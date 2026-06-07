Jennifer Lopez just wore earrings from this affordable British brand, and they're still in stock
Shop JLo's exact earrings
Jennifer Lopez has been seen frequently over the past few weeks on her press tour for the Netflix film Office Romance. And last week she appeared on the chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live wearing an elegant silk blouse and a grey tailored trousers combination.
Not only is this a sophisticated outfit worth taking inspiration from, but we also noticed that her choice of earrings is especially relevant. You may assume that her sparkling gold earrings cost thousands (giving her A-lister status), but they are surprisingly affordable.
When it comes to the best British clothing brands, you can't forget jewellers, and JLo's earrings are from the UK-based company Heavenly London. The Gold Sienna Earrings feature bezel-set cubic zirconia stones that catch the light perfectly, and they cost a very reasonable £160.
Shop JLo's Look
exact match
These gold demi-hoops feature eye-catching bezel-set cubic zirconia stones for a sparkly finishing touch. Perfect for teaming with occasionwear dresses, or simply wearing with your smart-casual outfits, they are a worthy investment.
You'll get plenty of wear out of this satin wrap shirt. From tucking into your best wide-leg jeans to wearing them with sharp tailored trousers, the styling options are vast.
Lopez's silky blouse features a deep V-neck and a loose, relaxed fit that she tucks into wide-leg tailored trousers. She finishes her outfit with beige platform stilettos that are actually vintage Daffodile leather heels by Christian Louboutin.
JLo's earrings also tap into the spring/summer jewellery trends for 2026, and this year's love of sculptural and statement-making earrings over small, dainty designs. The brilliant thing about this trend is that a standout pair of earrings can do most of the styling work for you and transform simple items.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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