'Yes, you can wear white jeans in winter' says columnist Alyson Walsh
Bright white denim provides a super-chic contrast to darker jackets and coats – just add your favourite boots and turn-up, advises woman&home's Fashion confidence columnist and That's Not My Age founder
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
I’m a denim lover with a substantial collection of jeans to prove it. My hangers are replete with an array of silhouettes from straight to barrel leg, boot-cut to flared – in shades of indigo, midnight, black, grey, ecru and white. After the athleisure years and the elasticated waistbands of the pandemic, a more structured silhouette has returned and denim is back in business (but in my mind, this perennially popular fabric never went out of style).
Even Gap is making a comeback with designer Zac Posen’s range of elevated basics – modelled in a sell-out campaign by Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter Apple Martin – and the opening of three bricks-and-mortar stores in London.
In terms of versatility and timelessness, straight leg is the optimum silhouette. I have a couple of pairs of jeans that are over 30 years old and still going strong. The easy-to-wear shape goes with a variety of outerwear – bombers, blousons and overcoats – and is a clear-cut winner when it comes to dressing up. On the red carpet at last year’s Venice Film Festival, Julia Roberts swapped her glamorous evening gown for Versace dark denim, classic jeans, worn with a striped shirt, navy blazer and black, heeled pumps. Proving you can’t go wrong with straight-leg jeans.
How to wear white jeans in winter according to Alyson Walsh
But white in winter, now you’re talking. Guaranteed sartorial success. One of my go-to combinations is a white jeans outfit, a pair with a classic navy pea coat, chunky knit and ankle boots. OK, there’s a risk involved: spilt coffee, melted chocolate and mud splashes. But I’ve been there, accepted the consequences and moved on. At the end of the day, it’s a pair of jeans – swipe them with stain remover and throw them in the wash.
Expert tips for classic chic
You can count on cotton
I always look for white jeans with a streamlined, non-clingy fit. Often this means 100% cotton or a high cotton-count and less stretch. Added bonus: the thicker, more durable fabric ensures that pocket linings and underwear aren’t visible. Levi’s sells 501s with no stretch and the Ribcage Straight Ankle design is 99% cotton. Toast has ecru wide-leg jeans in regenerative cotton, while both Whistles’ barrel-leg style and Arket’s Snow Straight jeans are 100% cotton.
Choose your shoes
Straight-leg jeans look neat turned up with both Chelsea and chic hiking boots, and are elegant with low-heeled black leather or camel suede. For a preppy spin, I team rolled-up jeans with loafers and matching socks – try Penelope Chilvers Friesian Pony loafers and chocolate-brown socks. Alternatively, relax in a pair of retro trainers, such as Nike Cortez, Adidas SL72 or Alohas 490 Rife sneakers.
White denim goes with everything and doesn’t demand a great deal of styling up. As well as breaking up darker neutrals, it adds elegance to caramel and coffee-coloured separates, and beautifully offsets flecked tweed and sumptuous suede. This no-nonsense staple looks perennially chic, reduces the stress from getting dressed and offers more draught-proofing in winter than barrel legs and flares. White jeans, why not?
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Alyson wears: coat (last year’s), albaray.co.uk, for similar try Barbour or Wyse London; jumper, from a selection, navygrey.co; Levi’s 501s, Alyson’s own; boots, £425, rmwilliams.com
This article first appeared in the February 2026 issue of woman&home magazine. Subscribe to the magazine for £6 for 6 issues.
Alyson Walsh is a freelance journalist, author and former magazine fashion editor with over 30 years’ experience in the fashion industry. She is the founder of the popular website That's Not My Age, where she shares her style expertise for women of all ages.
Alyson writes a monthly woman&home magazine column, Fashion Confidence, to inspire women to try new styles with her expert advice. And she’s the author of books Know Your Style and Style Forever: How to Look Fabulous At Every Age.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.