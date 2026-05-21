I’m a Fashion Editor, and these 9 Boden sale pieces make 42 summer outfits

I consider myself somewhat of a Boden shopping expert, and when it comes to the brand's discounts, you will find me first in the digital queue, snapping up the pieces I've had my eye on all season. A premium brand, I find that shopping savvy at Boden and sort a large chunk of my seasonal wardrobe, from standout prints to summer capsule wardrobe heroes.

Offering 25% off everything site-wide, with code 3PPA, is a reason to get excited, as Boden regularly has bountiful new drops, and everything is included in the blanket offer. This can really make your money go further, and speaking from experience, when it comes to new styles, this is the best offer you're going to get. There are some great options for what to wear in the heat, so if you're in the market for summer style, read on.

For me, a keen dopamine dresser, I'm a big fan of the brand's use of colour and print, but if these pieces have always daunted you, or you simply want to pep up your basics, I have chosen 9 key items that will give you at least 42 outfits, yes, really. This is the kind of maths I can truly get on board with.

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Here's how to shop Boden's 25% off to get the most for your money

Now, of course, you might not like all the options, but what I really want to demonstrate is that sometimes we forget just how versatile certain pieces can be, or the combinations lurking in our wardrobes, so even if you don't want to build a whole new summer capsule, I hope it gives you some ideas.

The pieces to shop

Outfit builds

(Image credit: Boden)

It's almost inconceivable that these nine pieces could make 42 different combinations, but that's fashion maths at its finest. And of course, you don't even need all nine to make this equation work; you can also take a couple of these pieces and mix and match with similar styles in your summer wardrobe already. Essentially, I've provided you with the blueprint to replicate.

When creating a capsule wardrobe of any kind, be it for a particular season or if you're packing for a trip abroad, thinking about the maximum number of combinations could actually help you reduce your shopping, whilst actually getting more out of your clothes.

For ease, I've added all 42 options as a list below, so you could take this fashion maths equation and rework it with your current wardrobe haul, too.

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How to style the culottes

(Image credit: Boden)

With a wider hem shape, think about balancing out your top half by wearing waisted styles, tie fronts and tucked in tops to highlight your waist. When it comes to shoes, low profile trainers and flats such as loafers work really well here.

White Blouse

Striped tee

Floral blouse

Floral jacket

White Blouse with navy blazer

Striped tee with navy blazer

Floral blouse with navy blazer

White Blouse with floral jacket

White blouse over striped tee (open blouse, loose)

Striped tee over the white blouse.

How to style the white jeans

(Image credit: Boden)

White jeans outfits are a summer staple, and this pair of white jeans has plenty of styling options. On cooler days, opt for varying layers to help adapt your microclimate, but on warmer days, opt for a breezy linen shirt to keep cool.

White Blouse

Striped tee

Floral blouse

Floral jacket

White Blouse with navy blazer

Striped tee with navy blazer

Floral blouse with navy blazer

White Blouse with floral jacket

White blouse over striped tee (open blouse, loose)

Striped tee over the white blouse.

How to style the yellow skirt

(Image credit: Boden)

Wondering how to wear butter yellow? This skirt is a great way of injecting one of the staple fashion colour trends for 2026 into your wardrobe. Team it with neutrals or bolder prints with hints of yellow to tie it all together. Butter yellow is so versatile, it's practically a neutral too.

White Blouse

Striped tee

Floral blouse

Floral jacket

White Blouse with navy blazer

Striped tee with navy blazer

Floral blouse with navy blazer

White Blouse with floral jacket

White blouse over striped tee (open blouse, loose)

Striped tee over the white blouse.

How to style the dress

(Image credit: Boden)

A linen dress is a great way of adding polish to your work wardrobe, but you can also add a more casual spin to this look for slightly dressier weekends. Don't forget, wearing a top or shirt over your dress can give it skirt-like appeal, really maxing out on that cost per wear.

Navy dress on its own

Dress with white blouse underneath

Dress with white blouse on top, unbuttoned and tied/knotted at the waist

Dress with striped t-shirt underneath

Dress with striped t-shirt on top

Dress with Floral Jacket on top

Dress with white blouse underneath and floral jacket on top

Dress with white blouse underneath and navy blazer on top

Dress with floral blouse underneath

Dress with floral blouse on top, unbuttoned and tied/knotted at the waist

Dress with floral blouse underneath and navy blazer on top

Dress with blazer on top

And there you have it: the best fashion maths, and hopefully a handy little guide you can use with existing pieces in your wardrobe, too. And if you do want a Bank Holiday weekend treat, don't forget that Boden currently has 25% off site wide with code 3PPA, ending 25th of May, but as always, items will sell fast, so don't delay, this is the best new season stock offer around.