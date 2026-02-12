Sorry, jeans - Cat Deeley's leopard print midi skirt is the easy swap that will elevate jumpers and boots

Don't get me wrong, I love denim. In fact, I've lost count of how many pairs of barrel leg jeans I own.

The problem is, however closely I follow the denim trends 2026 it's hard to be completely sure whether skinny jeans are back, whether flares suit me or if stovepipe jeans are THE trending style of the moment. Things move quickly in the denim world!

And besides that, I feel like I've been wearing jeans every day for months now. Years! Does anyone remember a time when it wasn't raining? I very much need something to pull me out of a jeans and jumper style rut, and Cat Deeley did just that when she hosted Thursday's episode of This Morning.

Her Mint Velvet midi skirt reminded me how much I love leopard print - and how versatile it is, too. Cat teamed hers with a chunky brown River Island knit and croc-textured knee-boots by Paris Texas, but this would work just as well with your most comfortable trainers, too. It's still available to buy, but it wouldn't surprise me if this flattering midi skirt was completely sold out by the weekend...

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

With the help of stylist Rachael Hughes, Cat's outfits for hosting This Morning just seem to keep on getting better. Earlier this week, she recreated a red velvet trouser suit look worn by Gwyneth Paltrow back in the 90s, and so often pieces she's spotted wearing on the show sell out soon after the show has aired.

If you've never been much of a leopard print person, now is the time to try it, as animal print is everywhere this season. The Mint Velvet skirt is a particularly good place to start, too, since it's machine washable and won't crease.

