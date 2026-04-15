Boden's massive 25%-off-everything flash sale has me reaching for my wallet. Here's everything in my basket

I'm writing this whilst wearing my absolutely favourite Boden dress. It's about five years old and still gathers just as many compliments as when I first bought it, and that is the magic of a great Boden outfit. Not the cheapest of brands, I can attest to its quality, but its upfront cost does mean that the best time to shop this British clothing brand is when it delivers a great offer, and with 25% off everything until Sunday 19th April, with code: VMJG, now is the moment to invest in your spring/summer wardrobe.

I use Boden flash offers to nab the pieces I can't quite stretch to at full price, and as the offer is particularly strong, I may be tempted into a few more purchases than usual. Carefully curated prints, bright colours and breathable natural fabrics are generally what I'm after, as these spring/summer buys will see me through every eventuality this season and still be maxing out their cost per wear for years to come.

As this is a blanket, across the site offer, you really can treat yourself to something special, and Boden is looking particularly good for its occasionwear offering right now, so if you've rsvp'd yes and are panicking about what to wear, don't worry, I've got you covered. These are the staples and standout styles I'm backing.

15 Boden buys worth snapping up with 25% off

While Boden regularly runs discount offers and has a regular Boden sale page on site, it's rare for the offer to be this substantial across all categories, so it's one to really take advantage of. The 25% is running from today (15th April) until Sunday the 19th, when the offer drops to 15% on Monday 20th, and then 10% on Tuesday 21st of April.

The best pieces on Boden tend to sell through pretty quickly, and the British label isn't known for restocking styles. Once it's gone, it's gone, and I have regularly missed out on pieces by not diving in.

With a size range of 6 to 22, I find Boden pretty true to size, and I find the sizing fair across product categories, too. I generally wear a size 20, especially in dresses and skirts and can pretty much guarantee the fit at this point. Regularly dropping new prints but with a steady roster of cuts, it's easy to create a set of signature looks, which makes shopping online even easier. And with 25% off right now, it's certainly worth the punt. Let me know what you've bought in the comments.