a bit of stretch to them and they'll wash really well - I have the M&S white barrel leg jeans and have washed them many times now.
Low in stock
Le Specs make some of the very best sunglasses, and these aviators will add a retro feel to any look. They're flying off the virtual shelves so don't wait to snap them up.
For anyone who finds leopard print intimidating (I'm firmly in the wear it head-to-toe camp but do understand where you're coming from), a coat is a really great place to start. It will add glamour to even the simplest of ensembles, plus the sleek styles we're seeing this season are a world away from the bulky faux fur coats you might have in mind.
And as for clogs, they're one of the biggest spring/summer shoe trends 2026, so you're going to see them everywhere this year. Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo, Gucci and Bottega Veneta all have similar style wooden clogs that can be worn with jeans or to add a boho feel to dresses and skirts.
If you're worried about wooden platform clogs being comfortable, Dr. Scholl's Joy platforms should be your first port of call. One reviewer wrote: "I love these clogs. They’re comfortable because they fit snug around the foot, without being tight. You don’t have hug your foot to the clog to hang onto them."
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.