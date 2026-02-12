Back To Top

Sorry, jeans - Cat Deeley's leopard print midi skirt is the easy swap that will elevate jumpers and boots

Her £99 Mint Velvet skirt is selling fast

Cat Deeley hosting This Morning, 12th February 2026
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Don't get me wrong, I love denim. In fact, I've lost count of how many pairs of barrel leg jeans I own.

The problem is, however closely I follow the denim trends 2026 it's hard to be completely sure whether skinny jeans are back, whether flares suit me or if stovepipe jeans are THE trending style of the moment. Things move quickly in the denim world!

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard hosting This Morning, 12th February 2026

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

With the help of stylist Rachael Hughes, Cat's outfits for hosting This Morning just seem to keep on getting better. Earlier this week, she recreated a red velvet trouser suit look worn by Gwyneth Paltrow back in the 90s, and so often pieces she's spotted wearing on the show sell out soon after the show has aired.

If you've never been much of a leopard print person, now is the time to try it, as animal print is everywhere this season. The Mint Velvet skirt is a particularly good place to start, too, since it's machine washable and won't crease.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

