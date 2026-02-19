'Yes, you can wear white jeans in winter' says columnist Alyson Walsh

I’m a denim lover with a substantial collection of jeans to prove it. My hangers are replete with an array of silhouettes from straight to barrel leg, boot-cut to flared – in shades of indigo, midnight, black, grey, ecru and white. After the athleisure years and the elasticated waistbands of the pandemic, a more structured silhouette has returned and denim is back in business (but in my mind, this perennially popular fabric never went out of style).

Even Gap is making a comeback with designer Zac Posen’s range of elevated basics – modelled in a sell-out campaign by Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter Apple Martin – and the opening of three bricks-and-mortar stores in London.

In terms of versatility and timelessness, straight leg is the optimum silhouette. I have a couple of pairs of jeans that are over 30 years old and still going strong. The easy-to-wear shape goes with a variety of outerwear – bombers, blousons and overcoats – and is a clear-cut winner when it comes to dressing up. On the red carpet at last year’s Venice Film Festival, Julia Roberts swapped her glamorous evening gown for Versace dark denim, classic jeans, worn with a striped shirt, navy blazer and black, heeled pumps. Proving you can’t go wrong with straight-leg jeans.

How to wear white jeans in winter according to Alyson Walsh

But white in winter, now you’re talking. Guaranteed sartorial success. One of my go-to combinations is a white jeans outfit, a pair with a classic navy pea coat, chunky knit and ankle boots. OK, there’s a risk involved: spilt coffee, melted chocolate and mud splashes. But I’ve been there, accepted the consequences and moved on. At the end of the day, it’s a pair of jeans – swipe them with stain remover and throw them in the wash.

Expert tips for classic chic

You can count on cotton

I always look for white jeans with a streamlined, non-clingy fit. Often this means 100% cotton or a high cotton-count and less stretch. Added bonus: the thicker, more durable fabric ensures that pocket linings and underwear aren’t visible. Levi’s sells 501s with no stretch and the Ribcage Straight Ankle design is 99% cotton. Toast has ecru wide-leg jeans in regenerative cotton, while both Whistles’ barrel-leg style and Arket’s Snow Straight jeans are 100% cotton.

Choose your shoes

Straight-leg jeans look neat turned up with both Chelsea and chic hiking boots, and are elegant with low-heeled black leather or camel suede. For a preppy spin, I team rolled-up jeans with loafers and matching socks – try Penelope Chilvers Friesian Pony loafers and chocolate-brown socks. Alternatively, relax in a pair of retro trainers, such as Nike Cortez, Adidas SL72 or Alohas 490 Rife sneakers.

White denim goes with everything and doesn’t demand a great deal of styling up. As well as breaking up darker neutrals, it adds elegance to caramel and coffee-coloured separates, and beautifully offsets flecked tweed and sumptuous suede. This no-nonsense staple looks perennially chic, reduces the stress from getting dressed and offers more draught-proofing in winter than barrel legs and flares. White jeans, why not?

Alyson wears: coat (last year’s), albaray.co.uk, for similar try Barbour or Wyse London; jumper, from a selection, navygrey.co; Levi’s 501s, Alyson’s own; boots, £425, rmwilliams.com