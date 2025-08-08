11 of the best clothing rental services: a luxurious wardrobe upgrade without the investment

The best clothing rental services offer a great way of tapping into designer styles without a huge investment. From coveted handbag styles to luxurious occasionwear, these rental services allow you to regularly switch up your wardrobe with the must-have looks of the season.

The most accessible way to liven up your capsule wardrobe with the latest fashion trends of 2025 without spending big bucks has to be shopping around at the best clothing rental services. These platforms allow you to constantly refresh your go-to looks with high-end labels for less. You don't have to commit or pay full price for your outfit, either. Ideal for finding the best wedding guest dresses or for warm-weather occasions, fashion rental services are an easy way to inject personality into your wardrobe.

Designer fashion rental services have been on the up for a while now, and while people used to be more secretive about their rental habits, as the desire to act more sustainability has grown, so too has the public outpouring of love for renting over shopping. So if you're wondering where to start, these are the best clothing rental services and how to navigate this brave new fashion world.

The best clothing rental services chosen by our fashion expert

From designer fashion to high street heroes, these are the platforms that will help you frequently update your wardrobe without the commitment.

Best clothing rental services: Multi-brand sites

1. John Lewis Specifications Brands: Coach, LK Bennett, The Vampire's Wife, Karen Millen, Queens of Archive, Nobody's Child Price: From £12 Available: UK Today's Best Deals View at John Lewis

Why we love it: A go-to for well-loved high-street labels including & Other Stories and Karen Millen, you can find plenty of clothing staples from the best summer dresses to chic occasion-ready tailoring. And unlike some sites, they stock pieces in multiple sizes. Rent pieces for as little as four days or as long as 12. We also love that all items are delivered straight to your door.

How to use it: Say yes to your favourite piece, select the rental start date and duration you want to borrow it for, and wait for it to be delivered the next day (if you order before midday) or on your nominated day of choice. When you’ve worn them, simply pop them in the pre-paid bag and return via DPD drop-off.

Try now at John Lewis

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. By Rotation Specifications Brands: Rixo, Ganni, Sleeper, Self Portrait, Nadine Merabi. Price: From £5 a day Available: UK Today's Best Deals View at By Rotation

Why we love it: As a peer-to-peer platform, the By Rotation app is all about community. Whether you join to borrow an outfit or lend your wardrobe, it’s all based on people who share a love of fashion. Have you ever seen an outfit on Instagram that you would love to wear? This is basically a way to do it, without having to splurge on designer outfits.

How to use it: Founder Eshita Kabra-Davis explains how to use the platform: “By Rotation’s app is very user-friendly. Once you set up an account, you can browse by size, colour, designer, or even user (if you find someone with your dream wardrobe). Then you simply chat with the lender about any queries, book out the dates you would like to rent it for on the calendar, and that’s it. The hardest part is having to give the item back to its owner!"

Try now on By Rotation

3. Hurr Collective Specifications Brands: Toteme, Reformation, Jacquemus, Rixo, Zimmerman, Self-Portrait Price: From £23 Available: UK Today's Best Deals View at Hurr Collective

Why we love it: As well as an expansive list of high-end designer brands, Hurr Collective has plenty of high-street favourites too. Notably, Hurr is great for occasionwear, with some of the best women's trouser suits, and of course, fabulous dresses. This platform will see you through almost any event, from figuring out what to wear to a christening to what to wear to a wedding, they have you covered. With an inclusive size range spanning UK 2-34, you can also search the site by occasion, size, colour, and even price.

How to use it: If you have an event, simply place your rental request one to two days prior. Check out their Fit Policy and consider opting in for their Damage Protection. You’ll need to get approved before you lend or rent, but once that’s done, you can start scrolling through until you find your dream dress, which can be rented for four, eight, ten, or 20 days. Lenders are responsible for posting their clothes, and you can message them directly if you have any questions about the size or fit of the item. Once finished, you can just send it back via Royal Mail, but make sure to use a tracked and insured service.

Try now at Hurr Collective

4. Selfridges Specifications Brands: Rixo, JW Anderson, Fendi, Off-White, Reformation, Stella McCartney, Zimmermann Price: £20 - £900 Available: UK Today's Best Deals View at Selfridges

Why we love it: Luxury department store Selfridges has joined the rental revolution as part of its sustainable Project Earth initiative, and we couldn’t be happier. Being a trustworthy store with a plethora of designer brands at its disposal, you know you can bag something good here. Filter by category, designer, or size, and rentals range from a purse-friendly £20 to £900 for something more lavish. As well as fancy frocks, there are some of the best designer handbags to choose from too.

How to use it: Get started by registering an account, and then you’re free to browse the curated edit of designer dress rentals. You can rent a piece from as little as four days, right up to 20 days, and once you’re done, just send it back in the pre-paid packaging provided.

Try now at Selfridges

5. Cocoon Club Specifications Brands: Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Saint Laurent Price: Memberships start at £15 per quarter Available: Shipping to the UK for rental and internationally for purchases. Today's Best Deals View at Cocoon Club

Why we love it: A designer bag rentals site that allows you to rent luxury handbags through its tiered subscriptions. Members in the UK can choose from Starter, Premium, Deluxe, or Platform plans. You can also choose a flexi or pay-as-you-go membership. They feature coveted luxury handbag designs, from top brands such as Chanel, Dior, and Louis Vuitton. You can get same-day delivery to make bag swapping a seamless and sustainable experience.

How to use it: Using Cocoon Club is straightforward, and once you've chosen your membership tier, you can browse their curated collection of luxury handbags and simply take your pick. Enjoy the bag for as long as your plans allow and then return it. Each bag is fully insured and cleaned after use, so you can rent with total peace of mind.

Try now at Cocoon Club

6. Front Row Specifications Brands: Dolce & Gabbana, Elie Saab, Gucci, Jenny Packham, Needle & Thread, Saint Laurent Price: 10-25% of the retail price Available : UK Today's Best Deals View Front Row

Why we love it: Launched in 2016, London-based Front Row has a vast collection of runway-worthy dresses, clothes, and accessories ready to rent. You’ll find all the big designer fashion houses, including Balmain, Chanel, Dior, and Gucci, meaning you're guaranteed to wow at that all-important summer event. Founder Shika Bodani explains, "We aim to democratise fashion and make luxury fashion accessible to all. Our platform features clothing and accessories available to rent and purchase from over 50 international designer brands, including Elie Saab and Ralph & Russo, allowing you to keep up to date with the latest trends whilst promoting the recirculation of luxury goods." The rental price varies but is roughly around 10-25% of the retail price, so when it comes to the best designer dress rentals, Front Row should be top of your list.

How to use it: Start browsing straight away for your statement dress, and once you’ve found ‘the one’, you can buy to rent for three or five days. There’s a flat rate of £15 for delivery and a deposit of £50, which is refunded once the item has been returned in its original condition.

Try now at Front Row

7. Loan the Look Specifications Brands: Alexander McQueen, ME+EM, Rixo London, Tory Burch, Zimmerman Price: From £15 Available: UK Today's Best Deals View Loan the Look

Why we love it: Founded in 2020, this London-based rental service offers a thoughtfully curated edit of standout dresses, the best jumpsuits, and fabulous accessories from luxury labels like Alexander McQueen, as well as some of our favourite high-street brands, including ME+EM and Rixo. London users can enjoy a very convenient same-day delivery or the option to try our various styles in their studio near Holland Park.

How to use it: Firstly, browse their collection online and select your item, choose your size, and book it for a 4, 7, or 10-day rental period. If you're based in London, you can opt for same-day delivery. Or for the rest of the UK, it will be posted by Royal Mail.

Try now at Loan the Look

8. My Wardrobe HQ Specifications Brands: Isabel Marant, Miu Miu, Temperley London, Gucci, The Vampire’s Wife, Tommy Hilfiger, Roksanda Price : From £4 a day Available: UK Today's Best Deals View at MyWardrobe HQ

Why we love it: My Wardrobe HQ allows you to get that A-list wardrobe at a fraction of the cost, with some items having been donated by celebrities and influencers themselves. As well as renting, if you fall in love with a piece, many have the option to purchase it so you can hold on to it forever. There are over 500 designers on site, including vintage designs, so options aplenty, and they take care of all those boring bits, such as cleaning and delivery.

How to use it: Renters will need to get verified, and you can rent your dress for up to 14 days. When you’re ready to send back, send back via your pre-paid DPD return. They also offer refunds on unworn items.

Try now at My Wardrobe HQ

9. Hirestreet Specifications Brands: Asos, Zara, French Connection, Finders Keepers, Rat & Boa Prices: From just £5 for a four day rental Available: UK Today's Best Deals View at Hirestreet

Why we love it: As well as high-end designer brands, Hirestreet has heaps of affordable ones too, from M&S to Nobody's Child, meaning you can borrow items for all occasions. With an inclusive size range spanning UK 4-24, you can also search the site by occasion, size, colour, and price. Also, if you're not sure about your size, you can always order more than one, and if returned with tags, you won’t have to pay for that rental.

How to use it: If you have an event, Hirestreet suggests booking your items to arrive two days before the date so you have time to try them on. Once you’ve worn them, pack them back up in the bag provided and use the free returns label to post back via Royal Mail. No need to worry about cleaning, the team will take care of this.

Try now at Hirestreet

(Image credit: Rixo & French Connection)

Best clothing rental services: Brand Specific

10. French Connection Specifications Price: From £20 Available: UK Today's Best Deals View at French Connection

Why we love it: French Connection's rental offering may be small, but it's perfectly curated if you're wanting to tap into the latest occasionwear pieces from the London-founded brand. Perfect for when you're heading to an event or occasion, the current collection features crepe midi-dresses, an embellished shift dress, and a floral wrap dress.

How to use it: Explore the collection, when you’ve found something you love, click rent, and select your size, delivery, and return dates. What's great is that prices start as low as £20 for five days. Then, add to the bag and take to check out like usual.

Try now at French Connection

11. Rixo Rentals Specifications Price: From £16 Available: UK Today's Best Deals View at Rixo

Why we love it: One of the best British clothing brands, Rixo has a reputation as being the place to go for feminine, bohemian occasionwear. This rental platform allows you to dip into their beautiful designs without investing a huge amount of money in specific garments. Ideal for nuptials, parties, or even your wedding, this small but mighty collection is worth considering when looking for the best clothing rental service.

How to use it: Browse the Rixo rental collection and select your favourite pieces, and choose from renting for 4, 8, 16, or 30 days. Then the pieces will be delivered straight to your door. They also take care of the delivery, the returns, and they even dry clean your item, too.

Try now at Rixo Rentals

3 Reasons to try designer dress rentals

There are so many pros to renting an outfit instead of simply buying a new one. They boil down to three main points. Renting helps:

Reduce pollution and climate change

Save you money, and can earn you money

You develop your style risk-free

1. Reduce pollution and climate change

But let’s start with the shocking facts. The fashion industry is thought to be the largest polluting industry, second to oil, in the world. And with a garbage truck of textiles being added to landfills or burned every second, it’s no surprise that globally, 92million tonnes of textile waste is produced each year. Many fast-fashion retailers promote eco collections, but evidence suggests that this is often just greenwashing.

2. Save you money and earn you money

Renting is not just for special occasions, though. Peer-to-peer rental platform, By Rotation, encourages its community to share outfits for everyday wear at any time of the year. Need a smart outfit for an important work meeting? Or want a new dress for date night? Rent it.

The best clothing rental services will not only save you money, as the cost of a rental dress is a fraction of buying a new one, but they can also earn you money. If you don’t want to sell clothes online, you can rent out your much-loved pieces so that they earn money while you’re not wearing them.

3. Develop your style risk-free

The best clothing rental service allows you to experiment with different trends and styles to see if they suit you without committing to a big purchase. Rental provides a sustainable and affordable alternative to buying an outfit and wearing it once. Renting wardrobe staples lets you experiment with fashion, often trying bolder styles from brands you haven’t purchased from before. Also, if you're heading to events this season or next, you may feel the need to purchase occasionwear that you only wear once, and renting your wardrobe solves this dilemma.

Is renting clothes sustainable?

There’s no getting away from the fact that the most sustainable way to shop would be not to shop at all, and to only wear what you already own. But let’s face it, for many of us, that’s not realistic. Plus, with the fashion industry forever growing, the temptation to shop isn’t going away anytime soon. Brands are increasingly waking up to the need to produce clothes in a more planet-friendly way, and though many high street conscious collections can be dismissed as greenwashing, there are sustainably-minded brands authentically helping to reduce the negative impact of fashion consumption.

Designer dress rentals are an effective way to minimise the need to buy new, and subsequently control the amount of clothing that ends up being thrown away. The question mark when it comes to sustainability within the rental space is over the transportation and cleaning of garments, both of which use energy and produce carbon emissions. In a bid to tackle this, many sites such as Rotaro have started to use electric services for delivery and planet-friendly alternatives to dry cleaning.

How much does clothing rental cost?

Clothing rental costs vary significantly depending on the brand. Some services offer pay-as-you-go services with prices starting as low as £15 a day. This is available on By Rotation or Hurr Collective.