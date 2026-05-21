I’m a Fashion Editor, and these 9 Boden sale pieces make 42 summer outfits
There is 25% off Boden sitewide, and these 9 smart buys will help max out your cost-per-wear. This is some serious fashion maths
I consider myself somewhat of a Boden shopping expert, and when it comes to the brand's discounts, you will find me first in the digital queue, snapping up the pieces I've had my eye on all season. A premium brand, I find that shopping savvy at Boden and sort a large chunk of my seasonal wardrobe, from standout prints to summer capsule wardrobe heroes.
Offering 25% off everything site-wide, with code 3PPA, is a reason to get excited, as Boden regularly has bountiful new drops, and everything is included in the blanket offer. This can really make your money go further, and speaking from experience, when it comes to new styles, this is the best offer you're going to get. There are some great options for what to wear in the heat, so if you're in the market for summer style, read on.
For me, a keen dopamine dresser, I'm a big fan of the brand's use of colour and print, but if these pieces have always daunted you, or you simply want to pep up your basics, I have chosen 9 key items that will give you at least 42 outfits, yes, really. This is the kind of maths I can truly get on board with.
Here's how to shop Boden's 25% off to get the most for your money
Now, of course, you might not like all the options, but what I really want to demonstrate is that sometimes we forget just how versatile certain pieces can be, or the combinations lurking in our wardrobes, so even if you don't want to build a whole new summer capsule, I hope it gives you some ideas.
The pieces to shop
Butter yellow might not be listed amongst the fashion colour trends for 2026, but last year's favourite hue is definitely back for a second round. This shade goes beautifully with other neutrals, particularly white, navy and dark indigo shades. A linen skirt is great for what to wear in the heat, and snapping this style up with 25% off is a wise investment.
A linen shirt is another summer capsule wardrobe hero that you can pair with pretty much anything. From jeans and tailoring to tucking it into a skirt, it's also great on holiday worn open as a jacket, over swimwear, or under a sweater or knitted tee in cooler moments. While any colour will see plenty of use, white will go with everything.
Boden is well known for its in-house prints and this gorgeous, bright design is ideal for the warmer months ahead. It can be styled with white or blue jeans, tailored trousers, an A-line skirt, and like the white linen shirt, it can also be slipped over a t-shirt or a dress like a shacket (shirt jacket), or even tied at the front over a camisole for a fresh look.
White jeans outfits are a staple of the summer season, and Boden's denim is one not to be missed. This straight style will stand the test of time, as the classic leg shape doesn't go out of fashion, is universally flattering and just so easy to style. As with the model, you can tuck in and belt, or wear tops and shirts over the waistline.
Striped t-shirts, Breton tops, all of these capsule wardrobe heroes can be styled in multiple ways. This design is actually a cotton knit, so the style of a sweater in the shape of a tee, giving you the best of both. Easy to style, it can be worn alone with jeans or a skirt, under or over a shirt like a short-sleeved sweater, or with multiple jackets.
The culotte has made a fashion comeback and if you're looking to ease yourself into this summer-friendly trend, this navy linen pair is heatwave ready. Thanks to the popularity of wide-leg trousers, this cut is no longer as daunting, and you can style them as you would a wide-leg jeans or an A-line midi skirt, the ankle-skimming style is ideal for wearing with low profile shoes.
I selected this blazer because it has a cropped cut, making it a waist-flattering style, that works on a host of body types. The nipped in design finishes higher than most blazers on the market, highlighting your middle for hourglass curves. It makes it easy to team with dresses, skirts and trousers alike. Just make sure to tuck your top in, so your top hem doesn't run past the end of the jacket.
I'm a big fan of Boden's trophy-style jackets and this spring/summer collection has had a particularly bright and gorgeous selection. You can team this jacket with blue or white jeans, neutral tailored trousers, and skirts, especially if you can pick out a colour from the print for the rest of your look. The same applies when slipping it over a dress, select a lighter neutral dress (navy or brighter), or pick a colour out from the pattern.
A linen dress is a great option when it comes to what to wear in the heat. The breathable fabric will keep you cool, while the navy hue and slim, A-line silhouette is a polished and flattering design. I've styled it with various shirts and t-shirts, over and under it to switch up the look, as well as wearing it with a variety of jackets.
Outfit builds
It's almost inconceivable that these nine pieces could make 42 different combinations, but that's fashion maths at its finest. And of course, you don't even need all nine to make this equation work; you can also take a couple of these pieces and mix and match with similar styles in your summer wardrobe already. Essentially, I've provided you with the blueprint to replicate.
When creating a capsule wardrobe of any kind, be it for a particular season or if you're packing for a trip abroad, thinking about the maximum number of combinations could actually help you reduce your shopping, whilst actually getting more out of your clothes.
For ease, I've added all 42 options as a list below, so you could take this fashion maths equation and rework it with your current wardrobe haul, too.
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How to style the culottes
With a wider hem shape, think about balancing out your top half by wearing waisted styles, tie fronts and tucked in tops to highlight your waist. When it comes to shoes, low profile trainers and flats such as loafers work really well here.
- White Blouse
- Striped tee
- Floral blouse
- Floral jacket
- White Blouse with navy blazer
- Striped tee with navy blazer
- Floral blouse with navy blazer
- White Blouse with floral jacket
- White blouse over striped tee (open blouse, loose)
- Striped tee over the white blouse.
How to style the white jeans
White jeans outfits are a summer staple, and this pair of white jeans has plenty of styling options. On cooler days, opt for varying layers to help adapt your microclimate, but on warmer days, opt for a breezy linen shirt to keep cool.
- White Blouse
- Striped tee
- Floral blouse
- Floral jacket
- White Blouse with navy blazer
- Striped tee with navy blazer
- Floral blouse with navy blazer
- White Blouse with floral jacket
- White blouse over striped tee (open blouse, loose)
- Striped tee over the white blouse.
How to style the yellow skirt
Wondering how to wear butter yellow? This skirt is a great way of injecting one of the staple fashion colour trends for 2026 into your wardrobe. Team it with neutrals or bolder prints with hints of yellow to tie it all together. Butter yellow is so versatile, it's practically a neutral too.
- White Blouse
- Striped tee
- Floral blouse
- Floral jacket
- White Blouse with navy blazer
- Striped tee with navy blazer
- Floral blouse with navy blazer
- White Blouse with floral jacket
- White blouse over striped tee (open blouse, loose)
- Striped tee over the white blouse.
How to style the dress
A linen dress is a great way of adding polish to your work wardrobe, but you can also add a more casual spin to this look for slightly dressier weekends. Don't forget, wearing a top or shirt over your dress can give it skirt-like appeal, really maxing out on that cost per wear.
- Navy dress on its own
- Dress with white blouse underneath
- Dress with white blouse on top, unbuttoned and tied/knotted at the waist
- Dress with striped t-shirt underneath
- Dress with striped t-shirt on top
- Dress with Floral Jacket on top
- Dress with white blouse underneath and floral jacket on top
- Dress with white blouse underneath and navy blazer on top
- Dress with floral blouse underneath
- Dress with floral blouse on top, unbuttoned and tied/knotted at the waist
- Dress with floral blouse underneath and navy blazer on top
- Dress with blazer on top
And there you have it: the best fashion maths, and hopefully a handy little guide you can use with existing pieces in your wardrobe, too. And if you do want a Bank Holiday weekend treat, don't forget that Boden currently has 25% off site wide with code 3PPA, ending 25th of May, but as always, items will sell fast, so don't delay, this is the best new season stock offer around.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
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