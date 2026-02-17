Jump to category:
Jennifer Aniston knows exactly how to make white jeans work with boots for chilly weather

We’ve found an elevated casual staple in her white wide-leg denim

Jennifer Aniston on 29 May, 2019 in California
(Image credit: Alamy)
Although we love the timeless feel of blue and black denim, we always jump at a chance to change things up and refresh our go-to looks. That doesn’t mean ditching our jeans altogether, but instead re-thinking their hue and opting for something a little brighter.

White denim is a great way to easily switch things up, even though they often get forgotten in the chillier days of the season. The bright hue can add an elevated feel to the most casual of outfits, with Jennifer Aniston proving just how effortless styling white denim can be.

Jennifer Aniston wearing white wide leg jeans, blazer and leather boots on 29 May, 2019 in California

(Image credit: Alamy)

Shop Jennifer Aniston's Look

If you were wondering how to style white jeans outfits, look no further because this is it. We love jeans and blazer outfits like Jen’s in particular, with the simple look working alongside any of the denim trends for 2026, as well as with bright white denim, too.

The wide-leg silhouette of her jeans feels effortless and casual, but it’s still polished thanks to the figure-hugging fit at the hips that balances out the more comfortable wide-leg shape. With their sharp hem at the leg, they perfectly show off her ankle boots, which further balance out the roomy jeans with their sleek, pointed toe and streamlined shape.

With a pair of jeans like Jen’s in your spring capsule wardrobe, the styling opportunities are endless. While we love her blazer and boots pairing, they’re just as easily styled with a floaty blouse and pair of sandals in the summer, or a neutral knit and some of the best UGG boots alternatives on those days when you want to be a little more comfy - they’re really a wardrobe hero that you’ll turn to time and time again.

Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

