Listen, leopard print lovers, you won't hear a bad word said about spots from me. Anyone who knows me will tell you it's rare I'm not wearing at least a little bit of leopard.

But as a fashion editor, I do understand that not everyone has such a fondness for the striking print and can find it a bit loud or too intimidating. If that sounds familiar, then Cat Deeley might just have found the animal print for you.

She hosted Thursday's This Morning wearing a crew neck wool knit from Whistles, which features a striking snake print. The shade of grey means it will be easy to wear with jeans at the weekend, but Cat teamed hers with a faux leather midi skirt from French Connection (which is massively reduced in the sale, you'll be happy to hear!). Add in a pair of Russell & Bromley patent leather heels and some sheer black tights, and this is my favourite look of the entire week.

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(Image credit: Shutterstock)

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,Whilst I am a fan of mixing prints like florals and stripes, with snake print it's a good idea to allow it to be the statement piece of your outfit. White jeans will work particularly well with Cat's high street jumper for spring, or you can, of course, team it with classic black tailoring to add a point of interest.

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