'I'm still wearing my favourite jeans style from the 80s' confesses our columnist Alyson Walsh

I am a denim lover. Jeans have been a constant in my wardrobe ever since I was a teenager. Now in my 60s, I have numerous pairs collected over the years.

You may be wondering what are the best jeans for women over 50, the best jeans for women over 60 or the best jeans for your body type. Whatever your age, jeans are a versatile style staple. And, for me, there is something about the clothes you love and always come back to. There’s a strong sense of feeling grounded when I am wearing the right (denim) trousers.

But, like swimsuits, unless you have a trusted fit from a favourite swimsuit brand and know the exact size, there is always a bit of back and forth.

I recommend becoming a Denim Prepper. Buying several sizes online and returning unwanted pairs is less hassle than the changing room challenge. Or, go in-store and buy three pairs to try on at home. When trying on in-store, Denim Preppers are organised. Unwilling to get half-dressed to go back on to the shop floor for that elusive size, they take an armful of jeans into the changing rooms.

Shop your dream jeans

M&S is number one for women’s denim. "We sell 10 pairs every minute," says head of design Lisa Illis. "This year, our customers are buying more trend-led styles, like the carrot, barrel and horseshoe jeans. But the fastest-selling jean in 2024 was the Leopard Print Wide Leg."

My top 3 denim jeans styles

Plain or animal print, the wide leg is one of my top three choices. Excellent dressed up with a snazzy jacket or leopard print blouse and slingbacks. Or take it down a notch with a denim shirt and biker boots.

The Boyfriend (but not super baggy) style is another universally popular fit. This is why we all wore Levi’s 501s in the 1980s – and why I still wear them today.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finally, the classic straight leg is perennially stylish. Team with a tweed jacket, cashmere sweater and tan suede boots – and wear forever.

Five tips for denim dames

Sienna Miller wearing wide leg jeans in London (Image credit: Ricky Vigil/Getty Images for Gucc)

1. Take care of your jeans

The advice from Levi’s is to wash your jeans every 10 wears (on a gentle cycle) to help keep their shape and ‘minimise sagging’. I honestly wash mine as little as possible. Between washes, I’ll give them an airing on the balcony – this helps to preserve the colour and the fit. Levi’s also states that ‘dry cleaning is unnecessary’, and machine dryers are ‘the enemy of denim’.

2. To belt or not to belt

Adding a belt will instantly elevate your jeans to a more styled look. Belts shouldn’t be there to hold up your jeans (unless, of course, you prefer a slouchy fit) but instead, treat a belt like a pair of earrings and use as a final flourish to complete your look. A smart leather number will add instant polish to the more casual aesthetic – make sure you tuck in your top, or half-tuck a jumper, to show it off. Wide-leg, barrel and any high-waist jeans will benefit from a belt.

3. Trying-on tips

Sizes can vary, so be prepared by having your waist and inside-leg measurements ready – before you add to the basket or hit the shops. Remember, the waistband should feel snug but there should be a gap of two fingers’ width to allow ease of movement.

4. Sustainable styles

A pair of jeans is one of the least sustainable items in your wardrobe, requiring around 20,000 litres of water and a huge amount of chemicals to produce. However, more planet-friendly options are out there, so look for brands that use organic cotton, and less water and chemicals than conventional methods. Try shopping second-hand or renting new styles, and invest in timeless styles that you will love for years. Washing less will also help.

5. Tailor-made

Plenty of brands offer an alterations service. Levi’s will hem the length, as well as fixing holes and tears. They will also customise your denim, such as changing buttons or adding embroidery. Uniqlo has a similar service, with all UK stores offering repairs. Swedish label Nudie Jeans offers a free repair service with every pair bought.