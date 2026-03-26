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Cat Deeley wears the unexpected animal print that's a more subtle alternative to leopard

Another day, another great outfit from Cat on This Morning

Caroline Parr's avatar
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Cat Deeley on This Morning, 26th March 2026
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
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Listen, leopard print lovers, you won't hear a bad word said about spots from me. Anyone who knows me will tell you it's rare I'm not wearing at least a little bit of leopard.

But as a fashion editor, I do understand that not everyone has such a fondness for the striking print and can find it a bit loud or too intimidating. If that sounds familiar, then Cat Deeley might just have found the animal print for you.

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Cat Deeley on This Morning 26th March 2026

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop the look

,Whilst I am a fan of mixing prints like florals and stripes, with snake print it's a good idea to allow it to be the statement piece of your outfit. White jeans will work particularly well with Cat's high street jumper for spring, or you can, of course, team it with classic black tailoring to add a point of interest.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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