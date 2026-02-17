Jennifer Aniston knows exactly how to make white jeans work with boots for chilly weather

Although we love the timeless feel of blue and black denim, we always jump at a chance to change things up and refresh our go-to looks. That doesn’t mean ditching our jeans altogether, but instead re-thinking their hue and opting for something a little brighter.

White denim is a great way to easily switch things up, even though they often get forgotten in the chillier days of the season. The bright hue can add an elevated feel to the most casual of outfits, with Jennifer Aniston proving just how effortless styling white denim can be.

Back in 2019, she pulled together a monochrome look by teaming her white wide-leg jeans with a simple white tank top and a black blazer, creating an easygoing outfit formula that we love. She dialled things up a notch with her accessories, adding a pair of clear-framed sunglasses and some sleek leather ankle boots.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Shop Jennifer Aniston's Look

BP. Low Rise Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans £52.38 at Nordstrom These jeans are made from 99% cotton for a breathable finish, with their wide-leg shape offering a roomy silhouette that still hugs the waist and hips for a balanced look. Dress them up or down, with the polished white hue making them super versatile. River Island Black Single Breasted Blazer £49 at River Island This classic blazer is so versatile, whether you're wearing it with tailored trousers for an office-ready look, a midi skirt for an elevated outfit, or with some white denim jeans like Jennifer. A lapel collar and single-breasted button fastening keep it simple and sleek. Next Forever Comfort® Pointed Toe Sock Boots £45 at Next With a pointed toe and kitten heel, these boots have a super sleek look that makes them perfect for pairing with wide-leg jeans, as Jennifer did. The streamlined shape perfectly balances out wider silhouettes for an elevated style. H&M Wide Regular Jeans £29.99 at H&M If you're looking for a pair of classic wide-leg jeans, this H&M pair could be just the ticket. A wide leg is balanced out by a regular fit at the waist and hip, with a comfortable mid-rise waist, making them easy to style and wear. Schuh Bowden Leather Heeled £44.99 (was £90) at Schuh An exaggerated toe gives these ankle boots an elevated and contemporary feel, with the tapered shape and squared-off design feeling fashion-forward and still incredibly wearable. The kitten heel leans into this, and they're made from real leather. Le Specs Bandwagon 51mm Polarized Sunglasses £37.69 (was £64.07) at Nordstrom With a clear frame similar to that of Jennifer's pair, these sunglasses work with any and every outfit. Plus, the lenses not only offer 100% UV protection, but they're also glare-reducing, so you can look at your phone screen with ease.

If you were wondering how to style white jeans outfits, look no further because this is it. We love jeans and blazer outfits like Jen’s in particular, with the simple look working alongside any of the denim trends for 2026, as well as with bright white denim, too.

The wide-leg silhouette of her jeans feels effortless and casual, but it’s still polished thanks to the figure-hugging fit at the hips that balances out the more comfortable wide-leg shape. With their sharp hem at the leg, they perfectly show off her ankle boots, which further balance out the roomy jeans with their sleek, pointed toe and streamlined shape.

With a pair of jeans like Jen’s in your spring capsule wardrobe, the styling opportunities are endless. While we love her blazer and boots pairing, they’re just as easily styled with a floaty blouse and pair of sandals in the summer, or a neutral knit and some of the best UGG boots alternatives on those days when you want to be a little more comfy - they’re really a wardrobe hero that you’ll turn to time and time again.

