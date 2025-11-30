Jump to category:
I can't believe this bestselling Rixo leopard print coat is still in stock - it's 25% off for just a few hours more

I've worn more than my fair share of leopard print pieces, but the Milly coat is one of my favourites

Caroline Parr and a model wearing the Rixo Milly leopard print coat
(Image credit: Caroline Parr/Rixo)
Features

Anyone who has ever met me or read anything I've written will not be surprised to hear me talking about leopard print. Again.

I just love it. Most days, I manage to hold myself back from wearing it head to toe, but truly, I think I've got everything from trainers to swimwear covered in leopard spots.

Three images of the Rixo Milly leopard coat on a model

(Image credit: Rixo)

My favourite thing about this coat is the silhouette. Some faux fur coats can feel bulky, but this one is a soft felt material, and even with the chunkiest jumper underneath, it still feels very sleek. The little collar is super cute, and the long length really makes a statement. It's definitely for maximalists!

Even if you're a bit shy when it comes to leopard print, if you're going to embrace it, a coat is a great place to start. This will add glamour to anything from leggings and a hoodie to your best little black dress.

Three images of Caroline Parr wearing the Rixo Milly leopard print coat

Can you tell how much I love this coat?

(Image credit: Caroline Parr)

A £122 saving is a pretty good result for Black Friday, and I doubt you'll ever see this coat on sale for less.

It's warm and cosy, but it's the kind of coat you can happily wear to go Christmas shopping. You won't want to immediately take it off as soon as you get into a toasty department store!

And if you really want to lean into the spirit of Rixo, try clashing it with another print, whether that's florals or a geometric motif.

Shop more Rixo leopard print

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

