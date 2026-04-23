Bright, breathable, and flattering, I love this Boden dress so much that I snapped it up in two colours

I've only had these dresses for a couple of days, and I've already had so many compliments

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Rivkie Baum in April 2026 Boden dresses
(Image credit: Rivkie Baum)

Spring is when I always feel Boden really excels, and this year it hasn't disappointed. The British clothing brand is known for its standout prints and exceptional use of colour, and as someone who thoroughly believes in dopamine dressing, the latest collection drop, 'Jaipur Diaries', couldn't be more perfect.

But it's not just Boden's brightly coloured prints that make them a staple in my spring capsule wardrobe, I'm constantly impressed by the quality, comfort and fit. And although these things do come at a higher end of the high street price point, if I look at cost-per-wear for my favourite Boden dresses, I promise you, they've really held their own.

I love the fact that Boden often has a few core cuts in a season and switches it up with different prints. While the silhouettes do vary year to year, I find that they don't step away too far from their classics, so I feel very safe ordering online.

This particular design has a V-neck, beautifully full sleeves with an elastic cuff and a figure-skimming A-line cut that's exceptionally gentle and flattering on curves. Wearing a size 20, I find the brand very true to size, and these dresses go from a size 6 to a 22.

Named the 'Octavia', the dress is available in several prints in either linen or cotton, giving plenty of choice, and I have experimented with the fabric belt, bowing it at the front on the cotton dress, and as more of a sash, fastening it at the back on the linen design. I'd also swap these for a leather or woven belt for a more casual look.

Rivkie Baum wearing the Octavia Boden dress

Boden notch neck dress

(Image credit: Rivkie Baum)

Exceptionally versatile, these dresses will work hard as spring outfit ideas and, thanks to their breathability, all the way into the heat of summer too. While I will wear mine largely as smart casual, as something a little more polished for the office, I'd certainly also use them as the answer to what to wear to a wedding this season if there were any in my diary.

Right now I'm wearing these dresses with my best white trainers, my favourite Vivaia sneakerinas, which are a hybrid of trainer and ballet pump. On slightly cooler spring days, I'd happily add a pair of cowboy boots to lean into the bohemian feel.

While Boden dresses do come in at a slightly higher price point than many high street stores, I have Boden summer dresses that are still going strong five years later and still garner compliments everytime their worn, as not only are the cuts so flattering, the prints always turn heads. I've worn both of these dresses out, and the kind comments have flooded in thick and fast from friends, family and total strangers. Now that is a sign of a good dress.

Want some other recommendations? These are the three other dresses I think are worth shopping.

Versatile, contemporary, but thanks to the unique prints, always pretty timeless, I find my printed Boden dresses age really well. They're easy to care for and stand the test of time, and plenty of wear, as I like to keep my wardrobe edits fairly tight, so they see a lot of use.

With an excellent selection of sizes that are well cut, I can't stress enough how worthwhile I find my Boden buys, essentially my signature style. I make no secret of how much I love the brand; my birthday this year was a flurry of vouchers for the brand, which I enjoyed spending immensely.

This collection dropped on the 21st of April, and so far, there is pretty good stock across most, if not all, sizes, but I don't expect that to last. The best Boden pieces, particularly the dress, have a loyal fan base and do tend to sell quite quickly, so my best piece of advice would be, don't wait, shop now and avoid disappointment, but I always think about the ones I let get away, and the shopping regret never gets easier.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

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