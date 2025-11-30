I can't believe this bestselling Rixo leopard print coat is still in stock - it's 25% off for just a few hours more

Anyone who has ever met me or read anything I've written will not be surprised to hear me talking about leopard print. Again.

I just love it. Most days, I manage to hold myself back from wearing it head to toe, but truly, I think I've got everything from trainers to swimwear covered in leopard spots.

Rixo's Kelly leopard print skirt is one of my most-worn wardrobe items, so I had very little hesitation in snapping up the incredibly popular, fashion editor favourite Rixo Milly coat around this time last year.

I was super excited to see that the brand is offering a massive 25% off everything for Black Friday, and was really surprised to see that this bestselling coat is still up for grabs. The offer ends tomorrow, so don't miss your chance to buy this cult favourite coat.

25% off Rixo Milly Leopard Coat £363 (was £485) at Rixo Available in UK sizes 6 to 26, this coat has a flawless five-star rating from customers on the Rixo website. One reviewer wrote: "Just the best coat! I have been wanting this for a while and decided to go for it to wear over my wedding dress at the end of the month, so glad I did. It is beautiful, hangs so well, gorgeous material and design. If you are thinking of getting it, do, you won't regret it!"

(Image credit: Rixo)

My favourite thing about this coat is the silhouette. Some faux fur coats can feel bulky, but this one is a soft felt material, and even with the chunkiest jumper underneath, it still feels very sleek. The little collar is super cute, and the long length really makes a statement. It's definitely for maximalists!

Even if you're a bit shy when it comes to leopard print, if you're going to embrace it, a coat is a great place to start. This will add glamour to anything from leggings and a hoodie to your best little black dress.

Can you tell how much I love this coat? (Image credit: Caroline Parr)

A £122 saving is a pretty good result for Black Friday, and I doubt you'll ever see this coat on sale for less.

It's warm and cosy, but it's the kind of coat you can happily wear to go Christmas shopping. You won't want to immediately take it off as soon as you get into a toasty department store!

And if you really want to lean into the spirit of Rixo, try clashing it with another print, whether that's florals or a geometric motif.

Shop more Rixo leopard print