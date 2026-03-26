Cat Deeley wears the unexpected animal print that's a more subtle alternative to leopard
Another day, another great outfit from Cat on This Morning
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Listen, leopard print lovers, you won't hear a bad word said about spots from me. Anyone who knows me will tell you it's rare I'm not wearing at least a little bit of leopard.
But as a fashion editor, I do understand that not everyone has such a fondness for the striking print and can find it a bit loud or too intimidating. If that sounds familiar, then Cat Deeley might just have found the animal print for you.
She hosted Thursday's This Morning wearing a crew neck wool knit from Whistles, which features a striking snake print. The shade of grey means it will be easy to wear with jeans at the weekend, but Cat teamed hers with a faux leather midi skirt from French Connection (which is massively reduced in the sale, you'll be happy to hear!). Add in a pair of Russell & Bromley patent leather heels and some sheer black tights, and this is my favourite look of the entire week.Article continues below
Shop the look
Exact match
This is the exact jumper Cat wore on the show, and it's the perfect layer for a tricky weather day like today. Made from 100% wool, it's warm but lightweight, and when the sun comes out, you can wear it over a white T-shirt tied around your shoulders.
Exact match
The slim fit and midi length make this skirt irresistibly sleek. There's a split at the back so you can walk easily, don't worry! The sale price is seriously impressive, and one reviewer called it "very flattering" and said it "looks so expensive!"
Exact match
Russell & Bromley is now at Next, and your first port of call should be these sophisticated slingback stilettos. The 'Everleigh' is available in either patent leather or a suede finish, and they're perfect for a dressy occasion.
Anine Bing is one of Cat's favourite brands, and this python print sweatshirt will really pull its weight in your spring capsule wardrobe. Sweatshirts are a spring-ready alternative to knitwear, and this option feels particularly fresh and modern.
,Whilst I am a fan of mixing prints like florals and stripes, with snake print it's a good idea to allow it to be the statement piece of your outfit. White jeans will work particularly well with Cat's high street jumper for spring, or you can, of course, team it with classic black tailoring to add a point of interest.
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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