Boden's massive 25%-off-everything flash sale has me reaching for my wallet. Here's everything in my basket
I've shopped at Boden for years, and with 25% off everything, these are the styles I'd actually recommend
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I'm writing this whilst wearing my absolutely favourite Boden dress. It's about five years old and still gathers just as many compliments as when I first bought it, and that is the magic of a great Boden outfit. Not the cheapest of brands, I can attest to its quality, but its upfront cost does mean that the best time to shop this British clothing brand is when it delivers a great offer, and with 25% off everything until Sunday 19th April, with code: VMJG, now is the moment to invest in your spring/summer wardrobe.
I use Boden flash offers to nab the pieces I can't quite stretch to at full price, and as the offer is particularly strong, I may be tempted into a few more purchases than usual. Carefully curated prints, bright colours and breathable natural fabrics are generally what I'm after, as these spring/summer buys will see me through every eventuality this season and still be maxing out their cost per wear for years to come.
As this is a blanket, across the site offer, you really can treat yourself to something special, and Boden is looking particularly good for its occasionwear offering right now, so if you've rsvp'd yes and are panicking about what to wear, don't worry, I've got you covered. These are the staples and standout styles I'm backing.
15 Boden buys worth snapping up with 25% off
I have a wardrobe full of dresses, and this design is so similar to one of my favourite purchases of last year, and it's one I have worn and worn. Crafted in comfy jersey but with beautiful embroidered detailing, it's the perfect pairing of comfort and style.
Stripes are a big spring/summer fashion trend for 2026, but in truth, rainbow stripes never truly fall out of favour in warmer months. This bright and jolly design is ideal for teaming with your favourite jeans, or slipping over a dress for a more statement finish.
Boden is often overlooked when it comes to denim, but it shouldn't be. The brand's rapidly growing selection ticks off all the denim trends for 2026, from barrel legs to striped pairs and everything in between. With celebrity fans such as Clodagh McKenna, a fan of its denim.
If you've got holiday plans, this chic dress will go from beach to alfresco dinner with ease. I love items that can be restyled in lots of ways, and this easy, breezy summer buy won't go out of fashion, has a delightfully artisan finish and luxurious embroidered detailing.
I absolutely love this skirt. Fun and frilly, its ruffled, tiered layers will make you feel fully magical. The black on pastel pink polka dot helps this frothy piece feel fashion-forward, and it's ideal for dressing up for best, or styling down for casual cool. I'm loving it with a sweater and trainers.
Mary Janes are one of the biggest spring/summer shoe trends for 2026 and this embellished pair is ticking off so many seasonal styles, making them a great investment. Team them with ankle-cropped jeans to show them off, or use them to add an elegant footnote to occasionwear looks.
A knitted polo top is the easiest way to add a contemporary spin to your most laidback of looks. Style like the model with jeans and trainers, or add a fifties finish to your outfit by tucking one into one of the brand's many A-line skirts. The block colouring adds an extra fashion feel.
In truth, I already have this skirt, and I've had so many compliments on it. I'm pairing it with jumpers and a belt, a simple white shirt and on the warmest of days, a half-tucked tee and simple sandals for a summer-ready look that I'll wear to the office and on holiday.
If you're looking for versatile special-occasion wear this spring, this linen-blend shirt dress offers style and breathability. The well-cut dress will elongate your silhouette, while the belt helps to nip you in and highlight your waist. This is a great option for what to wear to Wimbledon, too, if you're lucky enough to be going.
I rarely invest in Boden bags, but at 25% off, there are a couple that have caught my eye. This bright and bold rainbow design fills me with so much joy, and it's a great way of updating spring capsule wardrobe pieces and neutral looks with a burst of colour. Ideal for events, dinners out and packing into your suitcase.
This dress is winging its way to me in the post, and I can't wait. The balloon sleeves and chambray denim hue add a contemporary feel to this embroidered beauty. Tie at the waist with the fabric belt, or add a woven/leather design for a more elevated finish.
I love my current Boden parka, but I think it's time for a refresh. The colour combination of khaki and hot pink will really make dealing with wet weather a little bit more joyous, and the longline and practical pockets mean this coat combines style and substance.
When it comes to basics such as Breton tops, Boden is a pro, and if you're looking for the most cost-effective way to buy into the brand, this beauty with 25% off is nothing short of a style steal. A classic boat neckline and chic colourway make this a year-round hero.
I've had my eye on this belt for ages and I think it's time to bite the bullet. Even though I am a fashion stylist, I am guilty of not always buying the finishing pieces I need to really make my outfits pop and belts is somewhere I know I need to invest in and a neutral design like this will work with multiple items.
Polka dots are massive this season, and I love the chocolate brown and sky blue colour combination of this design. The ruched frontage is ideal for creating a flattering, tummy-skimming fit through the middle, which I think I'll appreciate come my next sunny holiday.
While Boden regularly runs discount offers and has a regular Boden sale page on site, it's rare for the offer to be this substantial across all categories, so it's one to really take advantage of. The 25% is running from today (15th April) until Sunday the 19th, when the offer drops to 15% on Monday 20th, and then 10% on Tuesday 21st of April.
The best pieces on Boden tend to sell through pretty quickly, and the British label isn't known for restocking styles. Once it's gone, it's gone, and I have regularly missed out on pieces by not diving in.
With a size range of 6 to 22, I find Boden pretty true to size, and I find the sizing fair across product categories, too. I generally wear a size 20, especially in dresses and skirts and can pretty much guarantee the fit at this point. Regularly dropping new prints but with a steady roster of cuts, it's easy to create a set of signature looks, which makes shopping online even easier. And with 25% off right now, it's certainly worth the punt. Let me know what you've bought in the comments.
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Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
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