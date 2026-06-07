Jennifer Lopez just wore earrings from this affordable British brand, and they're still in stock

Jennifer Lopez has been seen frequently over the past few weeks on her press tour for the Netflix film Office Romance. And last week she appeared on the chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live wearing an elegant silk blouse and a grey tailored trousers combination.

Not only is this a sophisticated outfit worth taking inspiration from, but we also noticed that her choice of earrings is especially relevant. You may assume that her sparkling gold earrings cost thousands (giving her A-lister status), but they are surprisingly affordable.

When it comes to the best British clothing brands, you can't forget jewellers, and JLo's earrings are from the UK-based company Heavenly London. The Gold Sienna Earrings feature bezel-set cubic zirconia stones that catch the light perfectly, and they cost a very reasonable £160.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop JLo's Look

Lopez's silky blouse features a deep V-neck and a loose, relaxed fit that she tucks into wide-leg tailored trousers. She finishes her outfit with beige platform stilettos that are actually vintage Daffodile leather heels by Christian Louboutin.

JLo's earrings also tap into the spring/summer jewellery trends for 2026, and this year's love of sculptural and statement-making earrings over small, dainty designs. The brilliant thing about this trend is that a standout pair of earrings can do most of the styling work for you and transform simple items.